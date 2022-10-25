Gov. Justice announces over $1.2 million in Justice Assistance Grant awards

CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice announced that he has awarded $1,204,534.00 in Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) program funds to thirty-nine (39) projects statewide. These funds will be used to assist state agencies, local units of government, and private non-profit agencies in carrying out specific programs that offer a high probability of improving the functioning of the criminal justice system.

Special emphasis was placed on multi-jurisdictional projects and statewide projects that seek to create and/or retain jobs in the criminal justice system in West Virginia.

“These grant funds will open up more possibilities for the incredible men and women working in our justice system,” Gov. Justice said. "I'm incredibly proud to award this funding. I’ve always said we always need to do everything in our power to help make our criminal justice system better and better, and that's exactly what this funding does."

These funds are provided by the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs, Bureau of Justice Assistance and are administered by the Justice and Community Services (JCS) Section of the West Virginia Division of Administrative Services (DAS).





Funds were awarded to the following:

STATEWIDE

West Virginia State Police

$219,284.00

These funds will provide for officer salaries to continue a statewide multi-jurisdictional drug and violent crime task force.



Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia

$45,000.00

These funds will be utilized to support the WVSCA/WVDCR Collaborative Video Conferencing Project.

BARBOUR

Barbour County Commission

$18,750.00

These funds will provide one or more uniformed officers to act as a mentor, role model, and advocate for students at Philip Barbour High School. The officer(s) will provide course instruction on topics such as drug and alcohol awareness, social skills, and conflict resolution.

CABELL

Cabell County Commission

$25,000.00

These funds will be utilized to support the Cabell County Drug Task Force/Crime Reduction Program.

Village of Barboursville

$15,000.00

These funds will provide one or more uniformed officers to act as a mentor, role model, and advocate for students at Barboursville Middle School. The officer(s) will provide course instruction on topics such as drug and alcohol awareness, social skills, and conflict resolution.

CLAY

Clay County Commission

$25,000.00

These funds will provide one or more uniformed officers to act as a mentor, role model, and advocate for students at Clay County schools. The officer(s) will provide course instruction on topics such as drug and alcohol awareness, social skills, and conflict resolution.



DODDRIDGE

Doddridge County Commission

$33,750.00

These funds will provide one or more uniformed officers to act as a mentor, role model, and advocate for students at Doddridge County Elementary, Middle, and High Schools. The officer(s) will provide course instruction on topics such as drug and alcohol awareness, social skills, and conflict resolution.

HAMPSHIRE

Hampshire County Commission

$18,750.00

These funds will provide one or more uniformed officers to act as a mentor, role model, and advocate for students at Hampshire High School. The officer(s) will provide course instruction on topics such as drug and alcohol awareness, social skills, and conflict resolution.

HANCOCK

Hancock County Commission

$28,750.00

These funds will provide one or more uniformed officers to act as a mentor, role model, and advocate for students at Oak Glen High and Weirton High Schools. The officer(s) will provide course instruction on topics such as drug and alcohol awareness, social skills, and conflict resolution.

HARDY

Hardy County Commission

$18,750.00

These funds will provide one or more uniformed officers to act as a mentor, role model, and advocate for students at East Hardy High School. The officer(s) will provide course instruction on topics such as drug and alcohol awareness, social skills, and conflict resolution.

HARRISON

Harrison County Commission

$33,750.00

These funds will provide one or more uniformed officers to act as a mentor, role model, and advocate for students at South Harrison High, Liberty High, and Robert C. Byrd High Schools. The officer(s) will provide course instruction on topics such as drug and alcohol awareness, social skills, and conflict resolution.



City of Bridgeport

$15,000.00

These funds will provide one or more uniformed officers to act as a mentor, role model, and advocate for students at Bridgeport High School. The officer(s) will provide course instruction on topics such as drug and alcohol awareness, social skills, and conflict resolution.

City of Bridgeport

$72,000.00

These funds will be utilized to support the Greater Harrison County Drug Task Force.



JACKSON

City of Ravenswood

$18,750.00

These funds will provide one or more uniformed officers to act as a mentor, role model, and advocate for students at Ravenswood Middle and High Schools. The officer(s) will provide course instruction on topics such as drug and alcohol awareness, social skills, and conflict resolution.

City of Ripley

$15,000.00

These funds will provide one or more uniformed officers to act as a mentor, role model, and advocate for students at Ripley High School. The officer(s) will provide course instruction on topics such as drug and alcohol awareness, social skills, and conflict resolution.

JEFFERSON

Jefferson County Commission

$15,000.00

These funds will provide one or more uniformed officers to act as a mentor, role model, and advocate for students at Jefferson High School. The officer(s) will provide course instruction on topics such as drug and alcohol awareness, social skills, and conflict resolution.

KANAWHA

City of Charleston

$33,750.00

These funds will provide one or more uniformed officers to act as a mentor, role model, and advocate for students at West Side Middle, Capital High, and George Washington High Schools. The officer(s) will provide course instruction on topics such as drug and alcohol awareness, social skills, and conflict resolution.



City of Charleston

$50,000.00

These funds will be utilized to support the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team.

