Escambia County, FL

Comments / 1

WEAR

Pensacola man arrested for allegedly robbing business in Downtown Atmore

ATMORE, Ala. -- A Pensacola man is in jail Sunday after being arrested in connection to the robbery of a Downtown Atmore business earlier this month. 58-year-old Paul Mcreynolds is charged with assault, robbery and unlawful imprisonment. According to the Atmore Police Department, Mcreynolds robbed New York Fashions on North...
ATMORE, AL
WEAR

Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for 2019 deadly shooting

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The last of three men involved in the murder of an Escambia County man learned his fate Friday. A judge sentenced Reggie Lewis to 12 years in prison. The 20-year-old victim died three years ago from Friday. That sentencing marks the end of three-years worth of...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Wanted former Okaloosa County man is arrested in Massachusetts

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – A former Okaloosa County man wanted by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office for 15 years has been arrested in Massachusetts, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), Mark Burns, 70, a former Shalimar area tennis...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Man dies after hanging from pickup truck in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is dead in Escambia County after Florida Highway Patrol says he fell from a pickup truck on Saturday morning. The initial report shows the man was hanging on the outside of the pickup truck as it was driving down State Road 295 near Martha Avenue around 4 a.m.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

UPDATE: Missing man safely found in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says Roger Ruess has been safely located. OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man in Okaloosa County Friday night. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says Roger Ruess has dementia and was last seen at...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Report: Milton man strikes woman with ax handle, damages her car

MILTON, Fla. -- A Milton man faces multiple charges after allegedly striking a woman with an ax handle, damaging her car and more. The incident happened around Thursday on Vonnie Branch Road in Milton. According to the arrest report, during an argument with a woman, Fox reached through her driver's...
MILTON, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: Man shoots victim during argument

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 59-year-old Theodore man faces a first-degree assault charge in connection with a shooting that wounded another man Tuesday, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officers responded to the 5000 block of Hunter Street around 2:42 p.m. Tuesday and discovered that the subject, identified as George...
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Pensacola Police Department shares Halloween safety tips

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Many people celebrated Halloween this weekend but for those trick-or-treating Monday, we have some safety tips to keep kids safe. Pensacola police say their biggest concern around Halloween is children and cars. Officers recommend going earlier in the day with younger children and paying attention to what...
PENSACOLA, FL
niceville.com

Former Pensacola doctor arrested for alleged probation violation

PENSACOLA, Fla. — A former Pensacola doctor has been arrested by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for an alleged probation violation, the agency said in an announcement. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) said it arrested Brian Mitchell Lee, 52, of Pensacola, this week for violation of...
PENSACOLA, FL
WPMI

ALEA: Atmore woman killed in single vehicle crash in Escambia Co.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 2:40 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, has claimed the life of an Atmore woman. Patricia Allen Helton, 57, was fatally injured when the 2006 Chevrolet Silverado she was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch, and overturned. Helton...
ATMORE, AL
WEAR

UPDATE: 1 hospitalized after fight on Escambia County school bus

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person was taken to a hospital after a fight on an Escambia County school bus Thursday afternoon. Escambia County deputies responded to the incident on Michigan Avenue around 5 p.m. Deputies say video appears to show two females fighting. The students attend Bellview Middle School.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL

