Martha's Vineyard Times
In a thriller: Martha’s Vineyard wins Island Cup
The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School Vineyarders harpooned the Nantucket Whalers with a narrow 14-13 win during the 2022 Island Cup on Saturday with fans spilling onto the field with joy. This is the 73rd game in the much-anticipated rivalry that began in 1978, and the Vineyarders’ win ties the series 21-21 whilst returning the Island Cup to Martha’s Vineyard.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Shared-use lease for shellfish program questioned
The Aquinnah select board unanimously approved a shared-use agreement for Vern Welch’s Menemsha dock lease with the Martha’s Vineyard Shellfish Group during a Thursday afternoon meeting. After the vote, The Times questioned whether board chair Juli Vanderhoop should have disclosed her relationship with the shellfish group before voting.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Oak Bluffs man pleads guilty in chainsaw case
William Sanfilippo, 58, pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon (chainsaw) in Edgartown District Court on Friday. Judge Benjamin Barnes sentenced Sanfilippo to 32 days in jail, time he’d already served, and dismissed a charge of disturbing the peace. As The Times previously reported, Sanfilippo brandished a chainsaw...
