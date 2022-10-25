Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wfxl.com
Tift County Board of Commissioners launch 'Operation Green Light' in support of vets
In advance of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, the Tift County Board of Commissioners announced that the Charles Kent Administration Building located at 225 Tift Avenue North, Tifton, will be illuminated green November 7th through the 11th as part of Operation Green Light, a new national collaborative initiative of the National Association of Counties (NACo) to support military veterans, as well as raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by many veterans and the resources that are available at the county, state, and federal level to assist veterans and their families.
wfxl.com
Injuries reported in accident at intersection of Stuart & Palmyra, in Albany
Traffic has resumed Friday afternoon after an accident just before noon. Albany police, fire and Dougherty County EMS responded to a multi-vehicle accident at the intersection of Stuart and Palmyra around 11:15 a.m. Friday. On scene, FOX 31 reporters say two vehicles, a small, silver/grey sports car and a charcoal...
wfxl.com
Three arrested for drugs, firearms in Tift County
Three men are behind bars in Tift County following a lengthy investigation. The Tift County Sheriff's Office arrested Jeremy Washington, Jaheim Prince and Akeveyan Dennis Tuesday after the special response team served arrest warrants and recovered numerous firearms, marijuana, methamphetamine and prescription narcotics. Washington was charged with possession of marijuana...
wfxl.com
Dooly County Sheriff says woman reported missing has been found safe
UPDATE (12:12 p.m.) - The Dooly County Sheriff's Office says Marjorie Moore has been found safe. She was reported missing Friday morning. DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. - The Dooly County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding a missing woman. In a post on Facebook, the Dooly County Sheriff's Office...
Comments / 0