WEAR
UPDATE: Man pronounced dead from multiple gunshot wounds in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A homicide investigation is now underway in Escambia County after a man found with multiple gunshot wounds died from his injuries. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says a call came in Saturday afternoon about a man being found in his home with multiple gunshot wounds off Medford and Fremont Avenue.
WEAR
Pensacola man arrested for allegedly robbing business in Downtown Atmore
ATMORE, Ala. -- A Pensacola man is in jail Sunday after being arrested in connection to the robbery of a Downtown Atmore business earlier this month. 58-year-old Paul Mcreynolds is charged with assault, robbery and unlawful imprisonment. According to the Atmore Police Department, Mcreynolds robbed New York Fashions on North...
WEAR
Deputies: Man found with multiple gunshot wounds inside Escambia County residence
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An investigation is underway following a shooting in Escambia County Saturday afternoon. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, one male has been transported to the hospital after he was found in his residence with multiple gunshot wounds. The incident took place off Medford and Fremont...
WEAR
UPDATE: Deputies found missing, endangered 38-year-old woman in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies say Erica Michele Abel has been safely located. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The sheriff's office is asking for help searching for a missing and endangered woman out of Escambia County. Deputies say 38-year-old Erica Michele Abel was last seen around 6 p.m. Thursday...
WEAR
Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for 2019 deadly shooting
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The last of three men involved in the murder of an Escambia County man learned his fate Friday. A judge sentenced Reggie Lewis to 12 years in prison. The 20-year-old victim died three years ago from Friday. That sentencing marks the end of three-years worth of...
niceville.com
Wanted former Okaloosa County man is arrested in Massachusetts
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – A former Okaloosa County man wanted by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office for 15 years has been arrested in Massachusetts, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), Mark Burns, 70, a former Shalimar area tennis...
WEAR
Man dies after hanging from pickup truck in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is dead in Escambia County after Florida Highway Patrol says he fell from a pickup truck on Saturday morning. The initial report shows the man was hanging on the outside of the pickup truck as it was driving down State Road 295 near Martha Avenue around 4 a.m.
WEAR
UPDATE: Missing man safely found in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says Roger Ruess has been safely located. OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man in Okaloosa County Friday night. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says Roger Ruess has dementia and was last seen at...
WALA-TV FOX10
MCSO: Three relatives arrested as search for murder suspect continues
SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - The family of a wanted murder suspect were put behind bars accused of fighting back at Mobile County deputies. Deputies and investigators showed up to a house in Semmes Wednesday looking for Joseph Timmons. Timmons is wanted in the murder of Tristan Bohannon. But according to...
WEAR
Report: Deputies find Century man smoking cigarette next to shot woman
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The arrest report for Tuesday's shooting in Escambia County reveals more details about the incident. Joseph Anthony Franklin, 60, of Century, is charged with attempted murder. Deputies say he shot a woman around 8:15 a.m. at a home in the 1200-block McBride Road. She was flown...
WEAR
Report: Milton man strikes woman with ax handle, damages her car
MILTON, Fla. -- A Milton man faces multiple charges after allegedly striking a woman with an ax handle, damaging her car and more. The incident happened around Thursday on Vonnie Branch Road in Milton. According to the arrest report, during an argument with a woman, Fox reached through her driver's...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Man shoots victim during argument
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 59-year-old Theodore man faces a first-degree assault charge in connection with a shooting that wounded another man Tuesday, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officers responded to the 5000 block of Hunter Street around 2:42 p.m. Tuesday and discovered that the subject, identified as George...
Woman injured after leading deputies on high-speed chase: ECSO
A woman was arrested Monday night for allegedly leading deputies on a high-speed chase.
WEAR
Pensacola Police Department shares Halloween safety tips
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Many people celebrated Halloween this weekend but for those trick-or-treating Monday, we have some safety tips to keep kids safe. Pensacola police say their biggest concern around Halloween is children and cars. Officers recommend going earlier in the day with younger children and paying attention to what...
WEAR
Car found on fire underneath Escambia County Eleven Mile Creek bridge
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A bridge in Escambia County has been blocked off Saturday evening after a car was found on fire underneath it. According to fire rescue, they responded to the call around 4 p.m. on Mobile Highway and Klondike Road in Beulah. Firefighters say crew members were able...
After yearlong investigation WCSO makes 25 arrests and seizes 3,000 grams of cocaine
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you noticed a heavier police presence in Walton County over the last few days, that’s because they have been wrapping up a drug trafficking investigation. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office and the State Attorney’s Office said 25 suspects were involved in trafficking cocaine in Walton and Okaloosa County. They […]
niceville.com
Former Pensacola doctor arrested for alleged probation violation
PENSACOLA, Fla. — A former Pensacola doctor has been arrested by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for an alleged probation violation, the agency said in an announcement. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) said it arrested Brian Mitchell Lee, 52, of Pensacola, this week for violation of...
FHP: Gulf Breeze man caught with massive amount of drugs in Jackson County
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A Gulf Breeze man is facing 25 drug-related charges after he was caught with a wide variety of illicit substances while driving through Jackson County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said their Criminal Interdiction Unit pulled over a GMC Yukon on Interstate 10 Wednesday and that they had probable […]
WPMI
ALEA: Atmore woman killed in single vehicle crash in Escambia Co.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 2:40 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, has claimed the life of an Atmore woman. Patricia Allen Helton, 57, was fatally injured when the 2006 Chevrolet Silverado she was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch, and overturned. Helton...
WEAR
UPDATE: 1 hospitalized after fight on Escambia County school bus
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person was taken to a hospital after a fight on an Escambia County school bus Thursday afternoon. Escambia County deputies responded to the incident on Michigan Avenue around 5 p.m. Deputies say video appears to show two females fighting. The students attend Bellview Middle School.
