Pet Vet: Halloween Tips for Pet Safety
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Halloween is this Monday, which can be both fun and scary... but for pets, it could be more scary than fun. Our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning with tips to keep your pets safe from candy, candles, and cleverly costumed kids.
Niles pet daycare celebrates ‘Howloween’ with puppy ‘pawty’
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - As people get ready for Hallo-weekend, one pet daycare in Niles gave some furry friends a chance to get in on the fun!. Bittersweet Pet Resort hosted the puppy party which had games, costumes, and treats for all the animals involved. There was even an opportunity to take a picture in a Halloween-themed photo booth!
Sleep out 4 the Homeless event happening this weekend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Homelessness is an issue in South Bend. That is why one local group is raising awareness for those in need. The 5th annual Sleep Out For the Homeless event is happening this weekend. It is sponsored by Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, the Nu Upsilon Sigma...
525 Foundations hosts ‘Say Boo to Drugs’ at Howard Park
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 525 Foundation held a special event for trick-or-treaters, just days before Halloween!. Taking place at Howard Park on Thursday evening, the idea of “Say Boo to Drugs” was created to ensure kids have a safe trick-or-treating experience. The free event featured candy,...
Saturday Morning Sitdown: 5th annual Sleepout for the Homeless
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Our Saturday Morning Sitdown featured an event happening this weekend in South Bend that raises awareness for the harsh conditions people experiencing homelessness face when the weather gets colder. The organizer of the 5th annual Sleepout for the Homeless, Calvin Johnson, joined us on 16...
Mostly dry and cloudy for Sunday.... but plan for a rainy Halloween Day
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Today: Increasing clouds lead to a mostly cloudy day. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Great day for raking leaves, but take the time to clear roadway drains before rain arrives. Tonight: Scattered rain showers move in late today and continue overnight. Lows...
Looking ahead to your Halloween Forecast
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Tonight: Mostly clear skies this evening with a few more clouds overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Sunday: Sun and clouds to start with increasing clouds through the day. Chance for showers develops later in the day. Highs in the lower 60s. Sunday night: Rain...
WNDU First Alert Forecast with Meteorologist Courtney Jorgensen 10-30-22
Michiana Crime Stoppers say shred event is a win-win for the community
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A $20 donation allowed residents to have their sensitive documents shredded Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. According to Michiana Crime Stoppers, the event is a win-win for the community. While the public made sure they did not fall victim to a crime like...
Calling all sneaker heads: Kick’d out Indiana is back
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Hosted by SneakerCaffe, the second Kick’d Out Indiana happened at the Century Center on Saturday. From 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Sneaker Heads were invited to check out Limited Edition kicks, streetwear, and merch for sale, as well as enter a raffle to win unreleased Jordans.
Indiana AG Rokita warning of fentanyl disguised as candy ahead of Halloween
Two injured in South Bend shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are severely injured Saturday night after a shooting on South Bend’s northwest side. Just after 8 p.m., police received multiple calls about numerous shots fired. Police say that when they arrived at the corner of Huey and Bulla streets, they found two...
Man arrested, charged in connection with deadly shooting of teen in South Bend
Michiana Crime Stoppers say shred event is a win-win for the community. A $20 donation allowed residents to have their sensitive documents shredded Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thousands of voters make their voices heard early in St. Joseph County. Updated: 4 hours ago. Early voting continues, and...
Michigan City mayor charged with misdemeanor after leaving scene of accident
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry has been charged after leaving the scene of an accident he was involved in back in August. He has been charged with a criminal misdemeanor. The charge comes after an investigation into an incident in which the 72-year-old mayor was...
Woman wanted for South Bend murder arrested
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A woman who was wanted for the November 2021 homicide of a 17-year-old in South Bend has been arrested. Alexis Willocks, 20, was taken into custody Friday in Mishawaka by St. Joseph County Warrants and US Marshals. She is now at the St. Joseph County Jail.
Edwardsburg Public Schools share improved millage proposal for Cass County voters
EDWARDSBURG, MI. (WNDU) - After not passing in August, Edwardsburg Public Schools have shared an updated millage proposal that will appear on the November 8th election ballot for Cass County voters. Edwardsburg Public Schools Superintendent has urged families to consider voting yes. “We haven’t done this in a long time....
St. Joseph Township Police looking for suspect in officer-involved shooting
ST. JOSEPH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - St. Joseph Township Police are looking for a suspect in an officer-involved shooting Friday night. According to police, an officer found a vehicle that matched an armed robbery case in Berrien Springs around 11:30 p.m. This led to a pursuit by the police in which the suspect fired multiple shots at the officer. The pursuit lasted approximately four minutes, and the officer was not injured.
Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputies charged with ghost employment
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Charges have been filed on one Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputy and one former deputy for ghost employment. Patrol Officer William Fackleman and former Patrol Officer Don McQuarie have been charged with ghost employment stemming from an investigation that began back in March. Sheriff Jeff Siegel was made aware of inappropriate conduct by the two officers related to employment outside of the Sheriff’s Office and ordered an internal investigation.
Notre Dame defeats No. 16 Syracuse 41-24
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP/WNDU) - Notre Dame took care of business on the road Saturday, defeating No. 16 Syracuse 41-24. Brandon Joseph returned an interception 29 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the game and tailback Audric Estime rushed for 123 yards and scored twice in the fourth quarter to thwart a Syracuse rally.
Police identify man shot during attempted robbery in LaPorte
