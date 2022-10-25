ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Doctor Who' Heads to Disney+ Internationally

By K.J. Yossman
 5 days ago
Doctor Who ” is heading to Disney+.

Following a deal between the BBC and Disney Branded Television, the beloved British sci-fi series will be exclusively be available on the streaming service outside of the U.K. and Ireland.

Domestically it will remain on the BBC.

The next season of the show will see Ncuti Gatwa taking control of the Tardis, with his first appearance set to air next Christmas.

“I love this show, and this is the best of both worlds – with the vision and joy of the BBC and Disney+ together we can launch the Tardis all around the planet, reaching a new generation of fans while keeping our traditional home firmly on the BBC in the U.K.,” said showrunner Russell T. Davies.

Charlotte Moore, BBC’s chief content officer, added: “We are thrilled to announce this exciting global partnership with Disney who are the perfect partners to bring this very British show to the rest of the world. Russell T Davies’ vision for ‘Doctor Who’ has always been out of this world and we are committed to ensuring that audiences across the globe get the opportunity to enjoy the Doctor’s epic adventures with the scale and ambition that they deserve. Joining forces with Disney will elevate the show to even greater heights and reach new audiences so it’s an extremely exciting time for fans in the U.K. and across the world.”

Alisa Bowen, president of Disney+, added: “We’re excited by the opportunity to bring new seasons of this beloved franchise exclusively to Disney+ and introduce the show to the next generation of audiences in more than 150 markets around the world. The series is a perfect addition to our ever-growing catalog of global content that continues to make Disney+ the home for exceptional storytelling.”

Variety

‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Series ‘1923’ Starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren Set for December Premiere (TV News Roundup)

Paramount+ announced the premiere date for Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming series “1923,” which will debut on Sunday, December 18 on the streamer in the U.S. and Canada. The series will premiere the day after on Paramount+ in the U.K. and Australia. The new series is the next installment of the “Yellowstone” origin story and introduces a new generation of Duttons, led by Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton and Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton. The series will explore the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the Mountain West — which the Duttons call home. In addition...
Variety

Valerie Buhagiar Commences Wild Media Entertainment’s Adaptation of Bestseller ‘The Dogs’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Award-winning filmmaker Valerie Buhagiar has commenced principal photography on “The Dogs,” an adaptation of Allan Stratton’s bestselling novel. “The Dogs” revolves around a 13-year-old boy named Cameron and his mother, who have spent years escaping Cameron’s mentally ill father. Although sometimes, Cameron suspects his mother may have kidnapped him. Eventually the pair settle into a dilapidated farmhouse near Wolf Hollow, a property whose previous owner, Frank McTavish, was killed by his guard dogs after his wife ran off with their son, Jacky, and her lover. The film is currently shooting in Northern Ontario. It is produced by Wild Media Entertainment in...
Variety

Royal Favorites Spun Gold Set to Co-Produce BAFTA Film, TV Awards

Spun Gold, the go-to production company for royal events and documentaries, have been appointed a co-producer of the BAFTA film and TV awards. The company recently produced Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations for ITV and are known for their royal documentaries, including “Prince William: Monarch in the Making” and “Secrets of the Royals: Inside the Crown.” They were awarded the BAFTA production contract for two years, beginning in 2023, following a tender process. As part of their remit, they have been tasked with “reimagining and significantly expanding” the awards shows’ production and format for broadcast. This year’s BAFTA film awards ceremony, which...
Variety

BBC Comedy ‘Wreck’ Gets Season 2 Order (EXCLUSIVE)

BBC Three comedy “Wreck” is set to return with a second season. BBC Three controller Fiona Campbell and former acting director of BBC drama Ben Irving have given the sea-faring show another six-episode order, with creator Ryan J. Brown and Fremantle-owned Euston Film returning to make it in Northern Ireland in 2023. “After the dramatic events on The Sacramentum cruise liner, the Valorum corporation are out for blood – hunting down the gang who overthrew the ship,” reads the logline. “Jamie and Vivian have so far failed to expose the corporation’s killer secret but our duo are determined to rally former shipmates...
Variety

‘The Real Love Boat’ to Move From CBS to Paramount+

After premiering on CBS earlier this fall, reality dating show “The Real Love Boat” will now move to streaming. Beginning with Episode 5, which debuts on Nov. 2, the series will exist exclusively on Paramount+, where the first four episode are already streaming. Based on the ’70s and ’80s scripted dramedy “The Love Boat,” “The Real Love Boat” puts singles on a luxury cruise through the Mediterranean to look for love amongst destination dates, challenges and surprise new singles. As in the original series, the captain and cruise director play pivotal roles in matchmaking. After almost a month at sea, only...
Variety

Scariest Movies Ever: Charlize Theron, Joseph Quinn, Jonathan Majors and More Stars Reveal Their Picks

