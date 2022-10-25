Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
'I wouldn't bring a member of my family to this hospital,' says medic
Steve Barclay is back as England's health secretary, just as the NHS prepares for what its chief executive Amanda Pritchard says could be a "very, very challenging winter". The government has said "intensive work" is under way in the 15 most under-pressure hospital trusts in England, to speed up ambulance delays, free up beds and reduce waiting times in A&E.
BBC
No one chooses to become an addict, says Catherine
The Princess of Wales has given her personal support to people struggling with addictions, telling them shame should not stop them getting help. "No one chooses to become an addict," said Catherine, Princess of Wales. Launching the Taking Action on Addiction campaign, the princess called for a more compassionate public...
BBC
Organ donor, 27, saves six people leaving 'incredible legacy'
This year a 16-year-old girl was able to celebrate her GCSE results and a little boy was able to cuddle his mum, thanks to Alex Newlove. The 27-year-old died suddenly from a brain haemorrhage in Manchester in 2020 and as an organ donor he helped save the lives of six people.
BBC
Newport: Three sentenced for enslaving vulnerable man
Two men have been jailed and a woman has received a suspended sentence for enslaving a vulnerable man. Latvian Rolands Kazoks, 31, was stripped of his bank cards and denied showers and clean clothes. Jokubas Stankevicius, 59, his wife Ruta Stankeviciene, 57, both of Capel Close, and Normunds Freibergs, 41,...
BBC
Covid-19: Jorja Halliday, 15, died from rare heart inflammation
A 15-year-old girl died after deteriorating "astonishingly" quickly from a rare heart inflammation linked to Covid, an inquest has heard. Jorja Halliday, from Portsmouth, Hampshire, died at Queen Alexandra Hospital in September last year. She was referred as an emergency by her GP after her heart began beating fast and...
BBC
Homelessness: Rough sleepers in London up by nearly a quarter
The number of people sleeping rough in London has increased by nearly a quarter, according to a new City Hall analysis. Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has warned of a rough sleeping crisis as cost of living pressures increase. Figures obtained by City Hall show that between April and September...
BBC
Swansea woman waits 17 years for disease diagnosis
A woman with a little-known neurological disorder says a lack of awareness meant she endured 17 years of pain before a diagnosis. Despite an estimated 25,000 people in the UK having Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease (CMT), Becky Jones said most respond with a "glazed stare" when she tells them about her condition.
