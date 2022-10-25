ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As Republican Christine Drazan runs for Oregon governor, she’s walking a careful line on the ticket of a party that’s embraced election denial nationally — and locally

By Hillary Borrud
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 5 days ago
William Delashmutt
5d ago

I will vote for her because both of her opponents are 100% Democrat and have voted with Kate Brown for many years although Betsy claims to be a independent he has been a Democrat her entire life and also helped Kate Brown with some of her traumatic bills put up on the people of Oregon vote red and only red kotex is Kate Brown 2.0

Reply(5)
93
Wolf Lee
5d ago

I just find it funny how Hillary Clinton made the same claim that Trump stole the election from her but when TRUMP Said the same thing about the demacrats stealing the election from him they go berserk

Reply(9)
31
scott wallace
5d ago

Did the writers of the article forget about election denialism and the Democrats in 2016. They still continue to perpetuate the illegitimacy of Donald J Trump with Russian involvement. Nice academic honesty

Reply(1)
21
