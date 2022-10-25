Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cases of dog attacks in the United States are a growing concern following a Missouri caseVictorExcelsior Springs, MO
The 909 Walnut building in Kansas City has been repurposed a few times and has a garage rooftop award-winning gardenCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Your pet dog would like to stroll in a park too--here are some dog park options in the Kansas City metropolitan areaCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
3 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Amazon Driver Found Dead In A YardMarissa NewbyExcelsior Springs, MO
Related
Armed Kan. fugitive killed by U.S. Marshal had history of crime
KANSAS CITY— A man who had walked away from a halfway house in Kansas last month was fatally shot by a U.S. Marshal after he pointed a gun at authorities who had tracked him down, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Joshua Bailes, 40, was killed Wednesday afternoon...
Kansas City man found guilty in the murder of 3 family members
KANSAS CITY—A jury Oct. 26, convicted 39-year-old Issac Fisher of multiple felonies, including two Murder 1st Degree charges, for a violent rampage in 2018 that killed three and injured a 4-year-old, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. The jury convicted Fisher of two Murder 1st Degree charges,...
Grandview man pleads guilty to involvement in $4.1 million meth conspiracy
A Grandview man has pled guilty to his role in a meth conspiracy worth $4.1 million that was linked to two murders.
Man who died in murder-suicide was suspect in killings of medical researchers in Kansas City
A man who died in a murder-suicide in Clay County has been identified as the suspect in the murders of two South American researchers earlier this month, according to the Jackson County Prosecutor.
Former KCPD officer admits excessive force against teen
KANSAS CITY —A former Kansas City Police Department sergeant, Matthew Neal, 42, pleaded guilty Thursday to felony assault charges for excessive force he used against a Kansas City juvenile in November 2019, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. A Jackson County judge accepted Neal’s plea of guilty....
Grandview man admits to using Snapchat to sell drugs
A Grandview, Missouri, man admitted to using his Snapchat social media account to sell drugs. Additionally, he confessed to possessing a gun that had been stolen from a Grain Valley police officer.
Police: Kayaker finds body in Kansas River
KANSAS CITY—Detectives with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department are investigating a body discovered in the Kansas River by a kayake, according to a media release from police. Just after noon Saturday, police were dispatched to the east bank of the Kansas River south of 670 and north of...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests woman in Daviess County
A woman from Liberty was arrested in Daviess County Thursday night and taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. The highway patrol said 40-year-old Tara Lawson was wanted on a Clay County felony warrant for probation violation – resisting arrest by fleeing. The patrol also accused her of possession of...
Topeka man accused of human trafficking
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 42-year-old Shawnee County man is in custody following an investigation into human trafficking. A welfare call on Tuesday, Oct. 27 led police to the 200 block of N.E. 39th Street. It was there that police received information that a 17-year-old was a victim of sexual crimes, according to Shawnee County Sheriff […]
KAKE TV
Sister pleads guilty in shooting death of 12-year-old brother in Kansas
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) -- The 21-year-old sister of a 12-year-old who was killed in a shooting that occurred April 14, 2021, was convicted Wednesday of one count of involuntary manslaughter. Brooke Johnson, 21, of Kansas City, Missouri, was convicted of the severity level 5 felony for her connection to a...
U.S. Marshals shoot, kill suspect in Kansas City neighborhood
KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the 3500 block of Bellefontaine in Kansas City, according to Captain Leslie Foreman. Preliminary report indicates U.S. Marshals were looking for a suspect wanted for a federal escapee warrant. They located the suspect near a residence near the...
U.S. Marshals shoot, kill escaped inmate Wednesday in Kansas City
U.S. Marshals shot and killed a suspect in Kansas City, Missouri, while serving a warrant in the 3500 block of Bellefontaine Wednesday afternoon.
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joseph Man Arrested In Buchanan County on Multiple Charges Tuesday
ST JOSEPH, MO – A St. Joseph man was arrested in Buchanan County on multiple charges tuesday. Shortly after 6:15 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 28-year-old Christian L. Cross on an outstanding misdemeanor St. Joseph Police Department warrant for a failure to appear charge. He was also...
Sheriff: Man who escaped from custody at KC hospital captured
PLATTE COUNTY— The inmate who escaped from custody Wednesday has been taken back into custody, according to the Platte County Sheriff's office. Just after 2:30p.m, 38-year-old Jacob Meineker escaped from custody from Saint Luke’s Hospital on Barry Road. An extensive search by members of the Platte County Sheriff’s...
Missouri State Highway Patrol investigating road rage incident
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a road rage incident that took place on southbound Interstate 35 near North Brighton Avenue and Northeast Chouteau Trafficway.
KMBC.com
Kansas City detectives attempting to identify person of interest in Tuesday night homicide
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Detectives are attempting to identify a person of interest in a homicide that occurred near 57th and Troost late Tuesday night. One man died and two women were sent to the hospital around 11:30 p.m. in the shooting KCPD is investigating. This content is imported...
Missouri teen hospitalized after ejected in rollover crash
DAVIESS COUNTY —A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 6a.m. Friday in Daviess County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2007 GMC 1500 driven by Montana R. Akers, 19, Chillicothe, was northbound on Interstate 35 five miles north of Cameron. The pickup traveled off the...
Man prosecuted for death threat against Kansas Rep. LaTurner
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A northeastern Kansas man is facing a felony charge of threatening to kill one of the state's congressmen. But his trial has been postponed indefinitely so that a federal judge can decide whether he is too mentally ill to help his lawyers or follow what's going on in court.
Autopsy complete for Amazon delivery driver found dead in Ray County
An autopsy is now complete for an Amazon delivery driver who was found dead in an Excelsior Springs, Missouri, yard Monday night.
Man dead, 2 women injured in Kansas City triple shooting
A man is dead and two woman are in the hospital following a shooting on Troost Avenue late Tuesday night in Kansas City, Missouri.
St. Joseph Post
Saint Joseph, MO
36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellationshttps://stjosephpost.com/
Comments / 1