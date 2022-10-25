ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Salina Post

Police: Kayaker finds body in Kansas River

KANSAS CITY—Detectives with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department are investigating a body discovered in the Kansas River by a kayake, according to a media release from police. Just after noon Saturday, police were dispatched to the east bank of the Kansas River south of 670 and north of...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Salina Post

Parents, teachers object to putting 1,600 cameras in KCK classrooms

Parents and teachers lined up Tuesday night to criticize a $6.8 million proposal to install 1,600 cameras in Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools classrooms. According to a description of the proposal provided by the board, the cameras could be used to record lessons that would be shared with absent students or to broadcast instruction from one classroom to several others. The recordings might also be used by administrators reviewing how staff teach in the classroom.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Salina Post

Royals hire Matt Quatraro as new manager

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals announced tonight that Matt Quatraro has been named the 18th full-time manager in franchise history. Quatraro will be formally introduced to the media this Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in the Interview Room at Kauffman Stadium. “We are extremely excited to have Matt leading...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Salina Post

KU's Watts named Big 12 Freshman of the Week

LAWRENCE — Kansas freshman forward Lexi Watts was named Big 12 Freshman of the Week, the conference office announced on Friday. Watts has now won the award twice this season. On Thursday night against Iowa State, Watts scored both goals in a 2-0 victory. With the win, Kansas qualified...
LAWRENCE, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
17K+
Followers
25K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy