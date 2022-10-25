3-year-old child killed after minivan overturns in Statesville, father charged

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The father of a 3-year-old child tragically killed early Tuesday morning after a minivan overturned in Statesville is facing charges, according to the Statesville Police Department.

Officers responded to calls regarding the accident around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday on East Broad Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, a minivan was discovered in the front yard on its side.

Caliu Alexis Alehandro, 3, was found suffering from injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities said the child was not in any type of child restraint when the crash happened.

Caliu Axian, 24, was the driver of the van, police said. He was charged with Driving While Impaired and Felony Death by Motor Vehicle.

He and the passenger in the van were the child’s parents, police confirmed. Both parents suffered minor injuries from the crash.

The accident is still under investigation.

