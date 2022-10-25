ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Therapy Dog Awarded for Work With Prison Inmates

By adam england
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HqD9k_0ilr3tEi00
(Picture Credit: Alena Kravchenko / EyeEm)

Therapy dogs can have a lot of different roles, but they’re all important. Some therapy dogs spend time in schools, helping children learn to read. Meanwhile, others are used in prisons to help inmates with their reading.

George, a five-year-old Cocker Spaniel, does both. And for his hard work, he’s been given a special award, reports The Mirror.

Recognition Well-Earned

The International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) awarded George at the House of Lords last week, on Oct. 18, for his work in prisons. The clever canine is part of the Reading for Dogs scheme, in which male inmates with low self-esteem learn to read.

As they read, George and his colleagues sit next to them and listen. This not only encourages the inmates but can bring out a “different side” to them.

Alongside his prison work, he also visits a local school each month. There, he listens to children aged between four and eight read.

Encouraging Good Behavior in Prison

He works with his dog parent, 58-year-old Robbie Durgan, and his handler, 37-year-old Aimee Jones. His appearances at HMP Liverpool act as an incentive for inmates who might be more challenging. Not only that, but the dog has even helped dying patients at the prison by providing comfort in their final moments.

Durgan, a governor at Buckley Hall Prison, said: “George’s role is so often about listening to people read, and what makes him so special, is that he listens intently – without correction or judgment.

“His calming nature offers so much encouragement, bringing out a different side of people and nurturing positive behaviors.”

“When we heard about George, we were so impressed how just one dog, can do so much to help people from all walks of life improve their situation, within the local community,” said James Sawyer, the UK director of IFAW. “George truly is a remarkable dog, and his work with both Robbie and Aimee shows how animals can have a truly positive impact on people. George is a very worthy winner of IFAW’S Animal of the Year Award.”

