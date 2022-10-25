Read full article on original website
BioCentriq cuts ribbon on clean room facility in South Brunswick
BioCentriq Inc., the Newark-based cell and gene therapy contract development and manufacturing organization, has cut the ribbon on a new good manufacturing practice facility in South Brunswick, it announced Friday. The CDMO, which got its start at New Jersey Innovation Institute and was purchased by South Korean company GC in...
Johnson, Ross-Dulan, Small to headline Jerseyans to be honored at African American Chamber gala
New Jersey leaders Natalya Johnson, Brenda Ross-Dulan and Marty Small will headline the list of honorees at the African American Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey’s annual gala, to be held Feb. 16, 2023. The event, held in conjunction with Black History Month, also will honor two national figures:...
