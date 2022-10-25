Read full article on original website
Is There an Age Limit to Trick or Treat in Minnesota?
If you've ever hosted trick-or-treaters at your home, chances are, you've thought to yourself, or perhaps, even said aloud, "Aren't you too old to be out here with the rest of the kids?" Aside from being a little judgemental, it's a thought that pops into nearly every person's head while...
Why Does South Dakota and Minnesota Love Chili and Cinnamon Rolls?
When the weather turns cold, it's soup weather. I made a big pot of chili in my Instant Pot because let's face it, there is no such thing as a "small" pot of chili. When I was a kid, we had chili a lot at my house because my dad loved chili. We weren't fancy. We didn't put cheese or any fixings on our chili and we ate it with saltine crackers, but never a cinnamon roll.
There’s a Hidden Town in Minnesota Most People Have Never Visited
This remote Minnesota community just might be the state's best-kept secret. In fact, most residents of the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes don't even know of its existence. If you're inclined to find this out-of-sight community, you're gonna want to bring a map, and maybe some rubber boots. Let's just...
This Might Just Be the Best Ranch in all of South Dakota
It sprawls over a massive 47,000 acres and has some of the best amenities of any ranch in the country. This South Dakota Ranch (and we're not talking about the dressing) has some majestic scenery, and it's also home to some of the best hunting and fishing in the entire nation.
Which Iowa, Minnesota, or South Dakota Town Is Best for Vampires?
Halloween certainly has its spooky side, but it should also be a time to maximize the fun as well. With that in mind, the folks at Lawn Love (with their tongues firmly planted in their cheeks) have compiled a list of '2022's Best Cities for Vampires'. So just how do...
Best ‘Dish to Pass’ In South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa
When it comes to casseroles everybody has a favorite. Whether it is your go-to weekday hot dish that you make for your family or a favorite that a friend makes for you. Hot dishes, in my mind, are the perfect comfort food. Multiple ingredients joined into one tasty mish-mash of flavors that really work together. A big plateful of something hot & yummy on a fall or winter day. . .that truly is the ultimate comfort.
Minnesota & Iowa Make Top 5 On “Drunkest States” Ranking
Who would have thought that Minnesota and Iowa were topping the list of “The Drunkest States In America”?. Not necessarily a Top-5 ranking a state wants to see, but on the ranking of “The Drunkest States In America", Minnesota ranked #5 while Iowa ranked even drunker at #3.
What Age Can South Dakota Kids Be Left Home Alone Legally?
When you're a kid, all you want to do is take have a little responsibility. This includes taking on the challenge to stay home alone. Parents or guardians obviously know best when it comes to figuring out when their child or children are ready to stay home alone. Some kids are more mature than others. However, there could be some laws and regulations with guidelines that outlines the appropriate ages to be left home alone.
voting in South Dakota
To vote you must be registered. The South Dakota Voter Registration Deadline was October 24, 2022. Double-check your registration info HERE. On election day where you vote depends on where you live, go here to find out. Bring your ID. When you get to the polling place the workers will...
Pork Giveaway Celebrating South Dakota Pork Producers
The South Dakota Pork Producers Council and Smithfield Foods are teaming up and organizing a pork giveaway in Sioux Falls on November 2, 2022. It's their Consumer Pork Giveaway at the WH Lyon Fairgrounds celebrating South Dakota pork producers. The giveaway will be on November 2, from 4:00 PM until...
Iowa Serial Killer Murdered and Buried Dozens on Family Farm Near Nebraska Border
According to the Des Moines Register, the daughter of what could be the country's most prolific serial killer witnessed the burial of up to 70 bodies on their family farm in Thurman, Iowa, near the Nebraska border. She came forward and authorities have since brought cadaver dogs to the property...
Sioux Falls Restaurant Named ‘Best Chili in South Dakota’
What's the best thing about fall and winter? Chili, obviously. And If you're looking to celebrate by having a hefty bowl, you won't have to travel too far to find the best chili in the state, according to one website. For me, there's nothing better than a big bowl of...
Minnesota Way Better Than South Dakota On “2022 Safest States”
A new 2022 study ranks Minnesota and Iowa as much safer places to live than South Dakota. What do you think?. The folks at WalletHub recently compared all 50 states to see which states tend to be safer places to live than other states. Turns out Minnesota came in at...
Extraordinarily Rare Animal Caught On Camera In Minnesota
Recently a very rare citing of a very rare animal was caught on a trail camera in Minnesota. Researchers with the Voyageurs Wolf Project in northern Minnesota were lucky enough to capture video of a “very rare” blond wolf. Voyageurs Wolf Project posted the video on their Facebook...
Minnesota Cannot Get Enough of These October Offerings
Fall time in Minnesota is spectacular in so many ways. The colors of the trees. Favorite food products to harvest. Octoberfest celebrations that combine all of these sites, smells and tastes to tempt you. Many of the areas in Minnesota are still painting a colorful canvas. Even these pine trees...
Bet You Don’t Know The Name Of Minnesota’s Largest Lake?
Do you know the name of the Largest Lake in Minnesota that is totally inside the state's borders?. Minnesota has thousands of lakes. Some are just puddles while others are massive bodies of water. It's true that Lake Superior and Lake of the Woods are the biggest bodies of water...
Higher Natural Gas Prices Coming to South Dakota Customers
As we switch our thermostats from cool to heat this fall, get ready to pay more to heat your home. The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission (PUC) is advising natural gas customers in the state to prepare for rising prices in the coming months. The PUC isn't saying home much...
