City Colleges of Chicago teachers to strike next week

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - The union representing faculty at the City Colleges of Chicago has set a November 2 strike date if there’s not an agreement on a new contract.

The Cook County College Teachers Union has been in negotiations with the administration for about a year. The contract expired in July.

Union President Tony Johnston said the nearly 1,300 faculty and staff will strike on Wednesday, November 2, should they not reach the finish line on a new contract.

Issues include pay, class size and greater access to remote education.

“I am always hopeful, but the reason we called the strike date is because we are not seeing enough movement at the table right now. And so, of course, we hope we have a tentative agreement for November 2, but are members have indicated that we need to prepare for a strike if necessary,” Johnston said.

Ninety-two percent of faculty and staff voted to authorize a strike earlier this month.

“That is a very clear indication that our members are looking for a fair contract, and we have not seen that yet in the administration’s proposals,” Johnston added.

A strike would impact about 80,000 students.

