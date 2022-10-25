ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX59

IFD: East side fire displaces 2 adults, 7 children

INDIANAPOLIS – A Saturday afternoon fire on the east side drove several people out of their home. According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, crews responded after 2 p.m. to a home in the 3100 block of North Riley Avenue. IFD said a fire broke out in a bedroom. Crews had it under control in about […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana man dead after car hits tree, catches on fire

HANCOCK CO., Ind – A Knightstown man is dead after officials say he crashed through a fence, hit a large tree, which caused his vehicle to catch on fire. Saturday morning around 2:00 am, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department and Greenfield Police Department were called to the area of Hancock County Road 400 East and […]
GREENFIELD, IN
wrtv.com

19-year-old stabbed overnight in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington Police are investigating after a 19-year-old man was stabbed early Saturday morning. Police responded to the 400 block of N Dunn Street around 12:30 a.m. and found the man, whose arm was bleeding heavily. Witnesses told police there was a large party at the house and...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
bloomingtonian.com

Partygoers asked to leave kick down door before man is stabbed near Indiana University Saturday morning

A 19-year-old man was found bleeding after a large party near Indiana University, according to the Indiana Police Department. A stabbing occurred when several partygoers “causing problems” were asked to leave the party, and a man pulled out a knife, but then several people kicked down the back door and then started a fight. An injured man was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wrtv.com

3 shot, 2 dead within 2 hours in Indianapolis Friday afternoon

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are dead after they were shot in separate incidents less than two hours apart, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The first shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Officers responded to the scene on the east side. They learned a male and a female were...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Lawrence County traffic stop leads to arrest of a Bedford woman

BEDFORD – On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at approximately 3 p.m. the Indiana State Police Bloomington District A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section), was patrolling a rural area in Lawrence County. ISP Sgt. Greg Day and Trooper Chance Humphrey were traveling south on Old US 50 in Lawrence County when...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

Mother Of Teenager Stabbed On Bus Is Suing IndyGo

INDIANAPOLIS — The mother of a teenage girl is suing IndyGo after her daughter was stabbed and nearly died on an IndyGo bus. Back in September Daian Manns, 17, was riding home from school on an IndyGo bus near 21st and Olney. According to IMPD, 32-year-old Dominique Bailey stabbed Mann while they were riding. It’s not clear exactly what led to the stabbing.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Person stabbed near Indiana University campus, search for suspect underway

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Bloomington are searching for a suspect they say stabbed a person near Indiana University’s campus early Saturday morning. The Indiana University Police Department posted on social media saying that the stabbing occurred at around 1 a.m. near 425 N. Dunn Street. IU Police said that the suspect fled on foot and is described as a “white male, shoulder length curly brown hair, blue flannel, beanie.”
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford man arrested after an accident in Taco Bell drive-through

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Saturday when Bedford Police officers were requested to Taco Bell on 16th Street after a report of a physical altercation. When officers arrived they were directed to the drive-through area. There, officers were met by a female and 65-year-old Timothy Louden. The...
BEDFORD, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Man with trauma wounds found dead downtown

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man with trauma wounds was found dead Thursday morning along a downtown street, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 8 a.m. police responded to the 1000 block of East Washington Street. That’s in a commercial area just east of I-70 near the intersection at Southeastern Avenue.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

