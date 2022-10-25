ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (10/28/22)

WWE SmackDown will air live on FS1 tonight from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The network switch is due to the MLB World Series airing this week on FOX. The November 4 Crown Jewel go-home edition of SmackDown is expected to be taped tonight in St. Louis as well, as this is the final SmackDown scheduled between now and Crown Jewel. As of this writing, the only match announced for next week’s SmackDown is Rey Mysterio vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WWE SmackDown Results – October 28, 2022

Your announcers are Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. We are told that Sheamus’ elbow was injured and his arm is in a brace. Sami tells Jey that this is a big night. Jey says does Sami not want him involved. Sami says it is all hands on deck. Roman is not here yet and he needs to see everyone with their arms raised. He wants Jey to show that intensity tonight.
Photo: Seth Rollins Gets a New Look

Prior to the introduction of his outlandish outfits, Seth Rollins’ persona “The Visionary” had a distinctive hairdo of black and blonde. He wore this style for several years, including his tenure on The Shield, before becoming all-black. Rollins teased fans with a photo of blonde hair on...
Roman Reigns and Halloween Match Set for Monday’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been confirmed for Monday’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of WWE RAW, which will also be a special Halloween show. We previously mentioned how Reigns was advertised on Monday’s RAW on both the WWE Events website and the arena website. WWE made the appearance official on tonight’s SmackDown on FS1, which saw the feud between Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso escalate when Reigns intervened. Click here for complete SmackDown results.
Kurt Angle Believes WWE Should Have Made Roman Reigns Heel Well Before 2020

On his latest podcast, “The Kurt Angle Show,” WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle discussed WWE TLC 2017, which took place in 2017. “I mean, these guys had an incredible faction, they had an awesome career, and they actually obviously spawned into singles careers and had incredible careers as well. The Shield was very special, one of the best factions in the history of the business.”
Spoilers: AEW Dark Taping Results for 11/1/2022

Before this week’s edition of AEW Rampage went on air, the November 1 edition of AEW “Dark” was taped Friday night from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. Full spoilers are listed below:. * Taz and Excalibur were on commentary. Dasha did ring announcing. * Skye...
Possible Spoiler About the Identity of the “Uncle Howdy” Character

The new “Uncle Howdy” character appeared during Bray Wyatt’s promo segment on WWE SmackDown on October 28th, 2022. Fans have been wondering about Howdy’s identity, and there is a possible clue. Howdy was wearing a cross earring on his left ear, similar to what Bo Dallas wore on WWE television.
Impact Wrestling Adds World Tag Team Title Match to Over Drive

Impact Wrestling made a huge World Tag Team Title Match official today via social media for their upcoming Over Drive event on November 18 in Louisville, Kentucky. The current Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Champions Heath and Rhino will defend against Matt Cardona and Brian Myers AKA The Major Players.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WWE Interested Bringing Back Another Former Talent

Triple H isn’t done bringing back talent who was let go by the Vince McMahon regime. Emma wrestled her first match in WWE in 5 years this week on WWE SmackDown, and Fightful Select is reporting that the company is interested in bringing back “several” women. Tegan Nox is one of the names being talked about (Nixon Newell).
Spoiler: Former WWE Star Returning on SmackDown Tonight

Another former superstar from WWE has agreed to come back to the company, and you can expect seeing her tonight. Tenille Dashwood (Emma) is backstage at SmackDown in St. Louis, and she is expected to return tonight to respond to Ronda Rousey’s open challenge, according to PWInsider. Dashwood left...
Buff Bagwell Reveals Why Shane McMahon Nearly Fired Him From WWE

Buff Bagwell was one of many new wrestlers recruited by WWE in the aftermath of the infamous Invasion storyline in 2001. However, before the storyline began, WWE touted a WCW Nitro takeover of Monday Night RAW for a single match in which Bagwell challenged Booker T for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship.
ALASKA STATE
Updated WWE Crown Jewel Card, New Matches Added

On Saturday, November 5, Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, will host the 2022 WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. Ridge Holland and Butch vs. The Usos (c) Bayley vs. Bianca Belair (c) Steel Cage Match. Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre. Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley. The O.C. (AJ Styles,...
Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events

WWE RAW (10/24/22) – Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC – 7,570 sold. AEW Dynamite (10/26/22) – Chartway Arena in Norfolk, VA – 2,889 sold. WWE SmackDown (10/28/22) – Enterprise Center in St Louis, MO – 7,524 sold. AEW Rampage (10/28/22) – Mohegan Sun Arena...
Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan Issue Challenge to FTR for NJPW Battle Autumn

It looks like the current IWGP Tag Team Champions FTR could very well have their opponents for the NJPW Battle Autumn event on November 5. Thursday night at Korakuen hall, United Empire faction members and former IWGP Tag Team Champions Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan issued a challenge to FTR for the November 5 show.
NJPW Openweight Strong Title Match Made Official for NJPW Rumble on 44th Street

The current NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Fred Rosser issued an open challenge recently for the October 28th NJPW Rumble On 44th Street event. On the October 27th at The Night Before The Rumble On 44th Street show, Jonathan Gresham revealed himself to be the individual who will be answering that open challenge. Fred Rosser accepted the challenger and the match was made official.

