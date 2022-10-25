Read full article on original website
Related
U.N., Turkey, Ukraine press ahead with Black Sea grain deal despite Russian pullout
KYIV/NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The United Nations, Turkey and Ukraine pressed ahead to implement a Black Sea grain deal and agreed on a transit plan for Monday for 16 vessels to move forward, despite Russia's withdrawal from the pact that has allowed the export of Ukrainian agricultural products to world markets.
Obama in ATL: We must work together to save democracy in America
Former U.S. President Barack Obama tells thousands of supporters gathered in metro Atlanta “the only way to save democracy is to nurture it and to fight for it.” Obama was campaigning for Georgia Democrats ahead of the Midterm Election on November 8.
Biden Quickly Congratulates Leftist Lula On Victory In Brazil Presidential Election
Biden lauded the "free, fair and credible elections" and delivered the swift recognition that many saw as a key way to blunt an election challenge from far-right Pres. Jair Bolsonaro.
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: U.N. seeks to rescue grain deal
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Comments / 0