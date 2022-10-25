Crews respond to Champaign house fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Champaign responded to a house fire Tuesday morning.Crime Stoppers seeking tips about deadly Champaign shooting
The fire happened at 1002 North Third Street near the intersection of Third and Beardsley Avenue. Champaign Fire officials said the department received a report of fire inside the house around 8 a.m. Once on the scene, firefighters found moderate smoke and fire coming from the front. They deployed several hose lines and were able to quickly extinguish the fire.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No firefighters or home occupants were hurt.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.
Comments / 0