Enough messing around. Will the feds mandate cuts to save Lake Mead or not?

The Gila River Indian Community announced in August that it would no longer leave part of its sizable Colorado River water allocation in Lake Mead, citing lack of progress on a deal to stop it from tanking.

Two months later, the tribe became the first major Arizona player to take the feds up on a new offer to voluntarily leave water in the lake.

What changed?

Gila River now says it will conserve 125,000 acre-feet of its own water each year for three years and make available for purchase another 125,000 acre-feet of water it has stored underground for others – mostly, central Arizona cities – to leave more water in Lake Mead during that time.

The hope is that this will entice others to follow suit – and that might help finally break the logjam on the additional 2 to 4 million acre-feet of Colorado River water that states must stop using next year, simply to keep Lake Mead and the upstream Lake Powell on life support.

We're nowhere close to saving Lake Mead

Credit the tribe for leading by example.

But don’t expect much to change.

Farmers must be on board to achieve this magnitude of savings, considering that agriculture uses the lion’s share of water in Arizona and across the Colorado River basin. Yet many are balking at the price the feds have put on the table.

And we’re still woefully short of saving enough water to save the lakes.

The Upper Basin states of Colorado, Wyoming, Utah and New Mexico, which rely on Lake Powell, have been adamant that the bulk of cuts should fall on the Lower Basin states of California, Arizona and Nevada, which rely on Lake Mead.

California recently sent a letter to the feds saying it would be willing to conserve 400,000 acre-feet each year for the next three years, if it gets money to help stabilize the environmental disaster that is the Salton Sea.

Add in Gila River’s proposal, and that’s 650,000 acre-feet on the table in 2023.

Another million (or so) acre-feet of water could be in play if the feds carry through with their promise to begin “charging” the Lower Basin states for water lost to evaporation and transit, which the Upper Basin already pays but the Lower Basin pretends doesn’t exist.

We need at least 2 million acre-feet

But officials say a proposal won’t be ready until the end of 2024 . And even if it was expedited, it’s still shy of what we’ll need to save in 2023.

That’s at least 2 million acre-feet and likely more, depending on how much runoff we get this winter – enough to submerge the city of Phoenix under 6 feet of water. And that’s over and above all the other cuts to which we’ve already agreed.

If states don’t stop using this much Colorado River water in 2023, the amount we’d need to stop using in 2024 would increase exponentially, simply to maintain the same minimal buffers on Lake Mead and Lake Powell.

In politics: How governor candidates would address Arizona’s water issues

If we can’t find at least 2 million acre-feet now, we sure as heck won’t be able to find more the following year. This is our only shot.

You’d think that would be more of a motivator to act. If the lakes continue to plummet as forecasted , water levels will soon be too low to pass through the dams.

And we all lose.

Do the feds have a plan to step in?

Then again, giving up this much water requires sacrifices that most users simply aren’t willing to do voluntarily.

That’s why, despite announcements from the Gila River Indian Community and California, the gap between what we must save and what users are willing to volunteer is essentially the same as it was in August, when the feds stepped back from a promise to force cuts if states couldn’t agree on them.

Some believe that this is all part of a larger plan: The application deadline for the first round of federal cash is Nov. 21. And the annual Colorado River Water Users Association conference – which is often used to make major announcements – is in early December.

If parties don’t volunteer enough via that program, the speculation goes, Reclamation will drop the hammer on mandatory cuts then.

But others aren’t so sure. They wonder if there is a Plan B, or if the feds are simply too afraid of the legal and political ramifications to take unilateral action.

Stop being so cagey. 2023 is almost here

Nobody wants pain. Nobody wants this to devolve into a messy legal fight.

But if we don’t do a lot more, and quickly, the nation’s two largest water reservoirs are done.

It’s time for the feds to stop being so cagey about their plans. Are they going to mandate cuts or not?

The clock is ticking. 2023 is almost here.

If we can’t get there voluntarily, even with billions of dollars in carrots on the line, the federal Interior Department must tell states how much less water they’re going to get and get on with it.

For the sake of the river, get on with it.

Reach Allhands at joanna.allhands@arizonarepublic.com . On Twitter: @joannaallhands .

