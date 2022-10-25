ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sapulpa, OK

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

news9.com

Broken Arrow Builds Resilience Through ‘Safety Spooktacular’ Event

Broken Arrow’s 2022 Safety Spooktacular event brought out a lot of support in the community Saturday. It offered a safe alternative to trick-or-treating and allowed everyone a moment of reflection on how strong the community really is. The event was coordinated by Broken Arrow Police’s Public Information Officer Ethan...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
news9.com

Wagoner Recognized As Purple Heart City

The city of Wagoner celebrated its new status as a Purple Heart city on Saturday. To be declared a Purple Heart City a mayor must deliver an official proclamation, which is then presented to the local chapter of the Military Order of the Purple Heart. The Purple Heart is a decoration awarded to those wounded or killed while serving with the U.S military.
WAGONER, OK
news9.com

PSO's Tulsa Power Station Celebrates 100 Years Of Operation

A Tulsa landmark is celebrating 100 years of operation,. When PSO's Tulsa Power Station along the Arkansas River first opened, it was a coal-powered plant run by Oklahoma Power Company. The iconic 336-foot sign wasn't added until a few years later, when the ownership changed. "In 1927, when PSO bought...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Cold Case Files: Kim McVey, 30 Years With No Answers

TULSA, Okla. - It's been more than 30 years since Kim McVey was found shot to death behind a home near 96th Street North and Memorial, in Owasso, and in that time no arrests have been made. Ed Jackson of the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office Cold Case Task Force joined News On 6 at 4 to talk through the case.
OWASSO, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Neurologist Explains Stroke Signs & Symptoms To Watch For

TULSA, Okla. - Stroke is one of the leading causes of death in the United States and Saturday is World Stroke Day a day to raise awareness of the signs and symptoms as well as how to prevent them. Dr. Rahul Rahangdale a neurologist with Ascension Medical Group, joined News On 6 to talk about this important topic.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Neighbors, Landlord Struggling To Process Broken Arrow Murder/Suicide

Neighbors in the area say they are devastated. Many said this family was quiet and didn't interact with neighbors much, most said that something like this is just hard to process. Traci Tresler has lived in the neighborhood for two years. She didn't know the family personally, but a few of their kids would sometimes play with her kids.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
news9.com

Missing Endangered Adult Alert Canceled, 78-Year-Old Located

--- Tulsa police are looking for a man who they say is missing and in danger. 78-year-old James Langwell was last seen walking away from an area near 31st and Sheridan at 7 Friday morning. Police he was wearing a tan jacket and dark blue jeans And he has medical conditions that put him at risk.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Pet of the Week: Rolo The Chiweenie

TULSA, Okla. - It's time for our pet of the week. This is Rolo, a nearly-year-old male Chiweenie. He is a highly energetic little guy and loves to play with other dogs. He loves squeaky toys and is learning his puppy manners. Rolo would love to be part of an active family or go to a home with another dog for him to play with.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

TPD: Supervisor on restrictive duty after comments during training

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa Police Department (TPD) supervisor has been placed on administrative restrictive duty over comments made during a Citizens Police Academy training session. “During this training session, the Supervisor expressed several personal opinions that are not acceptable for any Tulsa Police Officer to present as representatives...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Man Accused Of Tulsa County Murder, Arrested In Texas

A man accused of shooting and killing a Tulsa woman in 2021 was arrested in Texas on Friday. Wichita Falls Police say Jakyree Butler was arrested Thursday on a first-degree murder warrant out of Tulsa County. Butler is accused of shooting 22-year-old Shermiya Breed last November, while she was driving her car. The warrant for Butler's arrest was issued last month.
TULSA COUNTY, OK

