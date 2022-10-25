Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (10/28/22)
WWE SmackDown will air live on FS1 tonight from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The network switch is due to the MLB World Series airing this week on FOX. The November 4 Crown Jewel go-home edition of SmackDown is expected to be taped tonight in St. Louis as well, as this is the final SmackDown scheduled between now and Crown Jewel. As of this writing, the only match announced for next week’s SmackDown is Rey Mysterio vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – October 28, 2022
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. We are told that Sheamus’ elbow was injured and his arm is in a brace. Sami tells Jey that this is a big night. Jey says does Sami not want him involved. Sami says it is all hands on deck. Roman is not here yet and he needs to see everyone with their arms raised. He wants Jey to show that intensity tonight.
PWMania
Photo: Seth Rollins Gets a New Look
Prior to the introduction of his outlandish outfits, Seth Rollins’ persona “The Visionary” had a distinctive hairdo of black and blonde. He wore this style for several years, including his tenure on The Shield, before becoming all-black. Rollins teased fans with a photo of blonde hair on...
PWMania
AJ Lee Trends Following WWE NXT Live Event, AJ Reacts, Photos and Footage
AJ Lee was trending worldwide on Twitter as Cora Jade dressed as the former WWE Divas Champion at Friday’s WWE NXT live event in Melbourne, FL. Full results from Friday’s NXT event can be found by clicking here. The Women’s Halloween Costume Battle Royal kicked off Friday’s live...
PWMania
Roman Reigns and Halloween Match Set for Monday’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been confirmed for Monday’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of WWE RAW, which will also be a special Halloween show. We previously mentioned how Reigns was advertised on Monday’s RAW on both the WWE Events website and the arena website. WWE made the appearance official on tonight’s SmackDown on FS1, which saw the feud between Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso escalate when Reigns intervened. Click here for complete SmackDown results.
PWMania
Eric Bischoff Claims AEW Offers “Excuses for a Match” and “Not Well Crafted Stories”
Tony Khan’s booking has come under fire from Eric Bischoff, who claims that many of the bouts have no clear story. Khan recently provided a response, noting that Nitro had numerous matches that lacked a story. On the latest episode of the podcast “83 Weeks,” Bischoff was questioned about...
PWMania
Matt Cardona Shuts Down Possibility Of WWE Return, Logan Paul’s Special Message For Roman Reigns
– Zack Ryder is no more. Matt Cardona announced the “death” of his former WWE persona in a tweet shared via his official Twitter feed this weekend. “Zack Ryder is dead,” he wrote. “Long live Matt Cardona!” Check out the post embedded below. –...
PWMania
Kurt Angle Believes WWE Should Have Made Roman Reigns Heel Well Before 2020
On his latest podcast, “The Kurt Angle Show,” WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle discussed WWE TLC 2017, which took place in 2017. “I mean, these guys had an incredible faction, they had an awesome career, and they actually obviously spawned into singles careers and had incredible careers as well. The Shield was very special, one of the best factions in the history of the business.”
PWMania
Spoilers: AEW Dark Taping Results for 11/1/2022
Before this week’s edition of AEW Rampage went on air, the November 1 edition of AEW “Dark” was taped Friday night from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. Full spoilers are listed below:. * Taz and Excalibur were on commentary. Dasha did ring announcing. * Skye...
PWMania
Possible Spoiler About the Identity of the “Uncle Howdy” Character
The new “Uncle Howdy” character appeared during Bray Wyatt’s promo segment on WWE SmackDown on October 28th, 2022. Fans have been wondering about Howdy’s identity, and there is a possible clue. Howdy was wearing a cross earring on his left ear, similar to what Bo Dallas wore on WWE television.
PWMania
Impact Wrestling Adds World Tag Team Title Match to Over Drive
Impact Wrestling made a huge World Tag Team Title Match official today via social media for their upcoming Over Drive event on November 18 in Louisville, Kentucky. The current Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Champions Heath and Rhino will defend against Matt Cardona and Brian Myers AKA The Major Players.
PWMania
WWE Interested Bringing Back Another Former Talent
Triple H isn’t done bringing back talent who was let go by the Vince McMahon regime. Emma wrestled her first match in WWE in 5 years this week on WWE SmackDown, and Fightful Select is reporting that the company is interested in bringing back “several” women. Tegan Nox is one of the names being talked about (Nixon Newell).
PWMania
Spoiler: Former WWE Star Returning on SmackDown Tonight
Another former superstar from WWE has agreed to come back to the company, and you can expect seeing her tonight. Tenille Dashwood (Emma) is backstage at SmackDown in St. Louis, and she is expected to return tonight to respond to Ronda Rousey’s open challenge, according to PWInsider. Dashwood left...
PWMania
Buff Bagwell Reveals Why Shane McMahon Nearly Fired Him From WWE
Buff Bagwell was one of many new wrestlers recruited by WWE in the aftermath of the infamous Invasion storyline in 2001. However, before the storyline began, WWE touted a WCW Nitro takeover of Monday Night RAW for a single match in which Bagwell challenged Booker T for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship.
PWMania
Updated WWE Crown Jewel Card, New Matches Added
On Saturday, November 5, Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, will host the 2022 WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. Ridge Holland and Butch vs. The Usos (c) Bayley vs. Bianca Belair (c) Steel Cage Match. Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre. Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley. The O.C. (AJ Styles,...
PWMania
Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE RAW (10/24/22) – Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC – 7,570 sold. AEW Dynamite (10/26/22) – Chartway Arena in Norfolk, VA – 2,889 sold. WWE SmackDown (10/28/22) – Enterprise Center in St Louis, MO – 7,524 sold. AEW Rampage (10/28/22) – Mohegan Sun Arena...
PWMania
Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan Issue Challenge to FTR for NJPW Battle Autumn
It looks like the current IWGP Tag Team Champions FTR could very well have their opponents for the NJPW Battle Autumn event on November 5. Thursday night at Korakuen hall, United Empire faction members and former IWGP Tag Team Champions Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan issued a challenge to FTR for the November 5 show.
PWMania
NJPW Openweight Strong Title Match Made Official for NJPW Rumble on 44th Street
The current NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Fred Rosser issued an open challenge recently for the October 28th NJPW Rumble On 44th Street event. On the October 27th at The Night Before The Rumble On 44th Street show, Jonathan Gresham revealed himself to be the individual who will be answering that open challenge. Fred Rosser accepted the challenger and the match was made official.
PWMania
Confirmed Matches for the Final WWE SmackDown Before Crown Jewel (Non-Spoiler)
WWE SmackDown on FOX taped the November 4 Crown Jewel go-home edition Friday night from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO. Due to the crew’s trip to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel on November 5, next week’s SmackDown program was taped. Full spoilers from Friday night’s taping,...
PWMania
Shinsuke Nakamura Making Pro Wrestling NOAH Appearance to Face The Great Muta
Pro Wrestling NOAH made a huge announcement today as current WWE superstar Shinsuke Nakamura will be making his return to Pro Wrestling NOAH to face The Great Muta on the “New Year 2023” event on January 1st. The show will take place from Nippon Budokan in Tokyo. The...
Comments / 0