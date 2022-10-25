Read full article on original website
Star Wars: The Acolyte Begins Filming in the UK
Andor is currently in the midst of its first season on Disney+, and it's not the only Star Wars series fans have to look forward to. The long-awaited third season of The Mandalorian is debuting in February, and the Rosario Dawson-led Ahsoka is also coming soon. Both Ahsoka and Skeleton Crew with Jude Law have started production, and they're not the only ones. The slate of upcoming live-action shows will also include The Acolyte, which has begun production in the UK. The Acolyte hails from showrunner Leslye Headland, who is the co-creator of Russian Doll.
New Star Wars Disney+ Series Debuts With Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score
The latest Star Wars series to debut on Disney+ has a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. Tales of the Jedi, the new series of animated shorts spotlighting Ahsoka Tano, Count Dooku, and other Jedi during the waning days of the Republic, debuted this week and has a 100% fresh rating on the review aggregation website. However, it has not achieved the number of reviews necessary to claim the "Certified Fresh" emblem. There's been much debate over the utility of Rotten Tomatoes scores lately and the disparity between critic ratings and audience scores. There's no debate here. Tales of the Jedi also has a near-perfect 95% positive audience score from more than 300 user ratings, continuing Star Wars' trend of critically-acclaimed and crowd-pleasing animated shows.
Willow: New Trailer for Disney+ Series Released
Lucasfilm is bringing back some of their most beloved characters with Indiana Jones 5 on the way as well as a new Willow series for DIsney+. Set in the world of the beloved fantasy film of the same name, Willow will bring back members of the 1980s cast and team them with new faces. Warwick Davis is returning to the titular role and it was revealed at D23 Expo last month that Christian Slater is also coming back. During the event, a trailer for the series was released, and now Lucasfilm has shared another new teaser.
Disney Planning to Give Doctor Who a "Hollywood Makeover" According to Report
Disney is reportedly planning on giving Doctor Who a Hollywood makeover when the upcoming 60th anniversary season comes to Disney+ outside of the United Kingdom. Disney made its deal with the BBC to stream upcoming episodes of Doctor Who on Disney+ starting with 2023's 60th anniversary season official last week, though details have been scarce. A report from The Telegraph suggests that it is no simple distribution deal. Disney is helping to finance Doctor Who's budget now, along with Bad Wolf, which has apparently gotten the company license to make creative decisions about the franchise, though the BBC supposedly maintains the final say on the franchise.
Doctor Who Reveals Up-Close Look at David Tennant's Fourteenth Doctor Costume
Last week, Doctor Who fans were stunned and thrilled when Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor regenerated into not Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor as they had expected, but instead David Tennant who had previously starred as the Tenth Doctor. Now, with Tennant set for a stint as the Fourteenth Doctor before Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor arrives, the iconic series has revealed a new, up close look at Tennant's costume along with that of Donna Noble for the upcoming Doctor Who specials.
The Witcher Season 4: Henry Cavill, Liam Hemsworth Break Silence on Geralt Recasting
Henry Cavill, the current star of Netflix's The Witcher, shared his first comments on news of the actor being recast in Season 4. Cavill's comments followed Netflix's surprise announcement that Liam Hemsworth would be replacing Cavill as Geralt of Rivia and said that he'd be laying down his swords for Season 4. Hemsworth himself shared a post about the topic wherein he said he was "over the moon" to be able to take on a role like this one.
Kaguya-sama: Love Is War Movie Shares New Poster, Trailer
Kaguya-sama: Love Is War is about to bring its manga to an end, but of course, the same cannot be said for the anime. Thanks to the fans, the show has become a clear success, and its latest season proved as much with its ratings. Now, Kaguya-sama is on the cusp of debuting its first film, and we've been given new promos ahead of its release.
Star Wars: Damon Lindelof Film Rumored for 2025 Release Date
Reports began emerging this week that Damon Lindelof was developing a film for the Star Wars franchise, which included reports that a writer and director have joined such a project, with the latest rumors about the project coming from The Hot Mic podcast that the film is targeting a December 19, 2025 release date. Unlike other Star Wars projects from Lucasfilm, this Lindelof project hasn't officially been announced, with the studio previously establishing a trend with filmmakers like Patty Jenkins, Taika Waititi, and Kevin Feige that those projects were officially moving forward and then behind-the-scenes shakeups seeing their release dates be thrown into question.
The Witcher Season 4 Replacing Henry Cavill's Geralt, New Actor Revealed
Netflix has announced Season 4 of The Witcher, but with the caveat of a major change. For the fourth season of the hit TV show, Henry Cavill will no longer be playing Geralt of Rivia, the show's protagonist. Rather, the role will be played by fellow Hollywood star Liam Hemsworth. As you would expect, the change has come as a massive surprise to fans who never expected Cavill, a Mega fan of the series, to step down from the role. Cavill doesn't say why he's leaving the role behind, but notes the White Wolf is in good hands with Liam Hemsworth.
Dynamite's Gargoyles Reboot Sales Wild Number of Copies
Before too long at all, the Defenders of the Night will return. This December, Dynamite Entertainment is launching Gargoyles, a comic series picking up from the events of the animated series. Not only has the upcoming comics launch refueled the fandom behind the cult classic, but it is also officially Dynamite's highest selling comic of the year. While attending the annual Diamond Retailer Summit at Baltimore Comic Con on Saturday, executives with the publisher revealed over 100,000 copies have been sold across the various covers for Gargoyles #1.
