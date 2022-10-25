ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Sheriff’s vehicle damaged in downtown Youngstown crash

By Gerry Ricciutti
WKBN
WKBN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sil5R_0ilr4X7T00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County Sheriff’s vehicle was damaged in a two-car crash in downtown Youngstown.

It happened just before 9 a.m. Tuesday at S. Hazel and W. Boardman streets.

Youngstown officer now facing charges after over a year on paid leave

Police say the driver of a white sedan ran a red light and broadsided a cruiser, which was on its way to the Mahoning County Courthouse.

No injuries were reported. Both vehicles were heavily damaged.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39vClz_0ilr4X7T00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
explore venango

BREAKING NEWS: Hunting Dispute Turns Deadly in Venango County

EMLENTON, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing criminal homicide charges after a hunting dispute in Venango County turned deadly on Saturday night. Franklin-based State Police said they received a call from David Charles Heathcote, of Emlenton, around 8:07 p.m. During the call, Heathcote told police that he...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Man Taking Out Trash Struck and Killed By Suspected Drunk Driver

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 61-year-old Oil City man has died after being struck by a suspected drunk driver in Cranberry Township on Thursday night. According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, 61-year-old Michael McSparren, of Oil City, died at 11:01 p.m. on Thursday, October 28, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
OIL CITY, PA
WFMJ.com

Youngstown looking to neighborhood security system

In an effort to curb violence in Youngstown--city officials welcomed Flock Security to its safety committee meeting Thursday. The public safety company showed off its neighborhood surveillance system, comprised of a camera that takes pictures of the rear-ends of vehicles. The goal is to provide law enforcement agencies with information such as model, make, color, and license plate--often the biggest lead for investigators.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

WKBN

52K+
Followers
28K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy