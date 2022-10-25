ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicki Minaj Throws Son “Papa Bear” Minion-Themed 2nd Birthday Party

By Jessica Bennett
 5 days ago

Nicki Minaj and husband Kenneth Petty celebrated their son — known to the masses as “Papa Bear” — and his 2nd birthday with a lavishly decorated Minion-themed party, based on the characters from popular children’s movie, Despicable Me.

“On 9/30/22 you turned 2. ✨ #PapaBear , your Dad & I love you so much. You make us so happy. You’re perfect. Thank you for giving mama new meaning to life. God cover you. Always,” the “Likkle Miss” artist, 39, captioned a carousel of Instagram photos from the party, including several family snaps of The Pettys enjoying the festivities together.

In a short clip uploaded by Minaj before the party, the “Super Freaky Girl” shared the view from presumably her own backyard, decked out in Minion decor as she described the scene for fans.

“B4 I post pics wanted to show you guys the overall world. So beautiful. Ice cream machine, cotton candy machine, smoothie machine, pop corn, magic mocktail bar, bouncy house & slide, slime station, Lego hat making station, coloring station, face painting, etc. etc. ? #PapaBearTurns2 ,” she wrote.

Photos also showed off souvenir t-shirts for guests to take home, as well as a large Minion cake and several cake pops, one of which Papa Bear munched on while on the dance floor.

Minaj also showed love to friend and “The Boys” collaborator Cassie, who attended the party with her husband, Alex Fine, and their children.

@cassie @alexfine44 it was such a pleasure to have you guys. Full circle moment. From rapping about Cassie to having kids the same age. I love you guys so much. ?,” the MC captioned a group snap of them together.

The shindig comes days after Minaj’s latest cover story for Interview, where she vented to Jada Pinkett Smith about being misunderstood by younger female rappers.

