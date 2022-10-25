ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 7

Jacob North
5d ago

Ohhhh, believe me… That’s just the BEGINNING of the problems that will arise when they start overloading our aging and vulnerable power grid.

Reply
3
default-avatar
maxvonsteele
5d ago

Stephanie Terrell is a real bright lady- i don't know how i am going to charge my car. Critical thinking skills have so old school- notice, she is wearing a mask outdoors by herself.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Multnomah County experiment that asked landlords to rent to homeless individuals succeeded -- but quickly ran out of money

Mornings are chaotically delightful in Doll Crain’s new home. She lives with two housemates and their two dogs, Lady and Sue, who run circles around their six-bedroom house. Crain often yells a reminder to her roommates, who work for the same housing nonprofit she does, that they need to “go, go go!” or they will be late for work.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

See how home prices have gone up and down in Oregon’s top 10 counties in a year

The last 12 months have been bumpy for Oregon’s residential real estate market. Mortgage rates have doubled and so has the number of Portland area homes for sale. The inventory of active residential listings in the Portland area from September 2021, measured as 1.1 months, jumped to 2.2 months in September 2022, according to the latest Regional Multiple Listing Service (RMLS) report.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Show commitment in future actions

“Publishing Prejudice: The Oregonian’s Racist Legacy,” (Oct. 24) is a noble effort, but I question whether that will help anywhere near as much as what you do in the present and future – a worthy goal you seem quite interested in pursuing. It should be noted that...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Hardesty considers all Portlanders

I’ve had the privilege of being a public school educator for 14 years, the last 11 for Portland Public Schools. Pushing for equity and inclusion is a top priority for me. I place an emphasis on creating dialogue, relationships and collaboration between students, parents, and faculty. I see how this approach makes a difference in the lives and educational outcomes of students.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Reclaiming Black Joy event builds community in Gresham’s Rockwood

Reclaiming Black Joy is moving east across Multnomah County, popping up at a new location in Gresham on Sunday afternoon. The event series, which has taken place monthly throughout the summer and fall at Dawson Park in North Portland, is described as “a park-based cultural activation and creative placemaking initiative,” sponsored by Multnomah County’s Racial and Ethnic Approaches to Community Health program.
GRESHAM, OR
The Oregonian

Pedestrian critically injured in S.E. Portland crash; driver left scene

One person is in the hospital after being struck by a driver Thursday night in Southeast Portland, police say. The pedestrian — who has not been publicly identified — was hit by a vehicle in the 3000 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard about 8:45 p.m., according to Portland police. The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that appeared life-threatening.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland weather Sunday plays catch-up with October rainfall; high of 63

The last two days of October may bring Portland close to meeting its typical rainfall total for the month, after a hot and dry start. Portland has recorded 2.17 inches of rain so far in October, a little over an inch behind where it typically ends October, but sprinkles Sunday and wet weather Monday could help close the gap, said Clinton Rockey, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “We’re making up for lost ground,” he said.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Want to see nitty-gritty results of The Oregonian/OregonLive poll of Portland-area voters? It’s all here

The Oregonian/OregonLive commissioned a poll of 600 voters in the three-county Portland area ahead of the fall election. Questions centered on homelessness, public safety, the virtality of downtown Portland, the competitive City Council race and a proposed ballot measure to rewrite Portland’s form of government. Portland-based DHM Research designed...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Suspect sought after running over 2 people in a tent in Portland

Two people were injured when a person drove over an occupied tent in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood in an attempt to escape police. At about 3:30 p.m. Friday, Portland police found two people unconscious inside a black 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee on Northwest Hoyt Street near Broadway. The Jeep did not have license plates. Police determined from the vehicle identification number that it had been stolen from downtown Saturday, Oct. 22, police said in a news release.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

So much for ‘undying gratitude’: Steve Duin column

With Veterans’ Day hard upon us, we turn now to another tortured, conflicted, desecrated corner of the city, the ghost town that is the Rose Quarter. Yes, ghosts abound. The cheerful illusion of an “entertainment district.” Those 7-foot mirages, Greg Oden and Sam Bowie. The unsettling echoes of Portland’s earliest Black community and neighborhood.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland man guilty of killing man and dog, wounding woman during eviction dispute, jury finds

A Multnomah County jury on Friday convicted a Portland landlord of murder, attempted murder and animal abuse in an eviction dispute that turned deadly in 2019. Reza C. Mardani showed no emotion as a judge announced the verdict convicting him of second-degree murder in the death of George Atkeson, the attempted murder and assault of Darlene Kelley, and first-degree aggravated animal abuse in the death of their dog, Mai Tai.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
86K+
Followers
50K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy