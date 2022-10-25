ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcrightnow.com

Shred Day scheduled for November 4 in Yakima and Tri-Cities

KENNEWICK AND YAKIMA, Wash. — NonStop Local is hosting Shred Day events in both Tri-Cities and Yakima on November 4 from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Shred Day offers community members an opportunity to shred important documents, bills and other sensitive materials in a safe way. Stop by the...
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Wanted man led police on hours-long chase through the Yakima River

GRANGER, Wash. — Instead of conceding to police who caught him driving in a stolen vehicle, a wanted suspect fled into the Yakima River and led police on a reckless chase by wading through the water and hiding in rugged terrain. According to Sgt. Joel Panattoni of the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to help Granger police officers with...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Government Technology

Regional Crime Center Under Consideration in Yakima County, Wash.

(TNS) — The Yakima Valley Council of Governments will give another pitch for a regional crime center to the Yakima City Council at a study session Tuesday. YVCOG was awarded $2.8 million in ARPA funds from Yakima County to operate the center that would serve law enforcement agencies across the Yakima Valley, and Yakima County Sheriff Bob Udell was named chair of the lab's operations board.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
News Talk KIT

Authorities Identify Two Yakima Homicide Victims

Two murders remain unsolved after being reported last Friday and Saturday in Yakima. But authorities are now identified both victims. The Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice has identified a woman found dead from gunshot wounds Friday morning at the Yakima Inn on North First Street as 31-year-old Angela Aguilar. Aguilar died from multiple gunshot wounds.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Chief of Yakima police clarifies misconceptions regarding Lucian's disappearance

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Chief of Yakima Police, Matt Murray, posted a video on Facebook on October 27 clearing up information regarding the disappearance of 5-year-old Lucian Munguia, clarifying that there is no new information. Chief Murray said the clarifications come at the request of the family, who has been in constant contact with YPD.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Yakima Council Members Talk About Regional Crime Center

Until now the city of Yakima hasn't been interested in supporting or participating in the future regional crime center to be located in Zillah. But that could change after a study session planned by the Yakima City Council on Tuesday. The study session starts at 5:00 pm at Yakima City Hall.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

2 Best Neighborhoods in Yakima to Go Trick or Treating

2 Best Neighborhoods in Yakima to Go Trick or Treating. Not long ago, Yakima was voted as one of the top 25 places in the country to go trick or treating. Then the COVID pandemic hit and things got all lopsided and in disarray! During the first year of the pandemic in 2020, the best Yakima neighborhoods to go trick or treating that were once flooded with thousands of kids, parents, and cars became almost ghost towns during Halloween. Last year in 2021, we saw a resurgence of trick or treaters but not nearly as many as in years past.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

5 Ghost Towns To Visit Near Yakima, That Won’t Drain Your Gas Tank

If you’re looking for a spooky get away this weekend, and don’t want to break the gas budget. Never fear, we’ve got the 5 Ghost Towns close to Yakima. Now, remember that it was Shakespeare that said “what’s in a name?” Just because they’re called ghost towns, doesn’t mean their haunted, heck, doesn’t even mean they’re towns anymore. It just a great piece of history that you can still see today (if you're lucky). One interesting thing I noticed, was that Yakima County does not contain any ghost towns (at least from what I could find). So kudos to us for not letting anything (town wise) go to waste.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Authorities Warn Yakima of Publishers Clearing House Scam

Authorities are warning of a scam that could trick you into giving up thousands of dollars in hopes of making more money. The latest warning is the Publishers Clearing House scam in which you're told you've won money but need to pay a fee to claim the money. That's not how the legitimate prize is awarded and authorities say that's the first red flag.
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Vulnerable Yakima adult allegedly financially exploited by medical assistant

YAKIMA, Wash. — Following allegations that she financially took advantage of a person with whom she held a position of trust, a Yakima woman had her nursing assistant and pharmaceutical assistant credentials stripped from her. As announced and detailed by the Washington Department of Health, their Pharmacy Commission made the decision to remove Yakima resident Susan Beebe’s right to practice...
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

News Talk KIT

Yakima, WA
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1280 AM 99.3 FM KIT has the best news coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy