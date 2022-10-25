ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

WAVY News 10

Portsmouth Police investigating homicide on Randolph Street

Police were called to the 900 block of Randolph Street around 5:21 a.m. https://www.wavy.com/news/portsmouth-police-investigating-homicide-on-randolph-street/. Portsmouth Police investigating homicide on Randolph …. Police were called to the 900 block of Randolph Street around 5:21 a.m. https://www.wavy.com/news/portsmouth-police-investigating-homicide-on-randolph-street/. WAVY Weather Evening Update | October 30, 2022. Super Doppler 10 Meteorologist Steve Fundaro has...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Motorcyclist involved in crash on Harpers Road in Virginia Beach

Motorcyclist involved in crash on Harpers Road in Virginia Beach. Motorcyclist involved in crash on Harpers Road in …. Motorcyclist involved in crash on Harpers Road in Virginia Beach. Sentara Norfolk general hospital placed on “brief” …. Sentara Norfolk general hospital placed on "brief" lockdown overnight. G.R.O.W Foundation...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Man dies from late night hit-and-run in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police are investigating after a 60-year-old man died following a hit-and-run crash Thursday night. Police said around 11:17 p.m., officers responded to a call of a “man down” in the Oakcrest Drive and East Pembroke Avenue area. When officers arrived on the...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

CC: 3rd Annual Oyster Roast

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Child Development Resources provides early childhood resources that help change the lives of babies, toddlers, and their families. This non-profit has a very popular fundraiser taking place this weekend. CDR is hosting its 3rd annual oyster roast at the art museums of Colonial Williamsburg. The...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA

