No 10 responds to King Charles Cop27 ‘ban’ as Sunak says it is right he focuses on ‘depressing domestic challenges’ – as it happened
Downing Street says it was ‘unanimously agreed’ with Palace that monarch would not attend; PM says he is focusing on economy but remains ‘personally committed’ to environment
Living in Downing Street: Rishi Sunak and family move back in
The new prime minister and his family will be returning to live in the flat above No 10, Downing Street has said. Rishi Sunak, along with his wife and two daughters, stayed in the flat when he was chancellor to Boris Johnson. Many PMs of recent years - especially those...
NI election looms as Stormont deadline passes
Northern Ireland is on course for an assembly election after politicians missed the deadline set by Westminster for restoring devolved government. Chris Heaton-Harris, the Northern Ireland secretary, now must call an election to be held within 12 weeks. He pledged to do last week, rather than try to delay it...
Suella Braverman was in denial over forced resignation, sources say
Suella Braverman was "amazed" and "in denial" over being forced to resign for breaching the ministerial code, according to sources. Ms Braverman stood down as then PM Liz Truss's home secretary on 19 October after admitting to a "technical infringement" by sending an official document from a personal email account.
NI Protocol talks between UK and EU to continue
EU-UK talks will continue on how to fix issues with the post-Brexit treaty known as the Northern Ireland Protocol. Following a phone call on Thursday afternoon, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and his European Commission counterpart, Maroš Šefčovič, tweeted that talks will continue. Mr Šefčovič said the...
Chinese 'police station' in Dublin ordered to shut
The Fuzhou Police Service Overseas Station opened earlier this year. Human rights group Safeguard Defenders in a report in September saying Chinese authorities had 54 “police” stations overseas. They say the stations were put in place to persuade emigrants to return home, sometimes to face criminal charges.
More stand-ins for King, but Prince Andrew and Prince Harry stay
The number of royals allowed to stand in for King Charles for official duties is likely to be expanded, according to sources. It is understood that the current pool of five "counsellors of state" could be widened, perhaps adding royals such as Princess Anne and Prince Edward. Prince Andrew and...
Will Rishi Sunak’s big tent approach to cabinet work?
Truss filled her cabinet with friends. Johnson said he wanted ‘tired old lions, so I can be king lion!’. The new PM takes a different tack
The cabinet: What is it and what does it do?
The cabinet gets talked about a lot - whether it's drama at weekly meetings or big "reshuffles". Here's a very quick guide to what it is if you don't follow politics. The cabinet is made up of about 20 people, usually MPs but sometimes members of the House of Lords. They are known as ministers, or in some cases, secretaries of state, depending on the job.
Sacked teacher loses legal bid in transgender pupil case
A teacher who refused to call a transgender pupil by their preferred name and pronouns has lost a bid to launch a legal challenge against their school. She said she had safeguarding concerns about the school's support of the child, described in court as a "transgender-affirming approach". The campaign group...
UK minister in last-ditch talks to restore Stormont government
Assembly elections expected to be called by UK government if members fail to install a speaker
Article: published on 27 October 2022
A 38-year-old cyclist has died following a crash with a car. South Wales Police said it happened on Cwmavon Road, near its junction with London Row, Port Talbot, at 06:40 BST. The man from Margam, Neath Port Talbot, was hit by a beige Vauxhall Astra, the force said....
Pensions triple lock and benefits in spotlight as Sunak delays fiscal plan
Ministers are to re-examine the pensions triple lock and increasing benefits in line with inflation over the next fortnight, according to No 10, after Rishi Sunak delayed the announcement of the government’s fiscal plans from 31 October to 17 November. The Treasury has said the new date will now...
King takes on Royal Marines role once held by Harry
King Charles has been announced as the ceremonial head of the Royal Marines - a position previously held by his son Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex. Prince Harry had been Captain General of the Royal Marines until he withdrew from royal duties and moved to the United States. The...
Scottish Cup: Pollok's third-round tie at Ayr live on BBC Scotland
Pollok's bid for another Scottish Cup upset when they face Ayr United in the third round will be shown live on BBC Scotland next month. The West of Scotland League club visit Somerset Park on Monday, 28 November (19:45 GMT), with coverage on the BBC Scotland channel and iPlayer.
TransPennine: More than 50 trains axed in single day
Rail passengers are facing severe disruption after TransPennine Express axed more than 50 of its services in a single day. The rail operator has cancelled services along routes between Manchester, Sheffield, York, Hull, Huddersfield and Edinburgh. It comes after mayors in the north of England criticised rail "chaos" across the...
Germany, EU launch work on 'new Marshall Plan' for Ukraine
BERLIN (AP) — German and European Union leaders gathered experts Tuesday to start work on what Germany’s chancellor described as a “new Marshall Plan” for the rebuilding of Ukraine. The Marshall Plan was a U.S.-sponsored initiative that helped revive western European economies after World War II. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, whose country currently chairs the Group of Seven industrial powers, first announced plans for the one-day conference in the summer. Kyiv’s backers need to discuss already “how to ensure and how to sustain the financing of the recovery, reconstruction and modernization of Ukraine for years and decades to come,” said Scholz, who co-hosted the meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. He said he’s looking at “nothing less than creating a new Marshall Plan for the 21st century, a generational task that must begin now.”
DAZN Set For More Redundancies At London HQ But Sports Streamer Staffs Up Elsewhere; Co-Founder John Gleasure Steps Back
EXCLUSIVE: Sports streamer DAZN is moving into the next phase of its restructuring, as it continues to scale back its London office and shift focus to bases in Europe and India. At the same time, Deadline can reveal DAZN Executive Vice Chairman John Gleasure is stepping down from his post and moving into a non-exec role, though his decision is understood to be separate to the other changes in the UK. It’s understood staff numbering in the double figures are either being made redundant or have been reallocated new roles in the streamer’s Hammersmith HQ, with those working in engineering and data analysis...
Charity boss named as the next Church of Scotland moderator
The Church of Scotland has named its next moderator of the General Assembly. The Reverend Sally Foster-Fulton, 58, who lives in Glasgow, has led poverty relief charity Christian Aid in Scotland since 2016. She will take a year's sabbatical to become the Kirk's ambassador at home and abroad for 12...
NHS urges more people in south west to get vaccinated
People in the south west are being encouraged to get their flu and Covid vaccinations after experts report flu has arrived early in England. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said cases of flu had climbed quickly, with hospital admissions rising in children under five and the elderly. Nearly 1.5...
