1 dead, 1 charged with murder after shooting at hot dog restaurant in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man shot in the parking lot of a hot dog restaurant Sunday afternoon has died, and the suspected gunman has been arrested and charged, Raleigh police said Monday morning.

At approximately 1:56 p.m., officers responded to the parking lot of Snoopy’s Hot Dogs on Spring Forest Road. On arrival, police said they “did not locate a victim.”

At about 2:18 p.m., police said an adult male suffering “significant trauma” from multiple gunshot wounds was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

In an initial release Sunday, police said an associate of the male who was shot took him to the hospital where he underwent surgery. Police also said the nature of the shooting did not appear to be random.

Snoopy’s Hot Dogs of Raleigh. (Eric Fernandez/CBS 17)

On Monday morning, police confirmed that the victim, 29-year-old Zake Nati Pratt, died in the hospital.

The suspect was determined to be 20-year-old Kahleed Zion Blount. Blount was transported to the Wake County Detention Center following his arrest.

Police say Blount is facing the charge of murder in this shooting.

