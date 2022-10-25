Read full article on original website
WWE SmackDown Results – October 28, 2022
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. We are told that Sheamus’ elbow was injured and his arm is in a brace. Sami tells Jey that this is a big night. Jey says does Sami not want him involved. Sami says it is all hands on deck. Roman is not here yet and he needs to see everyone with their arms raised. He wants Jey to show that intensity tonight.
Photo: Seth Rollins Gets a New Look
Prior to the introduction of his outlandish outfits, Seth Rollins’ persona “The Visionary” had a distinctive hairdo of black and blonde. He wore this style for several years, including his tenure on The Shield, before becoming all-black. Rollins teased fans with a photo of blonde hair on...
Roman Reigns and Halloween Match Set for Monday’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been confirmed for Monday’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of WWE RAW, which will also be a special Halloween show. We previously mentioned how Reigns was advertised on Monday’s RAW on both the WWE Events website and the arena website. WWE made the appearance official on tonight’s SmackDown on FS1, which saw the feud between Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso escalate when Reigns intervened. Click here for complete SmackDown results.
Jim Cornette Explains Why Now is the Ideal Time for Triple H to Bring CM Punk Back
On his Jim Cornette Experience, Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on a variety of topics. Cornette mentioned the potential of CM Punk returning to WWE during the podcast. CM Punk appears to be on his way out of AEW, with the promotion allegedly in talks with the former world champion about buying out his contract, with the main stumbling block being the non-compete clause. There has been speculation that Punk might return to WWE if AEW buys out his contract.
Kurt Angle Believes WWE Should Have Made Roman Reigns Heel Well Before 2020
On his latest podcast, “The Kurt Angle Show,” WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle discussed WWE TLC 2017, which took place in 2017. “I mean, these guys had an incredible faction, they had an awesome career, and they actually obviously spawned into singles careers and had incredible careers as well. The Shield was very special, one of the best factions in the history of the business.”
Matt Cardona Shuts Down Possibility Of WWE Return, Logan Paul’s Special Message For Roman Reigns
– Zack Ryder is no more. Matt Cardona announced the “death” of his former WWE persona in a tweet shared via his official Twitter feed this weekend. “Zack Ryder is dead,” he wrote. “Long live Matt Cardona!” Check out the post embedded below. –...
Peacock and WWE Network Add Best Of WWE: Halloween Havoc’s Most Hellacious Matches
WWE Network and Peacock have added a new compilation to their streaming services. The Best Of WWE: Halloween Havoc’s Most Hellacious Matches is the latest addition. It features a variety of matches. This three-hour special is hosted by The Bump’s Matt Camp. Here is the synopsis:. “Hulk Hogan,...
WWE Main Event Results – October 27, 2022
Dana Brooke controls with a side headlock and takes Kiana James over to the mat. James counters and starts working on the left arm. Brooke fights out of a hammerlock and gets a running shoulder tackle. Dana flexes and gets a hiptoss. She cartwheels into a kick to the face. She misses a charge in the corner which lets James go back to the arm and then drops a elbow for a two count.
Bray Wyatt Becomes Top Merchandise Seller Ahead of The Bloodline
Since Reigns turned heel a few years ago, Roman Reigns and The Bloodline have been top merchandise sellers, but the group has been knocked down this week. As PWMania.com previously reported, Bray Wyatt has been a ratings mover for WWE since his return at Extreme Rules, and the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that he is the company’s top merchandise seller ahead of The Bloodline.
WWE Registers NXT Star’s Nickname as a Trademark
WWE has submitted an application to trademark Elektra Lopez’s nickname. On October 26, WWE submitted an application to the United States Patent and Trademark Office in order to trademark the term “La Madrina” for use in the entertainment industry (USPTO). The following is a description of it:
Buff Bagwell Reveals Why Shane McMahon Nearly Fired Him From WWE
Buff Bagwell was one of many new wrestlers recruited by WWE in the aftermath of the infamous Invasion storyline in 2001. However, before the storyline began, WWE touted a WCW Nitro takeover of Monday Night RAW for a single match in which Bagwell challenged Booker T for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship.
Spoiler: Former WWE Star Returning on SmackDown Tonight
Another former superstar from WWE has agreed to come back to the company, and you can expect seeing her tonight. Tenille Dashwood (Emma) is backstage at SmackDown in St. Louis, and she is expected to return tonight to respond to Ronda Rousey’s open challenge, according to PWInsider. Dashwood left...
Jimmy Uso Says He’s Ready for Ava Raine to Pop Off and Represent The Bloodline
Simone Johnson, The Rock’s daughter, made her WWE NXT TV debut as Ava Raine on Tuesday night after being introduced as the fourth member of The Schism (Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler & Jagger Reid). Raine cut a short promo. She has been training with the company for a few...
Confirmed Matches for the Final WWE SmackDown Before Crown Jewel (Non-Spoiler)
WWE SmackDown on FOX taped the November 4 Crown Jewel go-home edition Friday night from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO. Due to the crew’s trip to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel on November 5, next week’s SmackDown program was taped. Full spoilers from Friday night’s taping,...
Backstage News on Mike Tyson’s Return to AEW, More Possible Appearances
Mike Tyson will return to AEW on next Friday’s episode of Rampage from Atlantic City’s Boardwalk Hall, the location of some of Tyson’s best victories in his illustrious boxing career. Tyson will be a member of the announcing team. He has previously appeared for the company, notably...
WWE Interested Bringing Back Another Former Talent
Triple H isn’t done bringing back talent who was let go by the Vince McMahon regime. Emma wrestled her first match in WWE in 5 years this week on WWE SmackDown, and Fightful Select is reporting that the company is interested in bringing back “several” women. Tegan Nox is one of the names being talked about (Nixon Newell).
Spoiler: Hit Row’s Mystery Partner for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown Revealed
Shinsuke Nakamura will team up with Hit Row on tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FS1. As PWMania.com previously reported, “Top Dolla” AJ Francis and Ashante “Thee” Adonis will face Legado del Fantasma’s Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro in six-man action on tonight’s SmackDown.
Emma Posts Emotional Reaction to Returning to WWE on SmackDown
Tennille Dashwood, now known by her WWE ring name Emma, made her return at this past Friday’s SmackDown TV event in St. Louis, Missouri, when she accepted an open challenge issued by SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey. During the time when Triple H was in command of NXT,...
Tony Khan Boasts About AEW Dynamite Ratings, Hypes Tonight’s Live AEW Rampage Show
It’s Friday night, and you know what that means …. All Elite Wrestling returns to TNT this evening with their weekly one-hour AEW Rampage program. Tonight’s show will feature Wardlow putting his TNT title on-the-line against Matt Taven, as well as Jon Moxley in an AEW Title Eliminator against Matt Menard of the J.A.S., Madison Rayne and Tay Melo will compete in a singles showdown, and Keith Lee of Swerve In Our Glory will be in action.
Tony Schiavone’s Son Joins AEW As Backstage Producer
Matt Schiavone, the son of the aforementioned legendary commentator, started working as a producer for All Elite Wrestling at the AEW Rampage television shoot last week at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The new AEW producer is seen in a GIF below from the show held last Friday night...
