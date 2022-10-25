Episode 4 of AMC's Interview With the Vampire introduced viewers to Claudia, the teenage girl turned into a vampire after Louis (Jacob Anderson) saved her from a burning boarding house in Storyville. The addition of Claudia to Louis and Lestat's (Sam Reid) at first seemed to complete their little vampire family, but as the episode continued, it became clear that while Claudia remained eternally a teenager, there were emotional consequences for the young woman. The episode ended with Claudia falling in love for the first time with a young man named Charlie and, tragically, accidentally killing him before their romance could really get off the ground. It's a devastating turn of events for Claudia, one that changes everything for the character — and according to Bailey Bass, who plays Claudia, it's soul-crushing for the young woman and has major impact on the character's evolution in the series' upcoming fifth episode as well.

2 HOURS AGO