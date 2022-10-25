Sheriff’s vehicle damaged in downtown Youngstown crash

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County Sheriff’s vehicle was damaged in a two-car crash in downtown Youngstown.

It happened just before 9 a.m. Tuesday at S. Hazel and W. Boardman streets.

Police say the driver of a white sedan ran a red light and broadsided a cruiser, which was on its way to the Mahoning County Courthouse.

No injuries were reported. Both vehicles were heavily damaged.

