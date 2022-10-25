Read full article on original website
No. 14 LSU rolls to 88-35 exhibition win
The No. 14 LSU Women’s Basketball team defeated Mississippi College 88-35 Thursday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in its first of two exhibitions. The Tigers host their final exhibition next Thursday at 7 PM against the Langston Lady Lions, free admission for fans and streamed live on the SEC Network +.
College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 poll for Week 10
College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 poll for Week 10ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance. Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a ...
Wooden Talks About Auburn's Defensive Struggles
Auburn defensive lineman Colby Wooden answers questions about Auburn's 41-27 SEC football loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks.
PHOTOS: No. 11 Vols gash No. 2 Gonzaga, 99-80
Friday was a strong night for the 11th-ranked Tennessee basketball team, and GoVols247 was on hand to cover the action. And Chris Jones from USA Today was on hand to capture the action on camera. Senior transfer guard and Tennessee native Tyreke Key poured in 26 points off the bench,...
LSU Recruiting: Tigers Dishing Out Offers Left and Right, Utilizing Open Date
The Tigers' coaching staff has been out and about on the trail this week, handing out offers to key 2023, 2024 and 2025 prospects.
Police, Big Ten Investigate Spartans-Wolverines Postgame Violence
Several Michigan State players were filmed attacking a Michigan player in the tunnel after Saturday’s game.
Bold predictions: Kentucky at Tennessee
Tennessee is heading into the home stretch of the 2022 season and GoVols247 is back with one of our game-week staples: Our bold predictions. The premise is simple, our five-man staff picks two things we think will happen for the Vols in that week’s game, and the catch is those predictions have to be somewhere between adventurous and unrealistic. After breezing past UT Martin on homecoming, third-ranked Tennessee is back at Neyland Stadium for its SEC East clash with border rival and 19th-ranked Kentucky (7 p.m., ESPN).
LSU Baseball: Fall Ball Scrimmage Updates
Friday’s scrimmage moved to 3 p.m. CT, Saturday and Sunday scrimmages open to general public.
Final Huddle: UC Falls 25-21 to UCF in Ugly Offensive Outing
The Bearcats AAC win streak ends at 19 games.
Top Recruits Visiting UCF Knights Today
An elite list of prospects will visit UCF for the Cincinnati game.
Mississippi State athletics director John Cohen nearing deal with SEC rival Auburn
Auburn has been searching for an athletics director since August, when Allen Greene resigned.