It’s the most frightening time of the year. In other words, who doesn’t love celebrating Halloween with a horror movie? Here, Variety asked 17 Hollywood stars — including Charlize Theron, Jonathan Majors, Eddie Redmayne, Joseph Quinn and even Patti LuPone — to recall the scariest film they’ve ever seen. Though the 1990 adaptation of “It” wasn’t a movie, but a television miniseries, Theron and Majors quickly named the Stephen King rain-drain clown as something that has stayed with them for decades. “That clown!” Theron said. “I’ve never, ever been able to look at rain drainage since then. It has always haunted me.” Majors...
Variety

Ryan Murphy Says Evan Peters Stayed in Character as Jeffrey Dahmer ‘for Months’ to Prepare for ‘Monster’

Although Evan Peters and Ryan Murphy have worked together for years, Peters was “terrified” to take on Netflix’s “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.” “I really went back and forth on whether I should do it or not. I knew it was going to be incredibly dark and an incredible challenge,” Peters said during a panel Saturday with Murphy and co-stars Niecy Nash and Richard Jenkins. When he was sent the scripts, he watched Dahmer’s 1994 interview on “Dateline” in order to “dive into the psychology of that extreme side of human behavior.” During the four months of prep and six...
Variety

Blue Fox Entertainment AFM Title ‘The Butchers Trilogy’ Goes Into Production (EXCLUSIVE)

Blue Fox Entertainment is launching worldwide sales at the American Film Market on two new slasher features that complete its “Butchers Trilogy” horror project. The global film sales and U.S. domestic distributor has greenlit production on “Butchers Book Three: Bonesaw,”which is due to go into production this fall in Canada. The second title in the trilogy, “Butchers Book Two: Raghorn,” is currently in post-production. Blue Fox will debut first-look footage of “Raghorn” for buyers at the Santa Monica market, whilst handling worldwide sales on all three films. The trilogy is being produced and distributed through Blue Fox’s Red Hound Entertainment label. Grimehouse and NW9...
Variety

Quentin Tarantino Dismisses Kanye West’s Claim of Originating Idea for ‘Django Unchained’: ‘That Didn’t Happen’

Quentin Tarantino has dismissed Kanye West’s claim that he and Jamie Foxx “got the idea” for the concept of their 2012 film “Django Unchained” from him. West — who legally changed his name to Ye in 2021 — said he pitched a similar idea when initially brainstorming the music video for his 2005 song “Gold Digger,” which features Foxx. Ye released the official music video in 2009, which centers on a montage of Foxx and Ye dancing with various pin-up models. Tarantino appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Thursday and the host asked him: “Kanye West said that he came up with...
Variety

‘Dangerous Liaisons’ Update Loses the Thrills of the Glenn Close Classic: TV Review

“Dangerous Liaisons” is one of the great modern classic films — emphasis on modern. Though it was released more than 30 years ago, and concerns characters living their lives in 18th-century France, its interrogation of the carefully constructed performances people use to cover their basest desires and impulses feels as present-day as an Instagram filter. Which makes an update of the property seem both intuitive and slightly wrongheaded. The film, based on a stage play that was adapted from Pierre Choderlos de Laclos’ 1782 novel, is clearly mutable; however, to force onto it a self-conscious modernity is to over-prove the case....
Variety

Vision Spinoff Series in Development at Disney+

A “WandaVision” spinoff centered on Vision is in development at Disney+, Variety has confirmed with sources. The series is currently titled “Vision Quest,” which is also the name of a Marvel comic book arc centered on the character. While exact plot details are currently under wraps, it is believed the show would follow the newly-created Vision seen in the closing episodes of “WandaVision” as he tries to regain his memories. In the comic, the story factors into the West Coast Avengers storyline. Paul Bettany is returning in the role of Vision, with “WandaVision” head writer and executive producer Jac Schaefer...
Variety

Harvey Weinstein Judge Tells Jury Not to Watch ‘She Said’ Trailer

When the jury is dismissed each day in Harvey Weinstein’s trial, before they exit the courtroom, the judge reminds the jurors not to consume any media or read any news reports surrounding the high-profile case. On Friday, Judge Lisa B. Lench added one extra reminder to her parting words, instructing the jury not to watch the trailer for “She Said,” Universal’s upcoming film about the journalists who broke the story that ignited Weinstein’s downfall and the #MeToo movement. “She Said,” which hits theaters on Nov. 18, is based on the book by New York Times reporters Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, about...
Variety

Siegfried & Roy Scripted Series in Development at Apple Based on ‘Wild Things’ Podcast

Apple is developing a scripted limited series based on the company’s podcast “Wild Things: Siegfried & Roy.” Per the official logline, the half-hour series is “told from various perspectives and is about two of the greatest showman-magicians in history who push the concept of illusion versus reality to the extreme — until tragedy reframes and opens up an entirely new mystery surrounding their last fateful Las Vegas show.” John Hoffman, the co-creator of Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building,” is writing and executive producing the project. Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns and Kristen Zolner will executive produce for...
Variety

