Game 2 of the World Series was certainly an eventful one ending in a 1-1 record, and MLB announced that it was a truly perfect game. More often than not, umpires aren’t able to call completely perfect games. They aren’t faced with the luxury of having an outlined strike zone in front of them, and with some pitches coming in over 100 MPH, it’s nearly impossible to get every single call correct.

2 HOURS AGO