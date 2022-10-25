BERLIN (AP) — German and European Union leaders gathered experts Tuesday to start work on what Germany’s chancellor described as a “new Marshall Plan” for the rebuilding of Ukraine. The Marshall Plan was a U.S.-sponsored initiative that helped revive western European economies after World War II. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, whose country currently chairs the Group of Seven industrial powers, first announced plans for the one-day conference in the summer. Kyiv’s backers need to discuss already “how to ensure and how to sustain the financing of the recovery, reconstruction and modernization of Ukraine for years and decades to come,” said Scholz, who co-hosted the meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. He said he’s looking at “nothing less than creating a new Marshall Plan for the 21st century, a generational task that must begin now.”

3 DAYS AGO