Werewolf by Night Director Shares BTS Video of Epic Hallway Fight
Even before the art of the hallway fight returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Gael Garcia Bernal's eponymous antihero in Werewolf by Night got his chance to shine in a one-take fight sequence. Sunday, Werewolf helmer Michael Giacchino shared a behind-the-scenes look at the stunt workers preparing for the sequence in question. Using Home Depot moving boxes as props, stunt coordinator Casey O'Neill and a team of stuntmen rehearse the minute-long sequence.
Malignant 2: James Wan Reveals How Sequel Could Happen
Just over a year ago, James Wan's Malignant debuted both in theaters and on HBO Max and quickly earned a passionate following, with the rich world of the film allowing opportunities for spinoffs or sequels to be developed. Wan's latest update about the franchise's future claims that such opportunities would be dependent on fan support. These comments echo previous reactions Wan has had about the possibility, so while he's surely not ruling out the likelihood, he seemingly wants the vocal support of such an opportunity to be so loud that studio Warner Bros. explores such ventures.
HBO Max Is Losing More Movies in November
To say that HBO Max has been in the middle of a challenging period would be an understatement. The new leadership at Warner Bros. Discovery has drastically changed the streaming plans designed by the previous regime, axing entire movies that have already been filmed and removing existing original content from HBO Max in effort to save on taxes. The removals have been tough on subscribers, and unfortunately even more titles are preparing to exit the streamer in November.
Vision Quest: Paul Bettany Returning for Vision Spinoff, Writer's Room Details Revealed
Yesterday came word that Marvel Studios was developing a new Disney+ series titled Vision Quest, a new show focusing on Paul Bettany's hero and his place in the MCU. Variety now brings word confirming work on the series, revealed to be assembling a writer's room next week. According to the trade Paul Bettany will reprise his role once again for the series which has WandaVision head writer and executive producer Jac Schaefer attached to lead the writer's room. No word on who else will be a part of that group of writer's has been confirmed yet.
Marvel's Kevin Feige Explains What MCU Phase 4 Is About
Since Iron Man in 2008, Marvel Studios has introduced its characters in phases. The Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 1 assembled Earth's mightiest heroes — Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) among them — culminating in The Avengers. After another three phases and 30 total films, the ever-expanding franchise has become a sprawling multiverse. Post-Avengers: Endgame and the end of the Infinity Saga, the MCU is host to a new generation of heroes: Black Widow (Florence Pugh). Shang-Chi (Simu Liu). Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac). Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani). She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). And soon, the new Black Panther (Letitia Wright), Riri Williams/Ironheart (Dominique Thorne), and Namor (Tenoch Huerta).
Demon Slayer Celebrates Tengen's Birthday With Special Trailer: Watch
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba made quite the showing for the Sound Hashira with the second season of the anime airing earlier this year, and now the series is really going all out by celebrating Tengen Uzui's birthday with a special trailer highlighting some of his biggest moments from the manga! Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series might have come to an end quite a while ago, but the franchise is now stronger than ever thanks to the success of its anime. The second season of the series might even be more so too thanks to all the intense and chaotic fights taking place.
Interview With the Vampire: Bailey Bass on How Charlie's Death Changes Claudia (Exclusive)
Episode 4 of AMC's Interview With the Vampire introduced viewers to Claudia, the teenage girl turned into a vampire after Louis (Jacob Anderson) saved her from a burning boarding house in Storyville. The addition of Claudia to Louis and Lestat's (Sam Reid) at first seemed to complete their little vampire family, but as the episode continued, it became clear that while Claudia remained eternally a teenager, there were emotional consequences for the young woman. The episode ended with Claudia falling in love for the first time with a young man named Charlie and, tragically, accidentally killing him before their romance could really get off the ground. It's a devastating turn of events for Claudia, one that changes everything for the character — and according to Bailey Bass, who plays Claudia, it's soul-crushing for the young woman and has major impact on the character's evolution in the series' upcoming fifth episode as well.
Star Trek: Kate Mulgrew Reveals Her Conditions for Live-Action Janeway Return
Star Trek: Voyager's Kate Mulgrew has revealed what she wants to see from a Capt. Kathryn Janeway's potential live-action return to Star Tre. Mulgrew is currently voicing Janeway in Star Trek: Prodigy (which just returned to Paramount+ with new episodes last week), both pulling double duty as Vice Admiral Janeway the training hologram modeled on her. Mulgrew visited Bloomington, Indiana recently, paying a visit to the city's Janeway Memorial. She also spoke and answered some questions while there and, according to Trek Movie, she touched on Star Trek head producer Alex Kurtzman's statements at New York Comic Con that an idea for Janeway's live-action return is "in play."
One-Punch Man's Saitama vs. Garou Fight Comes to Life With Viral Animation
One-Punch Man is currently in the works on Season 3 of the anime, but one fan has gone viral for bringing to life Saitama's climactic fight with Garou with animation long before it ever might have a chance at coming to the anime! The second season of the series (for as divisive as it was) wrapped up its run a few years ago leaving off on a cliffhanger that would actually begin the Monster Association saga. It's been such a long wait (with no word that the anime would even be continuing), that it seems like fans have gotten tired of waiting and are taking things into their own hands.
Nintendo Switch Sale Brings Marvel, Star Wars Games to Lowest Prices Ever
Smart Nintendo Switch shoppers who've been waiting for games to go on sale got another round of discounts recently during an event that includes some significant price drops on a number of different games. Some of those are some well-known titles, too, such as a collection of licensed LEGO games that include Marvel, Star Wars, and Harry Potter characters, and in some instances, the games have been dropped to their lowest prices yet.
