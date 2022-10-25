Read full article on original website
Armed Kan. fugitive killed by U.S. Marshal had history of crime
KANSAS CITY— A man who had walked away from a halfway house in Kansas last month was fatally shot by a U.S. Marshal after he pointed a gun at authorities who had tracked him down, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Joshua Bailes, 40, was killed Wednesday afternoon...
Kansas City man found guilty in the murder of 3 family members
KANSAS CITY—A jury Oct. 26, convicted 39-year-old Issac Fisher of multiple felonies, including two Murder 1st Degree charges, for a violent rampage in 2018 that killed three and injured a 4-year-old, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. The jury convicted Fisher of two Murder 1st Degree charges,...
Police learn how 2 South American researchers died in KC fire
KANSAS CITY— Kansas City Police Department detectives and the KCPD Crime Lab have determined who was responsible for the double homicide that occurred on or about October 1, in an apartment fire near 41st and Oak in Kansas City, according to Jackson Co. Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. A Kansas...
Police: Kayaker finds body in Kansas River
KANSAS CITY—Detectives with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department are investigating a body discovered in the Kansas River by a kayake, according to a media release from police. Just after noon Saturday, police were dispatched to the east bank of the Kansas River south of 670 and north of...
Man prosecuted for death threat against Kansas Rep. LaTurner
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A northeastern Kansas man is facing a felony charge of threatening to kill one of the state's congressmen. But his trial has been postponed indefinitely so that a federal judge can decide whether he is too mentally ill to help his lawyers or follow what's going on in court.
Sheriff IDs constrution worker who died in KC-area bridge collapse
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A construction worker identified as 22-year-old Connor Ernst from California, Missouri, died when a bridge collapsed on Wednesday. The bridge was under construction when it fell in a rural area near Kearney, about 27 miles northeast of Kansas City. Clay County sheriff's officials initially said...
Parents, teachers object to putting 1,600 cameras in KCK classrooms
Parents and teachers lined up Tuesday night to criticize a $6.8 million proposal to install 1,600 cameras in Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools classrooms. According to a description of the proposal provided by the board, the cameras could be used to record lessons that would be shared with absent students or to broadcast instruction from one classroom to several others. The recordings might also be used by administrators reviewing how staff teach in the classroom.
KC Current’s historic season ends with loss in NWSL Championship
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The No. 5 Kansas City Current’s historic 2022 campaign concluded Saturday night with a 2-0 loss to the No. 2 Portland Thorns in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) Championship in Washington, D.C. Thorns forward and 2022 NWSL MVP Sophia Smith opened the scoring...
Royals hire Matt Quatraro as new manager
KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals announced tonight that Matt Quatraro has been named the 18th full-time manager in franchise history. Quatraro will be formally introduced to the media this Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in the Interview Room at Kauffman Stadium. “We are extremely excited to have Matt leading...
KU's Watts named Big 12 Freshman of the Week
LAWRENCE — Kansas freshman forward Lexi Watts was named Big 12 Freshman of the Week, the conference office announced on Friday. Watts has now won the award twice this season. On Thursday night against Iowa State, Watts scored both goals in a 2-0 victory. With the win, Kansas qualified...
