Sheriff’s vehicle damaged in downtown Youngstown crash
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County Sheriff’s vehicle was damaged in a two-car crash in downtown Youngstown.
It happened just before 9 a.m. Tuesday at S. Hazel and W. Boardman streets.
Police say the driver of a white sedan ran a red light and broadsided a cruiser, which was on its way to the Mahoning County Courthouse.
No injuries were reported. Both vehicles were heavily damaged.
