WSLS
Students head to Roanoke for STEAM Day
ROANOKE, Va. – Students across Southwest Virginia got a taste of what it’s like to have a career in STEAM – science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics. On Friday, about 200 students went to the Star City for the annual Roanoke STEAM Day. Students got to learn...
WSLS
Flu outbreaks impact schools across Southwest Virginia
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Schools in the Commonwealth are seeing an increase in flu cases. Approximately 25% of the student body at Lord Botetourt High School is out sick with the flu. “Definitely seen an uptick here at the school,” said School Nurse Abby Rock. Rock said symptoms...
WSLS
Roanoke officials looking for Community Engagement Team volunteers
ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office is working to form stronger connections with the community. On Friday, authorities announced the Community Engagement Team, which will consist of ten local volunteers. Volunteers will work with the Community Engagement Sergeant, Community Relations Specialist, and community-assigned deputies when they’re...
WSLS
Liberty University enrolls largest student body in its history
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University welcomed its largest student body ever this fall, with both residential and online programs exceeding 130,000 students. Total on-campus enrollment is at a record 15,800 students while online enrollment also hit a record at 115,000 students. The university is also celebrating its record high...
WSLS
Virginia Tech dorm floods, some students lose belongings
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech students were out in the cold after their dorm flooded on Thursday morning. Students living in Slusher Hall claim one student got upset and began hitting ceiling tiles which they say caused a pipe to burst and flood multiple floors. Some students were lucky...
WSLS
Christiansburg takes down Cave Spring, 24-14
ROANOKE, Va. – Another River Ridge faceoff. These two teams held the four and five seeds in the district, and both wanted to improve a notch or two. Christiansburg and Cave Spring squared off under the Friday night lights, but only one could win. Christiansburg came out on top,...
WSLS
1st and 10: Lord Botetourt outlasts Franklin County 24-21
DALEVILLE, Va. – In a physical Blue Ridge District showdown, Lord Botetourt defeated Franklin County 24-21. Jakari Nicely, Tristan Overbay and Cade Lang all scored for the Cavaliers.
WSLS
Test your shot: Safety expo at T4Tactics in Lynchburg to be held Saturday
LYNCHBURG, Va. – In today’s world, knowing how to handle and use a firearm safely is becoming more important. On Saturday, T4Tactics and Bedford Martial Arts will be teaming up to host a safety expo to put people’s skills to the test. “We want people tomorrow, citizens...
WSLS
Preparing for Halloween: How trick-or-treating may look different for those with autism
ROANOKE, Va. – “Just let them be kids.”. Trick-or-treaters bring a lot of fun on Halloween night. Ghouls and goblins roam the streets with their adult companions, wandering up to doors and gathering candy. Whether they’re teens or little tikes, you’ll likely be greeted with “Trick-or-treat!” or maybe even a growl from the grizzly wolf or lion. Sometimes, you may be greeted with nothing at all.
WSLS
Salem Civic Center hosts trunk or treat event for families
SALEM, Va. – There may not be a better combo than costumes and candy, the Salem Civic Center had both on Thursday night. Ahead of the Kazim Shrine Circus, members wanted to have a trunk or treat event for kids to come out and enjoy. Matt Clarke, Potentate of...
WSLS
Radford falls to Glenvar in tight match, 37-34
RADFORD, Va. – It was a special night at the home of the Bobcats. The school and community came together to honor the 50th anniversary of the 1972 State Championship football team. 10 Sports got the chance to catch up with many of the players that were honored. Radford...
WSLS
Angels of Assisi, New Freedom Farm to host pet adoption event
BUCHANAN, Va. – Local pet shelters including Angels of Assisi have run out of room to help more animals. To be able to provide help to more pets, the Angels of Assisi is partnering with New Freedom Farm to hold the Priscilla Adoption Event on Saturday, Oct. 29. The...
WSLS
Danville community reels from shooting while suspect remains at large
DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville community is still reeling after a shooting at the Danville Mall Saturday night. Police say that suspect Christian Isaiah Pinkney is still at large, and is believed to have shot and killed 26-year-old Tyshais King. The shooting took place inside Hibbett Sports around 7:15...
WSLS
LewisGale hosts ‘Crush the Crisis’ for National Drug Take Back Day
CAVE SPRING, Va. – The goal of National Drug Take Back Day is to keep prescription drugs off the streets. In conjunction with the national event, LewisGale Medical Center will be hosting its “Crush the Crisis” collection event. “The event is important to take back expired or...
WSLS
Two hospitalized after shooting in Pittsylvania County
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured two people. Authorities say they were called the 500 block of Riceville Road in the Java community in the early morning hours Sunday for reports of gunshots being heard. Deputies had previously responded...
WSLS
Carroll County defeats James River, 28-7
BUCHANAN, Va. – It was senior night for the James River knights. The Cavaliers and the Knights went head to head, and Carroll County took an early lead. A big pick by James River got them on the board, but Carroll’s offensive line held their own. Carroll took...
WSLS
Angels of Assisi, Blue Ridge Vineyard host pet adoption event
EAGLE ROCK, Va. – Local pet shelters are full of pets, running out of room to help more animals. To find loving homes for available pets, Angels of Assisi is holding a pet adoption event Sunday, Oct. 30 at Blue Ridge Vineyard. The event will be held from 1...
WSLS
Calm days with plenty of clouds through the last October weekend
ROANOKE, Va. – Halloween is only two days away, and as we count down to the holiday the weather stays mild. Temperatures are slightly cooler than average and there is a fair amount of cloud cover, but conditions are quiet enough that if you have any plans on Saturday or Sunday the weather doesn’t get in the way.
WSLS
VMI falls to No. 16 Mercer 55-14
LEXINGTON, Va. – VMI moves to 1-7 on the season after falling to Mercer at home on Saturday. Seth Morgan went 10-21 for 78 yards, the team only had 134 yards of total offense. The Keydet defense totaled five takeaways, the most since 2019, led by Alex Oliver who...
WSLS
‘I thought we could work it out’: Domestic Violence against men, LGBTQ+ community
ROANOKE, Va. – When you think of domestic violence, you might picture the victim as a woman and the abuser as a man. That’s what one Roanoke man thought until it happened to him. “I tried everything, but it never got better,” said T, a domestic abuse survivor....
