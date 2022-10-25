ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Is There an Age Limit to Trick or Treat in Minnesota?

If you've ever hosted trick-or-treaters at your home, chances are, you've thought to yourself, or perhaps, even said aloud, "Aren't you too old to be out here with the rest of the kids?" Aside from being a little judgemental, it's a thought that pops into nearly every person's head while...
MINNESOTA STATE
Why Does South Dakota and Minnesota Love Chili and Cinnamon Rolls?

When the weather turns cold, it's soup weather. I made a big pot of chili in my Instant Pot because let's face it, there is no such thing as a "small" pot of chili. When I was a kid, we had chili a lot at my house because my dad loved chili. We weren't fancy. We didn't put cheese or any fixings on our chili and we ate it with saltine crackers, but never a cinnamon roll.
NEBRASKA STATE
Best ‘Dish to Pass’ In South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa

When it comes to casseroles everybody has a favorite. Whether it is your go-to weekday hot dish that you make for your family or a favorite that a friend makes for you. Hot dishes, in my mind, are the perfect comfort food. Multiple ingredients joined into one tasty mish-mash of flavors that really work together. A big plateful of something hot & yummy on a fall or winter day. . .that truly is the ultimate comfort.
IOWA STATE
What Age Can South Dakota Kids Be Left Home Alone Legally?

When you're a kid, all you want to do is take have a little responsibility. This includes taking on the challenge to stay home alone. Parents or guardians obviously know best when it comes to figuring out when their child or children are ready to stay home alone. Some kids are more mature than others. However, there could be some laws and regulations with guidelines that outlines the appropriate ages to be left home alone.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
voting in South Dakota

To vote you must be registered. The South Dakota Voter Registration Deadline was October 24, 2022. Double-check your registration info HERE. On election day where you vote depends on where you live, go here to find out. Bring your ID. When you get to the polling place the workers will...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Pork Giveaway Celebrating South Dakota Pork Producers

The South Dakota Pork Producers Council and Smithfield Foods are teaming up and organizing a pork giveaway in Sioux Falls on November 2, 2022. It's their Consumer Pork Giveaway at the WH Lyon Fairgrounds celebrating South Dakota pork producers. The giveaway will be on November 2, from 4:00 PM until...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Extraordinarily Rare Animal Caught On Camera In Minnesota

Recently a very rare citing of a very rare animal was caught on a trail camera in Minnesota. Researchers with the Voyageurs Wolf Project in northern Minnesota were lucky enough to capture video of a “very rare” blond wolf. Voyageurs Wolf Project posted the video on their Facebook...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Cannot Get Enough of These October Offerings

Fall time in Minnesota is spectacular in so many ways. The colors of the trees. Favorite food products to harvest. Octoberfest celebrations that combine all of these sites, smells and tastes to tempt you. Many of the areas in Minnesota are still painting a colorful canvas. Even these pine trees...
MINNESOTA STATE
Sioux Falls, SD
