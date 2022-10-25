5 storylines to follow in nationally televised Chandler-Basha high school football showdown

Chandler-Basha figures to be one of the best Arizona high school football games of the season, featuring two of the nation's top junior quarterbacks. Let's look at the top five storylines to follow in The Arizona Republic's Game of the Week, which is Friday night at Chandler's Austin Field.

1. Why ESPNU is televising it

This is part of the GEICO ESPN high school football showcase with Chandler at 7-0 and ranked No.1 in the state and No. 9 in the nation. Basha is 6-1 and ranked No. 4 in the state by The Republic. But the reason ESPN is here is because of the quarterbacks: Chandler's Dylan Raiola and Basha's Demond Williams Jr. Raiola, 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, is the No. 1-rated QB and overall prospect in the nation by 247Sports in the 2024 class. Williams, 5-11, 170, is the No.9-rated quarterback in the nation by 247Sports in the same class. They couldn't be more different. Raiola is a pro-style QB with a big, accurate arm. Williams is a dual-threat who will take big shots down the field.

2. Talented tailbacks

While the QBs will draw most of the attention, don't forget about Chandler running back Ca'lil Valentine and Basha back Deshaun Buchanan. They both have breakaway speed and can catch the ball out of the backfield. Valentine might be Chandler's biggest weapon with his ability to get outside and take it the distance. Valentine is averaging 9.9 yards a carry and has scored 19 TDs, 15 rushing.

3. Winning the trenches

Chandler's greatest improvement since last season can be found in the trenches on the offensive side. A maligned offensive line has gotten so much better with the Wolves having size, power and strength. They're huge, led by 6-5, 290-pound senior Zarius Wells. But the same can be said of Basha's offensive line, which is led by center Ryan Blum and tackle James Durand. The biggest task for Durand and company will be keeping explosive defensive lineman and Oregon commit A'mauri Washington (6-4, 295) off of Williams' back.

4. Special teams as X factors

Both teams have home run hitters in the return game with Oregon-bound Cole Martin on Basha's side and Tyreeq-Styles Obichere a big threat for Chandler. Obichere returned two kickoffs for touchdowns in the first half of the 59-27 Mesa Red Mountain rout. Do they dare kick it to him? Then you've got two former Hamilton kickers -- Basha's Timothy Tynan and Chandler's Jacob Medina -- who are among the best in the state. Tynan saved the day last week, making four field goals, including a 40-yarder as time expired to beat Hamilton 26-23.

5. Open championship atmosphere

This will have the feel of an Open Division state championship game with an overflow crowd expected, and so much riding on this game. A Chandler win would go a long way to secure the No. 1 seed in the Open playoffs. Basha could shoot up to the top two in the Open with a win. Who can handle the pressure better?

