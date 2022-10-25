ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

I Found The Most Annoying Road in Rochester

It's soooo annoying, I try to avoid it at all costs. But sometimes I'm forced into using it-- and it always drives me crazy. Do you know which road it is?. Allow me to submit Olmsted County Road 22 and West Circle Drive for consideration as Rochester's Most Annoying Road. Why do I say this, you ask? Well, because there are SOOO many stoplights along this stretch of road, it seems to take days-- weeks even-- to drive all the way across from one side of town to the other.
ROCHESTER, MN
Charges: Rochester Man Threatened Woman With Knife and 2 x 4

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Olmsted County Attorney's office has filed felony assault charges against a Rochester man accused of threatening a woman with a knife and a 2 x 4 with a large screw sticking out of it. The criminal complaint charging 40-year-old Nurdin Atlas Sheikh with two...
ROCHESTER, MN
Rochester Teen Charged With Aggravated Robbery

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - An 18-year-old Rochester man has been charged with first-degree aggravated robbery for his alleged involvement in a robbery and assault earlier this week. Calvin Cooper also faces a third-degree assault charge in the case. He was formally arraigned on the charges in Olmsted County Court...
ROCHESTER, MN
Austin Man Hurt in Alcohol-Involved Crash on I-90

Lewiston, MN (KROC-AM News)- Alcohol is suspected to be involved in a two-vehicle crash on I-90 in Winona County that sent an Austin man to a hospital Wednesday night. The State Patrol accident report indicates 66-year-old Rick Nelson was traveling west on the freeway when the jeep he was driving crashed into the guardrail and stopped in the lane of traffic. His vehicle was then struck by a westbound Subaru driven by 30-year-old Nathin Voeller of Rochester.
AUSTIN, MN
Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Vehicle in Downtown Red Wing

Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Red Wing Police Department says a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Sunday afternoon. The victim of the fatal crash was identified as 55-year-old Marianne Dohnalek. A news release says she was hit around 2 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of West 3rd St. by a vehicle driven by an 81-year-old woman from Hager City, WI.
RED WING, MN
Three Teens Arrested in Rochester Vape Pen Robbery

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department arrested three teenagers in connection to a reported robbery early Wednesday morning. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said an officer was driving east on Civic Center Dr. when he spotted a man sprint into a vehicle and pull away in the area of 6th Ave. Southeast shortly after midnight. The officer followed the vehicle and pulled it over after it committed multiple traffic violations.
ROCHESTER, MN
Man Accused of Attempting to Stab Woman in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A man accused of attempting to stab a woman in Rochester made his first appearance in Olmsted County Court earlier this week. 37-year-old Shawn Jakubowski is facing a charge for second-degree assault in connection with an incident that occurred inside of a vehicle early Monday morning. The criminal complaint says a female told Rochester police Jakubowski and her were arguing about his drug use while he was fidgeting with a pocket knife.
ROCHESTER, MN
Rochester Man Accused of Threatening Father of Missing Stewartville Girl With Knife

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department arrested a man accused of threatening the father of a missing Stewartville girl with a knife Wednesday night. Rochester Police Lt. Frank Ohm says officers were called to the report of an altercation involving a knife in the area of Broadway Ave. North and Northern Heights Dr. Northeast shortly before 7:30 p.m. Responding officers arrived and found the girl, her father and friend of the father in the area.
ROCHESTER, MN
RPD: Drug Overdose Possible Cause of Two Deaths in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester police are awaiting the findings of two autopsies to determine if two recent deaths were the result of drug overdoses. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said the first of the two calls came in around 11:30 p.m. Monday. The wife of a 34-year-old man reported finding her husband’s body at their residence in the 2400 block of 1st St. Southwest.
ROCHESTER, MN
RED WING, MN
Southern Minnesota police chase ends in crash on I-35

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A police chase that involved flat tires and a crash has resulted in one arrest. The Albert Lea Police Department says Jose Martinez, 31, was spotted driving a 2006 Buick Lucerne on SE Broadway Avenue around 12:19 pm. Police say there was an active felony warrant on Martinez out of Mower County and it was known he also did not have a valid driver’s license.
ALBERT LEA, MN
Five SE Minnesota Residents Among Newest State Troopers

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Five residents of southeast Minnesota are among 35 state troopers to graduate from the agency’s 65th training academy. A news release from the Minnesota Department of Public safety says the graduating class is a mix of traditional and Law Enforcement Training Opportunity applicants. The new class took the oath of office during a ceremony in St. Paul on Tuesday.
MINNESOTA STATE
