Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbcrightnow.com
Shred Day scheduled for November 4 in Yakima and Tri-Cities
KENNEWICK AND YAKIMA, Wash. — NonStop Local is hosting Shred Day events in both Tri-Cities and Yakima on November 4 from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Shred Day offers community members an opportunity to shred important documents, bills and other sensitive materials in a safe way. Stop by the...
nbcrightnow.com
Shooting at Gardner Park near a Yakima elementary, school under secure and teach protocol
YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE 12:35 p.m. - The school is no longer under secure and teach protocols as of this time. ORIGINAL 12:10 p.m. - Yakima Police Department confirms a shooting at Gardner Park in Yakima. No injuries have been reported. Officers on scene tell us no victims or suspects at...
Yakima Chief Says No Video Of Missing Boy Exists
6 weeks and still no sign of a missing 5 year old boy from Yakima as police say they continue the search. Lucian Mungia has been missing from Yakima's Sarge Hubbard Park since September 10 when he was last seen by his father in the play area of the park.
Search for Lucian Munguia uncovers illegal underground bunker
YAKIMA, Wash. — Family members of missing 5-year-old Lucian Munguia continue to search and follow up on any lead that comes their way, which is how his father and other searchers discovered an illegal underground bunker on Yakima County property. “To get a tip that that my son is being held in an underground bunker and then to actually find...
Wanted man led police on hours-long chase through the Yakima River
GRANGER, Wash. — Instead of conceding to police who caught him driving in a stolen vehicle, a wanted suspect fled into the Yakima River and led police on a reckless chase by wading through the water and hiding in rugged terrain. According to Sgt. Joel Panattoni of the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to help Granger police officers with...
Government Technology
Regional Crime Center Under Consideration in Yakima County, Wash.
(TNS) — The Yakima Valley Council of Governments will give another pitch for a regional crime center to the Yakima City Council at a study session Tuesday. YVCOG was awarded $2.8 million in ARPA funds from Yakima County to operate the center that would serve law enforcement agencies across the Yakima Valley, and Yakima County Sheriff Bob Udell was named chair of the lab's operations board.
Authorities Identify Two Yakima Homicide Victims
Two murders remain unsolved after being reported last Friday and Saturday in Yakima. But authorities are now identified both victims. The Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice has identified a woman found dead from gunshot wounds Friday morning at the Yakima Inn on North First Street as 31-year-old Angela Aguilar. Aguilar died from multiple gunshot wounds.
nbcrightnow.com
Chief of Yakima police clarifies misconceptions regarding Lucian's disappearance
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Chief of Yakima Police, Matt Murray, posted a video on Facebook on October 27 clearing up information regarding the disappearance of 5-year-old Lucian Munguia, clarifying that there is no new information. Chief Murray said the clarifications come at the request of the family, who has been in constant contact with YPD.
Washington State’s Best Mouth-Watering Burger Might Be in Tiny Toppenish!?
Is The Best Burger In Washington State Located In Toppenish?. I'm a burger carnivore. Hamburgers have always been my favorite food and I'm always up for a road trip and adventure to find the best burger in Washington State. The Giant Papa Burger Might Be The Largest Burger In Washington...
yaktrinews.com
Community support aids Benton County deputies in four separate arrests
KENNEWICK, Wash. — It was a busy evening for the Benton County Sheriff’s Office with four separate arrests made on Thursday night for vartious felony crimes including domestic violence, burglary, assault and failure to register as a sex offender. According to a social media post from the Benton...
Yakima Herald Republic
Gathering in Toppenish calls for an end to violence on Yakama Reservation
TOPPENISH — Julie Andy Jim stood in Pioneer Park on Saturday afternoon holding a poster with information about her son, Gerald Wyena, a Yakama Nation citizen who disappeared in late April. She spoke briefly, though it’s hard for her to talk about her son, whom she thinks of every...
Yakima Council Members Talk About Regional Crime Center
Until now the city of Yakima hasn't been interested in supporting or participating in the future regional crime center to be located in Zillah. But that could change after a study session planned by the Yakima City Council on Tuesday. The study session starts at 5:00 pm at Yakima City Hall.
kpq.com
YWCA NCW Addresses Community Backlash Against Drag Queen Storytime Event
YWCA NCW Executive Director Rachel Todd uploaded a video to their official Facebook page to discuss how the Drag Queen Story Hour event on Saturday can be a teachable moment for the community. The Drag Queen Story Hour is scheduled to be held at Pybus Public Market on Oct. 28...
2 Best Neighborhoods in Yakima to Go Trick or Treating
2 Best Neighborhoods in Yakima to Go Trick or Treating. Not long ago, Yakima was voted as one of the top 25 places in the country to go trick or treating. Then the COVID pandemic hit and things got all lopsided and in disarray! During the first year of the pandemic in 2020, the best Yakima neighborhoods to go trick or treating that were once flooded with thousands of kids, parents, and cars became almost ghost towns during Halloween. Last year in 2021, we saw a resurgence of trick or treaters but not nearly as many as in years past.
5 Ghost Towns To Visit Near Yakima, That Won’t Drain Your Gas Tank
If you’re looking for a spooky get away this weekend, and don’t want to break the gas budget. Never fear, we’ve got the 5 Ghost Towns close to Yakima. Now, remember that it was Shakespeare that said “what’s in a name?” Just because they’re called ghost towns, doesn’t mean their haunted, heck, doesn’t even mean they’re towns anymore. It just a great piece of history that you can still see today (if you're lucky). One interesting thing I noticed, was that Yakima County does not contain any ghost towns (at least from what I could find). So kudos to us for not letting anything (town wise) go to waste.
Authorities Warn Yakima of Publishers Clearing House Scam
Authorities are warning of a scam that could trick you into giving up thousands of dollars in hopes of making more money. The latest warning is the Publishers Clearing House scam in which you're told you've won money but need to pay a fee to claim the money. That's not how the legitimate prize is awarded and authorities say that's the first red flag.
Vote Your Ballot Yet Yakima? It’s Almost Election Day
Less than two weeks from the November general election and ballots are trickling into the Yakima County Auditor's Office. Yakima County Auditor Charles Ross says 11,552 ballots have been returned to the Yakima County Auditor's Office or 9.11 percent. Ross expects to see a 50 to 55 percent turnout for...
Interview: ‘Shorty’ has been Haunting the Capitol Theatre in Yakima for 80+ Years
Many have heard of Shorty, the ghost that haunts the Capitol Theatre. But how much do you actually know? What are some of the experiences? Well, I was lucky enough to have a chit chat with some of the crew (current and past) of the Capital Theatre, including CEO Charlie Robin.
Vulnerable Yakima adult allegedly financially exploited by medical assistant
YAKIMA, Wash. — Following allegations that she financially took advantage of a person with whom she held a position of trust, a Yakima woman had her nursing assistant and pharmaceutical assistant credentials stripped from her. As announced and detailed by the Washington Department of Health, their Pharmacy Commission made the decision to remove Yakima resident Susan Beebe’s right to practice...
News Talk KIT
Yakima, WA
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
1280 AM 99.3 FM KIT has the best news coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0