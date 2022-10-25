ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madea’s Big Happy Family Actor & America’s Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44

By Airiel Sharice
 4 days ago

Source: Matthew Eisman / Getty

We are sad to report that beloved actor Zuri Craig has died at the age of 44.

According to reports, Craig died on Oct. 21, however no cause of death was revealed.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the transition of our beloved son, brother and friend, Zuri Craig,” his family wrote on his Instagram page.

“We thank you in advance for your prayers. Please honor our privacy at this unimaginable time of mourning.”

Craig was a former contestant on America’s Got Talent and also worked alongside Tyler Perry in several of his plays including “Madea’s Big Happy Family,” “Madea Gets a Job” and “A Madea Christmas.”

Additionally, Craig was set to produce a live-action production called “Soul Food Live” in Atlanta, beginning in November.

Sending love and prayers to his family and friends.

