St. Joseph Post

Former KCPD officer admits excessive force against teen

KANSAS CITY —A former Kansas City Police Department sergeant, Matthew Neal, 42, pleaded guilty Thursday to felony assault charges for excessive force he used against a Kansas City juvenile in November 2019, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. A Jackson County judge accepted Neal’s plea of guilty....
KANSAS CITY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Police: Kayaker finds body in Kansas River

KANSAS CITY—Detectives with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department are investigating a body discovered in the Kansas River by a kayake, according to a media release from police. Just after noon Saturday, police were dispatched to the east bank of the Kansas River south of 670 and north of...
KANSAS CITY, KS
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests woman in Daviess County

A woman from Liberty was arrested in Daviess County Thursday night and taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. The highway patrol said 40-year-old Tara Lawson was wanted on a Clay County felony warrant for probation violation – resisting arrest by fleeing. The patrol also accused her of possession of...
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
KSNT News

Topeka man accused of human trafficking

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 42-year-old Shawnee County man is in custody following an investigation into human trafficking. A welfare call on Tuesday, Oct. 27 led police to the 200 block of N.E. 39th Street. It was there that police received information that a 17-year-old was a victim of sexual crimes, according to Shawnee County Sheriff […]
TOPEKA, KS
St. Joseph Post

U.S. Marshals shoot, kill suspect in Kansas City neighborhood

KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the 3500 block of Bellefontaine in Kansas City, according to Captain Leslie Foreman. Preliminary report indicates U.S. Marshals were looking for a suspect wanted for a federal escapee warrant. They located the suspect near a residence near the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

