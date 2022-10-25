ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

1 dead, 1 charged with murder after shooting at hot dog restaurant in North Carolina

By Ashley Anderson
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c54rG_0ilr58La00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man shot in the parking lot of a hot dog restaurant Sunday afternoon has died, and the suspected gunman has been arrested and charged, Raleigh police said Monday morning.

PREVIOUS | 1 shot at Snoopy’s Hot Dogs in Raleigh, police say

At approximately 1:56 p.m., officers responded to the parking lot of Snoopy’s Hot Dogs on Spring Forest Road. On arrival, police said they “did not locate a victim.”

At about 2:18 p.m., police said an adult male suffering “significant trauma” from multiple gunshot wounds was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

In an initial release Sunday, police said an associate of the male who was shot took him to the hospital where he underwent surgery. Police also said the nature of the shooting did not appear to be random.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NXqkz_0ilr58La00
Snoopy’s Hot Dogs of Raleigh. (Eric Fernandez/CBS 17)

On Monday morning, police confirmed that the victim, 29-year-old Zake Nati Pratt, died in the hospital.

The suspect was determined to be 20-year-old Kahleed Zion Blount. Blount was transported to the Wake County Detention Center following his arrest.

Police say Blount is facing the charge of murder in this shooting.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

86K+
Followers
8K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy