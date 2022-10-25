ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

WNDU

Pet Vet: Halloween Tips for Pet Safety

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Halloween is this Monday, which can be both fun and scary... but for pets, it could be more scary than fun. Our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning with tips to keep your pets safe from candy, candles, and cleverly costumed kids.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Niles pet daycare celebrates ‘Howloween’ with puppy ‘pawty’

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - As people get ready for Hallo-weekend, one pet daycare in Niles gave some furry friends a chance to get in on the fun!. Bittersweet Pet Resort hosted the puppy party which had games, costumes, and treats for all the animals involved. There was even an opportunity to take a picture in a Halloween-themed photo booth!
NILES, MI
WNDU

Sleep out 4 the Homeless event happening this weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Homelessness is an issue in South Bend. That is why one local group is raising awareness for those in need. The 5th annual Sleep Out For the Homeless event is happening this weekend. It is sponsored by Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, the Nu Upsilon Sigma...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

525 Foundations hosts ‘Say Boo to Drugs’ at Howard Park

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 525 Foundation held a special event for trick-or-treaters, just days before Halloween!. Taking place at Howard Park on Thursday evening, the idea of “Say Boo to Drugs” was created to ensure kids have a safe trick-or-treating experience. The free event featured candy,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Saturday Morning Sitdown: 5th annual Sleepout for the Homeless

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Our Saturday Morning Sitdown featured an event happening this weekend in South Bend that raises awareness for the harsh conditions people experiencing homelessness face when the weather gets colder. The organizer of the 5th annual Sleepout for the Homeless, Calvin Johnson, joined us on 16...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Looking ahead to your Halloween Forecast

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Tonight: Mostly clear skies this evening with a few more clouds overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Sunday: Sun and clouds to start with increasing clouds through the day. Chance for showers develops later in the day. Highs in the lower 60s. Sunday night: Rain...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Calling all sneaker heads: Kick’d out Indiana is back

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Hosted by SneakerCaffe, the second Kick’d Out Indiana happened at the Century Center on Saturday. From 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Sneaker Heads were invited to check out Limited Edition kicks, streetwear, and merch for sale, as well as enter a raffle to win unreleased Jordans.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Indiana AG Rokita warning of fentanyl disguised as candy ahead of Halloween

Edwardsburg Public Schools share improved millage proposal for Cass County voters. After not passing in August, Edwardsburg Public Schools have shared an updated millage proposal that will appear on the November 8th election ballot for Cass County voters. St. Joe Co. commissioner Carl Baxmeyer discusses future of Portage Manor. Updated:...
CASS COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Two injured in South Bend shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are severely injured Saturday night after a shooting on South Bend’s northwest side. Just after 8 p.m., police received multiple calls about numerous shots fired. Police say that when they arrived at the corner of Huey and Bulla streets, they found two...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Woman wanted for South Bend murder arrested

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A woman who was wanted for the November 2021 homicide of a 17-year-old in South Bend has been arrested. Alexis Willocks, 20, was taken into custody Friday in Mishawaka by St. Joseph County Warrants and US Marshals. She is now at the St. Joseph County Jail.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

St. Joseph Township Police looking for suspect in officer-involved shooting

ST. JOSEPH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - St. Joseph Township Police are looking for a suspect in an officer-involved shooting Friday night. According to police, an officer found a vehicle that matched an armed robbery case in Berrien Springs around 11:30 p.m. This led to a pursuit by the police in which the suspect fired multiple shots at the officer. The pursuit lasted approximately four minutes, and the officer was not injured.
BERRIEN SPRINGS, MI
WNDU

Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputies charged with ghost employment

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Charges have been filed on one Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputy and one former deputy for ghost employment. Patrol Officer William Fackleman and former Patrol Officer Don McQuarie have been charged with ghost employment stemming from an investigation that began back in March. Sheriff Jeff Siegel was made aware of inappropriate conduct by the two officers related to employment outside of the Sheriff’s Office and ordered an internal investigation.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Notre Dame defeats No. 16 Syracuse 41-24

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP/WNDU) - Notre Dame took care of business on the road Saturday, defeating No. 16 Syracuse 41-24. Brandon Joseph returned an interception 29 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the game and tailback Audric Estime rushed for 123 yards and scored twice in the fourth quarter to thwart a Syracuse rally.
SYRACUSE, NY
WNDU

Police identify man shot during attempted robbery in LaPorte

LA PORTE, IN

