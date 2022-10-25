Read full article on original website
news9.com
Broken Arrow Builds Resilience Through ‘Safety Spooktacular’ Event
Broken Arrow’s 2022 Safety Spooktacular event brought out a lot of support in the community Saturday. It offered a safe alternative to trick-or-treating and allowed everyone a moment of reflection on how strong the community really is. The event was coordinated by Broken Arrow Police’s Public Information Officer Ethan...
news9.com
Wagoner Recognized As Purple Heart City
The city of Wagoner celebrated its new status as a Purple Heart city on Saturday. To be declared a Purple Heart City a mayor must deliver an official proclamation, which is then presented to the local chapter of the Military Order of the Purple Heart. The Purple Heart is a decoration awarded to those wounded or killed while serving with the U.S military.
news9.com
Thousands Expected To Attend Rock Crawling Event In Mayes County
MAYES COUNTY, Okla. - A national off-road race is bringing teams from across the country to Disney and Langley this weekend. Osage SkyNews 6 Pilot Dustin Stone had more from Mayes County.
news9.com
PSO's Tulsa Power Station Celebrates 100 Years Of Operation
A Tulsa landmark is celebrating 100 years of operation,. When PSO's Tulsa Power Station along the Arkansas River first opened, it was a coal-powered plant run by Oklahoma Power Company. The iconic 336-foot sign wasn't added until a few years later, when the ownership changed. "In 1927, when PSO bought...
news9.com
Tulsa Doctor Reminds People To Be Aware Of Stroke Signs During World Stroke Day
Stroke is one of the leading causes of death in the United States, and a Tulsa doctor said knowing the signs can save lives. Every 40 seconds, someone in the United States has a stroke. Every 3.5 minutes, someone dies of a stroke. Tulsa neurologist Dr. Andre Fredieu told News...
news9.com
Collinsville Man Battling Cancer Hopes For Support To Put On Successful Haunted House
A Collinsville family hosts an impressive one night only haunted house in their detached garage downtown. It takes the whole year to plan and decorate, and the family gives back by collecting toys for kids. This year, as the family deals with a heartbreaking situation, they really need their community...
news9.com
Cold Case Files: Kim McVey, 30 Years With No Answers
TULSA, Okla. - It's been more than 30 years since Kim McVey was found shot to death behind a home near 96th Street North and Memorial, in Owasso, and in that time no arrests have been made. Ed Jackson of the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office Cold Case Task Force joined News On 6 at 4 to talk through the case.
news9.com
Neighbors Raise Money To Buy New Pump For Couple After 100 Days Without Water
A Bixby couple out of water for 100 days is finally getting help from neighbors. George and Brenda Shafer said their water stopped flowing three months ago and didn't come back. The home up on the hill near Bixhoma Lake was out of water for over three months so instead...
news9.com
Tulsa Neurologist Explains Stroke Signs & Symptoms To Watch For
TULSA, Okla. - Stroke is one of the leading causes of death in the United States and Saturday is World Stroke Day a day to raise awareness of the signs and symptoms as well as how to prevent them. Dr. Rahul Rahangdale a neurologist with Ascension Medical Group, joined News On 6 to talk about this important topic.
news9.com
Neighbors, Landlord Struggling To Process Broken Arrow Murder/Suicide
Neighbors in the area say they are devastated. Many said this family was quiet and didn't interact with neighbors much, most said that something like this is just hard to process. Traci Tresler has lived in the neighborhood for two years. She didn't know the family personally, but a few of their kids would sometimes play with her kids.
news9.com
Missing Endangered Adult Alert Canceled, 78-Year-Old Located
--- Tulsa police are looking for a man who they say is missing and in danger. 78-year-old James Langwell was last seen walking away from an area near 31st and Sheridan at 7 Friday morning. Police he was wearing a tan jacket and dark blue jeans And he has medical conditions that put him at risk.
news9.com
Pet of the Week: Rolo The Chiweenie
TULSA, Okla. - It's time for our pet of the week. This is Rolo, a nearly-year-old male Chiweenie. He is a highly energetic little guy and loves to play with other dogs. He loves squeaky toys and is learning his puppy manners. Rolo would love to be part of an active family or go to a home with another dog for him to play with.
7 Oklahoma Hometowns Amongt Worst ‘Small Cities In America’
A recent study ranked all of the smaller cities in America and 12 hometowns on the list were from here in Oklahoma. The expected nicer communities were comfortably ranked in the middle, but over half were listed as some of the worst in the country. While it doesn't sound very...
Rogers County water plant without power Tuesday
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — A Rogers County water district is without power Tuesday morning. RWD #4 in Rogers County, which serves Oologah and Talala, said a PSO power outage occurred at the water plant, and they expect many customers to experience low water pressure or no water. The current...
KTUL
Tulsa police sergeant put on restrictive duty after controversial comments during class
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — During a recent Citizen Police Academy class, a Tulsa Police Department supervisor and sergeant said some things that were recorded by an anonymous individual. A NewsChannel 8 employee who was in attendance at the class confirmed the one making the statements was Sgt. Mike Griffin.
House fire reveals 8 dead in Broken Arrow, Okla. home, Homicide Investigation launched
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – The Broken Arrow Police Dept confirm they are investigating a house fire where eight people are dead in the 400 block of S Hickory Ave. They are now calling it a Homicide Investigation. BAPD call it a, “complex scene given the state of the house due to the fire damage.” Authorities were drawn to the residence...
TPD: Supervisor on restrictive duty after comments during training
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa Police Department (TPD) supervisor has been placed on administrative restrictive duty over comments made during a Citizens Police Academy training session. “During this training session, the Supervisor expressed several personal opinions that are not acceptable for any Tulsa Police Officer to present as representatives...
news9.com
Man Accused Of Tulsa County Murder, Arrested In Texas
A man accused of shooting and killing a Tulsa woman in 2021 was arrested in Texas on Friday. Wichita Falls Police say Jakyree Butler was arrested Thursday on a first-degree murder warrant out of Tulsa County. Butler is accused of shooting 22-year-old Shermiya Breed last November, while she was driving her car. The warrant for Butler's arrest was issued last month.
Man escapes Tulsa police custody, drowns in pond
Police told 2 News they responded to an intrusion alarm and the person jumped into a nearby pond. He didn't come back up out of the water.
Multiple people killed in Broken Arrow fire, BAPD investigating
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department (BAPD) is investigating a house fire where they say multiple people were killed. BAPD said this is a homicide investigation. The first priority was for Broken Arrow Fire to get the flames out at the home near Houston and Elm.
