Bricklifter seen walking out of Target with $1,300 in unpaid Legos
Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is searching for a woman who made off with more than $1,000 in Lego products from an area Target store.
Footage from the Oct. 21 incident at the Dynasty Drive store shows a woman taking several of the large building kits and placing them in empty Target-branded shopping bags she had brought in with her.
The woman then exits the store, bypassing all registers.
The total in lost merchandise was $1,346.87.
She was described as having medium-length brown hair, wearing a long sleeve gray cover-up sweater, over a black dress, and sandals and carrying a brown handbag.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.
