The last two days of October may bring Portland close to meeting its typical rainfall total for the month, after a hot and dry start. Portland has recorded 2.17 inches of rain so far in October, a little over an inch behind where it typically ends October, but sprinkles Sunday and wet weather Monday could help close the gap, said Clinton Rockey, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “We’re making up for lost ground,” he said.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 9 HOURS AGO