City of Dunbar

$15,000.00

These funds will provide one or more uniformed officers to act as a mentor, role model, and advocate for students at Dunbar Middle School. The officer(s) will provide course instruction on topics such as drug and alcohol awareness, social skills, and conflict resolution.



City of Nitro

$18,750.00

These funds will provide one or more uniformed officers to act as a mentor, role model, and advocate for students at Nitro High School. The officer(s) will provide course instruction on topics such as drug and alcohol awareness, social skills, and conflict resolution.

LEWIS

Lewis County Commission

$18,750.00

These funds will provide one or more uniformed officers to act as a mentor, role model, and advocate for students at Lewis County High School. The officer(s) will provide course instruction on topics such as drug and alcohol awareness, social skills, and conflict resolution.



LOGAN

Logan County Commission

$33,750.00

These funds will provide one or more uniformed officers to act as a mentor, role model, and advocate for students at Man High, Logan High, and Chapmanville High Schools. The officer(s) will provide course instruction on topics such as drug and alcohol awareness, social skills, and conflict resolution.

Logan County Commission

$57,000.00

These funds will be utilized to support the U.S. 119 Drug and Violent Crime Task Force.

MINERAL

Mineral County Commission

$23,750.00

These funds will provide one or more uniformed officers to act as a mentor, role model, and advocate for students at Mineral County schools. The officer(s) will provide course instruction on topics such as drug and alcohol awareness, social skills, and conflict resolution.



MONONGALIA

City of Morgantown

$15,000.00

These funds will provide one or more uniformed officers to act as a mentor, role model, and advocate for students at Mountaineer Middle and Suncrest Middle Schools. The officer(s) will provide course instruction on topics such as drug and alcohol awareness, social skills, and conflict resolution.

MONROE

Monroe County Commission

$18,750.00

These funds will provide one or more uniformed officers to act as a mentor, role model, and advocate for students at James Monroe High School. The officer(s) will provide course instruction on topics such as drug and alcohol awareness, social skills, and conflict resolution.



MORGAN

Morgan County Commission

$18,750.00

These funds will provide one or more uniformed officers to act as a mentor, role model, and advocate for students at Berkeley Springs High School. The officer(s) will provide course instruction on topics such as drug and alcohol awareness, social skills, and conflict resolution.

OHIO

Ohio County Commission

$33,750.00

These funds will provide one or more uniformed officers to act as a mentor, role model, and advocate for students at Wheeling Park High, Middle Creek Elementary, and Warwood Schools. The officer(s) will provide course instruction on topics such as drug and alcohol awareness, social skills, and conflict resolution.

Ohio County Commission

$25,000.00

These funds will be utilized to support the Ohio Valley Drug Task Force.

PLEASANTS

Pleasants County Commission

$15,000.00

These funds will provide one or more uniformed officers to act as a mentor, role model, and advocate for students at St. Mary’s High School. The officer(s) will provide course instruction on topics such as drug and alcohol awareness, social skills, and conflict resolution.

PUTNAM

City of Winfield

$28,750.00

These funds will provide one or more uniformed officers to act as a mentor, role model, and advocate for students at Winfield Middle and Winfield High Schools. The officer(s) will provide course instruction on topics such as drug and alcohol awareness, social skills, and conflict resolution.

RANDOLPH

Randolph County Commission

$33,750.00

These funds will provide one or more uniformed officers to act as a mentor, role model, and advocate for students at Tygart Valley High/Middle and Elkins Middle Schools. The officer(s) will provide course instruction on topics such as drug and alcohol awareness, social skills, and conflict resolution.



ROANE

Roane County Commission

$18,750.00

These funds will provide one or more uniformed officers to act as a mentor, role model, and advocate for students at Roane County High School. The officer(s) will provide course instruction on topics such as drug and alcohol awareness, social skills, and conflict resolution.

UPSHUR

Upshur County Commission

$18,750.00

These funds will provide one or more uniformed officers to act as a mentor, role model, and advocate for students at Buckhannon-Upshur Middle School. The officer(s) will provide course instruction on topics such as drug and alcohol awareness, social skills, and conflict resolution.

WOOD

City of Vienna

$18,750.00

These funds will provide one or more uniformed officers to act as a mentor, role model, and advocate for students at Jackson Middle School. The officer(s) will provide course instruction on topics such as drug and alcohol awareness, social skills, and conflict resolution.

City of Vienna

$25,000.00

These funds will provide for officer salaries to continue a multi-jurisdictional drug and violent crime task force.



City of Williamstown

$18,750.00

These funds will provide one or more uniformed officers to act as a mentor, role model, and advocate for students at Williamstown High School. The officer(s) will provide course instruction on topics such as drug and alcohol awareness, social skills, and conflict resolution.

Wood County Commission

$18,750.00

These funds will provide one or more uniformed officers to act as a mentor, role model, and advocate for students at Blennerhassett Middle School. The officer(s) will provide course instruction on topics such as drug and alcohol awareness, social skills, and conflict resolution.



WYOMING

Wyoming County Commission

$28,750.00

These funds will provide one or more uniformed officers to act as a mentor, role model, and advocate for students at Westside High and Wyoming East High Schools. The officer(s) will provide course instruction on topics such as drug and alcohol awareness, social skills, and conflict resolution.