Lucca Comics: Live Action Movie of Italy’s Popular ‘Dampyr’ Fantasy Ready For Release – Watch First Clip (EXCLUSIVE)

“Dampyr,” an ambitious live-action movie adaptation of the eponymous cult fantasy franchise from Italy’s independent publisher Sergio Bonelli is launching Oct. 28 in Italian cinemas and opening Lucca Comics & Games, the unique event dedicated to cosplay and comics held in the medieval Tuscan town of Lucca. Based on the first two comics in the “Dampyr” series, which runs to 300 issues, this $15 million English-language action thriller marks the first feature from the Bonelli Cinematic Universe, which Lucca chief Emanuele Vietina describes as “Italy’s Marvel.” Watch exclusive international clip, above. Set during the Balkan wars of the early 1990s, the series...
Variety

How ‘The Woman King,’ ‘Till’ Hairstylists Use Pin Curls and Braids to Define Looks in Black Period Films

A new renaissance in hairstyling and makeup for Black actors appears to be on the horizon, thanks to the work of female artisans on a trio of recent period films: “The Woman King,” “Till” and “A Jazzman’s Blues.” Braiding, twists and locs were a staple for characters in Gina Prince-Bythewood’s “The Woman King,” set in 1823 in the African kingdom of Dahomey, now known as Benin. Hair department head Louisa Anthony researched and collaborated with locals in South Africa to secure a stellar team on the movie, which stars Viola Davis. Although a historian and a research specialist were on set, there...
Variety

James Gunn Rejects Marvel-DC Rivalry Ahead of His DC Takeover: ‘I Love Kevin Feige’ and We Have the Same ‘Common Goal’

James Gunn will become the co-chairman and co-CEO of DC Studios along with Peter Safran starting Nov. 1, but in no way does the director view his new job as that of a Marvel Studios rival. The filmmaker recently took to social media to shut down any notion of a rivalry between the two comic book studios. Gunn even shared his admiration for Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige, who he has worked with on three “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies and one “Guardians” television special. “Not only do I love Kevin [Feige], he was the first person I told after I...
Variety

Guy Pearce, Jeffrey Dean Morgan to Headline The Exchange’s Crime Thriller ‘Neponset Circle’ – AFM (EXCLUSIVE)

Emmy-winning actor Guy Pearce (“L.A. Confidential,” “Memento”) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (“The Walking Dead,” “Rampage”) have boarded “Neponset Circle,” a dark and gritty crime thriller based on a real-life murder that shook the Boston area and remains unsolved to this day. The Exchange, handling the international sales rights, is introducing the title to buyers at next week’s American Film Market in Santa Monica, CA. The film, written by John Chase, will be directed by Pauline Chan (“33 Postcards”), and produced by Landafar Entertainment’s Grant Cramer, Volition Media’s Cindy Bru and Adam Beasley, and Wild Lunch Entertainment’s Joram Moreka. Executive producers include Ford...
Variety

How Millie Bobby Brown Channeled ‘Fleabag’ in ‘Enola Holmes 2’

Millie Bobby Brown’s eccentric fourth wall breaks have become such a distinguishable trademark of Harry Bradbeer’s “Enola Holmes” films that in the sequel, the “Stranger Things” star tried to do it in every scene she could. “Maybe Harry can agree with me on this but I think in every scene we tried doing, we tried breaking the fourth wall and then he edited the ones that landed the most,” Brown told Variety at the New York premiere of “Enola Holmes 2” on Thursday night at the Paris Theater. Brown went on to say that she took inspiration from Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s fourth wall-breaking...
Variety

Sugita Masakazu on ‘Remember to Breathe’ in Tokyo Festival’s Nippon Cinema Now

  Screening in the Tokyo International Film Festval’s Nippon Cinema Now section, “Remember to Breathe” is director Sugita Masakazu’s second feature, following his 2014 “Joy of Man’s Desiring,” winner of a Special Mention in the Generation Kplus section of the Berlin Film Festival.  Based on an original script by Sugita, the film stars Inoue Mao as Yuko, a mature woman who suddenly finds herself living with her estranged mother (Ishida Eri), after the latter causes a fire in the house of her son and daughter-in-law. In course of the film we learn, more through her silent expressions than her spoken words,...
Variety

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus Debuts Powerful New ‘Face Down’ Video With an Emphasis on Recovery

It’s been 16 years since The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus debuted “Face Down,” a song about a woman experiencing domestic violence. Today, the band is back with an updated version of the music video, and an emphasis on one specific line: “A new life she has found.” The song is a very personal one for the brothers in the band — frontman Ronnie Winter and guitarist, Randy Winter. While they grew up in a house witnessing domestic violence, their mother is doing great today, which is a story that was important to tell. Additionally, they have partnered with a charity domesticshelters.org. In an...
Variety

