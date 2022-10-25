ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
British man David Farquharson spends $4K making Liz Truss dog toys, only for her to suddenly resign

By Fox News
 5 days ago
David Farquharson spent $4,000 making a Liz Truss dog toy. Kennedy News and Media

An entrepreneurial British man spent nearly $4,000 making squeaky dog toys that look like Liz Truss after she became prime minister, but his business venture hit a roadblock when she resigned in just 44 days.

David Farquharson, the creator of the “Truss’ty Dog Toy,” told Express.co.uk that after weeks of designing the model with his own pooch and working with a factory in China, he was set to get the first shipment at the beginning of November.

But last Thursday, Truss announced that she would resign amid political turmoil in the Conservative Party.

“You have to laugh – I thought it would be quite funny for a dog to play around with a Liz Truss dog toy. This just makes it even funnier, how ridiculous the situation is,” Farquharson told Express.co.uk.

“My wife is going to kill me having all of these dog toys in a two-bedroom apartment, but we will see what happens there.”

The dog toys are now going for $18, a 25% discount.

“Made from high-quality pet-safe material, your dog will really love the squeak Liz makes when they play with her,” Farquharson pitches on his website.

David Farquharson designed the dog toy with his own pooch.
Liz Truss resigned as UK prime minister after only 44 days.

