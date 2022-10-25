ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

BPD searching for an at-risk runaway teen

By Luis Garcia
KGET
KGET
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3whZcj_0ilr9T7q00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help finding Mykel Davis, 14.

The police department said Mykel is described as 5-feet and 8-inches and 145 pounds. He has a black longer style haircut, and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black “Vans” shoes.

Mykel was last seen on Oct. 24 at about 3 p.m., at Ridgeview High School. He is considered at risk due to being a first-time runaway and has a medical condition.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

17 News Alerts

Anyone with information regarding Davis’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGET

Shooting investigation forces closure of southbound Hwy 99

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Southbound traffic on Highway 99 has been closed north of the Ming Avenue exit due to a shooting investigating, according to the California Highway Patrol. Emergency crews and law enforcement were called to the highway near Wilson Road just before 9 p.m. The California Highway Patrol tweeted all lanes of southbound […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man assaulted in SW Bakersfield in September dies, suspect arrested

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man assaulted in southwest Bakersfield in September has died and a suspect was arrested today, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. On Sept. 15, officers responded to the 4000 block of Peachwood Court regarding a report of an assault. Upon arrival, officers contacted a...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

BPD searches for 2 suspects in April Costco robbery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for two suspects they said were involved in a robbery at Costco on Rosedale Highway on April 12. Police said around 10:41 a.m., the two suspect stole several bottles of alcohol before being confronted by an employee. The employee suffered major injuries due to a struggle with the suspects, officials said. KGET previously reported that the suspects were wielding a hammer during the incident.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO searching for woman missing for over a year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help locating Courtney Nichole Easley, 27, according to a news release from the office. Easley is described as 5-feet 5-inches, weighs 110 pounds and has blonde hair, blue eyes. She has a tattoo of a dreamcatcher on her left rib cage, […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

15-year-old killed in Pacific Street shooting, suspect arrested: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 15-year-old was shot and killed Friday evening in East Bakersfield and a suspect has been arrested, according to police. Bakersfield police officers and emergency units were called to Pacific Street near Brown Street at around 6:20 p.m. According to a statement, a 15-year-old boy was found with severe gunshot wounds […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

City of Shafter gets $6M for new police substation

SHAFTER, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Shafter was presented with a check for $6 million Thursday to fund a new substation for the city’s police and fire departments at Gossamer Road. Chief of Police Kevin Zimmerman says Shafter is a rapidly growing city with more than 2,000 new homes expected to be built by […]
SHAFTER, CA
KGET

Man seeks release after serving 40 years for robbery, murder

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cedric Struggs and two others entered the office of the Hudson Oil gas station on July 16, 1980, intending to rob the business. A death resulted. One of the robbers, Ronald Gene Robinson, pulled a gun, fatally shot Alfred Joe Dishman in the chest and shot and wounded another person as […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Multi-agency gang enforcement operation ends in 20 arrests

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — The McFarland and Delano Police Departments hosted a Street Interdiction Team operation that ended in 20 arrests Wednesday in northern Kern County. The arrests consisted of 3 felony and 19 misdemeanors. During the course of the operation, officers recovered an unregistered .22 caliber semi-automatic rifle, narcotics, paraphernalia, and other weapons, according […]
MCFARLAND, CA
KGET

BPD searches for 7-Eleven robbery suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for three robbery suspects they said were involved in a robbery at the 7-Eleven on the 2300 block of Chester Lane. Police said the suspects used physical force during the incident on Sept. 23. The suspects are described as: One Hispanic male, age 16 to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

GoFundMe set up for bicyclist killed in NW Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A GoFundMe account has been set up for the man who was killed riding his bicycle in northwest Bakersfield earlier this month. The collision happened on Sunday, Oct. 16 when the coroner said David Wood Jr., 29, was hit and killed by a car on Allen Road just north of Jomani […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen utility vehicle

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests in connection with a stolen utility vehicle Monday. Sheriff’s detectives found the Kubota side-by-side vehicle at a property in the 5700 block of Ino Madera Street in Lamont but the vehicle was stolen from a farm in the Buttonwillow area overnight, according to […]
LAMONT, CA
KGET

BPD searching for at-risk missing adult, 28

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding Gabrielle Villareal, 28. Villareal was last seen on 8th Street on Oct. 24 and is considered at-risk because she has no prior history of running away, according to the police department. The police department said Villareal is described as 5 […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Thousands of unused medications turned in for ‘Drug Takeback’ event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thousands of pills were safely disposed of Saturday during Kaiser Permanente’s Drug Takeback event. The event offered locals a chance to dispose of old or unused medications safely. Too often, says pharmacy director Alexis Roy, those medications get thrown away, contaminating trash or wastewater, or worse. “We just don’t want these […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man dies after crashing into business in NW Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man died after running a stop sign and crashing into a business in northwest Bakersfield early Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. California Highway Patrol officers responded to a report of a solo vehicle crash at the intersection of Downing Avenue and Fruitvale Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Their […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Golden Empire Most Wanted: Oct. 27, 2022

The U.S. Marshals are looking for a man considered a high-risk sex offender recently released from prison but is now wanted again. Marshals are looking for Eric Delrio, 46. He is a parolee at-large and considered a high-risk sex offender. Delrio was featured on Golden Empire Most Wanted last year.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Semi-truck loses trailer on SB lanes at Grapevine

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — All lanes of southbound I-5 are opened after a semi-truck lost it’s trailer at the base of the Grapevine, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. CHP responded to the accident at 6:15 a.m., when they arrived they found the fifth wheel axle had broken off from the semi-truck, disconnecting […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man dies of injuries weeks after assault, suspect arrested: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)– The Bakersfield Police Department said a man died of injuries from an assault in September and officers made an arrest of a suspect Friday morning. Officers were dispatched to Peachwood Court on Sept. 15 for a report of assault. At the time, Javier Ahumada, 36, of Bakersfield declined medical aid and then […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Suspects sought in Family Dollar robbery investigations: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Two suspects are wanted by the Kern County Sheriff's Office regarding a robbery involving a knife and robbery involving an attempted assault at an Oildale Family Dollar store. The first incident happened on Sept. 12 when a suspect at the Family Dollar, located at 600...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man pleads no contest to deadly Union Avenue hit-and-run

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man pleaded no contest Thursday to leaving the scene after his vehicle hit a woman on Union Avenue in August, inflicting fatal injuries. Oswaldo Arciniega pleaded no contest to hit-and-run resulting in death in the Aug. 20 crash, according to court records. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

28K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy