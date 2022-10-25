Read full article on original website
Related
KAAL-TV
One in custody after NW Rochester shooting on Saturday
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Police Department responded to reports of shots fired around 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Northwest Rochester. Officers responded to the area of the 2300 block of 18 ½ Ave NW where multiple shots struck a vehicle and at least one round hit a residence. No one was injured.
KAAL-TV
VIDEO: RPD officer cleared in fatal shooting of axe-wielding man
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester police officer has been cleared in the fatal shooting of an axe-wielding man who allegedly robbed a Domino’s Pizza on S. Broadway in Rochester in July 2022. **To view body camera and squad car video of the incident, CLICK HERE** (WARNING: Viewer...
KAAL-TV
Marathon in support of ovarian cancer
(ABC 6 News) – Saturday morning, ovarian cancer survivors families and friends gathered to run in support and honor of lost loved ones and those still battling the disease at the ‘Unleash the She’ marathon. The race was located at Mayo High School in Rochester. It consisted...
KAAL-TV
SE Rochester mobile home a total loss after Friday morning fire
(ABC 6 News) – A southeast Rochester mobile home is a total loss after a fire early Friday morning. According to the Rochester Fire Department (RFD), at approximately 1:35 a.m., fire crews were dispatched to a mobile home fire at Bob’s Trailer Court at 1915 Marion Rd. SE.
KAAL-TV
Local counties see strong numbers for early voting ahead of election
(ABC 6 News) – This year’s midterm election is shaping up to be one of the highest turnouts in the nation’s history. More than 14 million people have voted early in the 2022 election, according to ABC News. Election officials say we’re looking at numbers close to...
KAAL-TV
Celebrating Fall and Families
(ABC 6 News) – Halloween season is still going strong, but that’s not why one Olmsted County orchard is open for business. Patty and Steve Eckdahl started Northwood Orchard back in 1987. Located just northwest of Rochester, the orchard originally the main crop was strawberries while they waited for their apple trees to mature.
KAAL-TV
Mayo Clinic food service will see a raise with new contract deal
(ABC 6 News) – Mayo Clinic food service workers will see a raise under a new contract agreement with their employer Morrison Healthcare. The contract agreement comes after a picket in August when workers said negotiations had stalled. “Our first negotiation sessions were in May. We did not see...
KAAL-TV
River Bend Nature Center hosting “Bats, Bones & Bonfires” Halloween event Saturday
(ABC 6 News) – River Bend Nature Center in Faribault is hosting a “Bats, Bones & Bonfires” Halloween event on Saturday. The event is for the entire family and is from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Rd. in Faribault. Activities include...
KAAL-TV
“Famous” bratwurst supper returns to Waltham
(ABC 6 News) – The “famous” bratwurst supper is returning to St. Michael’s Lutheran Church on Saturday after more than a decade. The first bratwurst supper was held in November 1976 as a way to raise money for the church. The family-style dinner became a tradition and in the 90s, it switched to a buffet. With more food to serve and not enough helpers, it was time to take a break. Now, that’s changing.
KAAL-TV
Stewartville dominates Byron again to reach Section 1AAAA football title game
(ABC 6 News) — The first time Stewartville played Byron, they beat them 44-0. On Saturday, they almost passed that total in the first half. Tigers senior Owen Sikkink rushed for 64 yards on nine carries and two touchdowns while junior quarterback Ayden Helder was a perfect 10-for-10 for 111 yards and two touchdowns.
Comments / 0