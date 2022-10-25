Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Norfolk, VA's Best NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
Suicide or Murder? What Really Happened to 12-year-old Sean Daugherty?NikYorktown, VA
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store location in Virginia next monthKristen WaltersSuffolk, VA
Portsmouth Police investigating homicide on Randolph Street
Portsmouth Police investigating homicide on Randolph Street

Police were called to the 900 block of Randolph Street around 5:21 a.m.
Teen seriously injured following double shooting on Acorn Street in Chesapeake
One teen was taken to the local hospital with serious injuries.
Three-year-old grazed by bullet on Farmer Lane in Chesapeake
The child was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
1 person injured following auto-pedestrian crash on Waterside Dr. in Norfolk
According to dispatch, the call for the crash came in around 9:19 p.m. at the intersection of Waterside Drive and Atlantic Street.
Man arrested following armed robbery on Lynnhaven Parkway in Virginia Beach
According to police, officers responded to the call around 9:30 p.m. to a business in the 700 block of Lynnhaven Parkway.
Motorcyclist involved in crash on Harpers Road in Virginia Beach
Motorcyclist involved in crash on Harpers Road in Virginia Beach
Man dies from late night hit-and-run in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police are investigating after a 60-year-old man died following a hit-and-run crash Thursday night. Police said around 11:17 p.m., officers responded to a call of a “man down” in the Oakcrest Drive and East Pembroke Avenue area. When officers arrived on the...
Local activist calling for change after multiple fights break out at Norfolk high school
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A series of fights outside a Norfolk high school has parents on edge and community leaders are stressing that something needs to change. In the last week, several videos have circulated on social media showing a large group of Norview High School students assaulting one student. One fight started on school […]
Newport News school board member facing charges connected to former relationship with city councilwoman
According to police, Scott filed charges against Harris last week including stalking with reasonable fear of death or assault, a misdemeanor.
Firefighters respond to residential fire on Meredith Way in Newport News
According to dispatch, the call for the fire came in around 4:25 p.m. in the 100 block of Meredith Way.
Little Creek Reservoir Park boat launch, park store in James City Co. closed due to low water levels
The Little Creek Reservoir Park boat launch in James City County is currently closed until further notice.
Gloucester County Schools starts new bus camera program Monday
According to a press release, the safety program will provide GCPS school buses with advanced technology that will capture the license plates of vehicles that violate school bus stopping laws.
Forget the ‘Folk’-lore: You gotta know to get a little down and dirty to say Norfolk right
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Take the ‘Nor’ out of Norfolk, and you’d get something neither said nor done in polite company, but you’d be halfway home to properly pronouncing it, according to a pinned Facebook post from The NorVa. That post from the entertainment venue...
New survey asks VB residents’ input on where to dispose of Thanksgiving grease, oil
Officials with the Virginia Beach Public Utilities are asking residents to complete a short online survey to gauge interest in drop-off locations for residential quantities of fats, oil, and grease after Thanksgiving.
Mid-term election early voting in Virginia Beach replaces gubernatorial elections as number 2 behind presidential elections
In 2020, it changed. You didn’t need an excuse to vote early; just come down and vote. Now, the total voting early in Virginia Beach so far is over 27,000 nearly double the 2018 number, and we are still 8 days from November 5 when early voting ends.
CC: 3rd Annual Oyster Roast
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Child Development Resources provides early childhood resources that help change the lives of babies, toddlers, and their families. This non-profit has a very popular fundraiser taking place this weekend. CDR is hosting its 3rd annual oyster roast at the art museums of Colonial Williamsburg. The...
