Washington State

CBS News

Russian President Vladimir Putin defends his mission to stop western "dominance"

Just over eight months after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine he gave a major speech, blaming the West for this bloody war as well as nearly everything else that's wrong with the world. As CBS correspondent Holly Williams reports, Putin's military is facing setbacks and their current focus seems to be on the small city of Bakhmut where Ukrainians are determined to hold their ground.
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Former President Barack Obama set to hold rally for Sen. Mark Kelly, Katie Hobbs in Phoenix

Former President Barack Obama is scheduled to hold a rally Wednesday evening in Phoenix for Arizona's top Democratic candidates, underscoring the stakes and political competitiveness of the state. Details on the exact time and location were not yet available for the event, which is being handled by the Arizona Democratic Party. Admission is...
PHOENIX, AZ
North Korea set to conduct tactical nuclear test anytime, U.S. and South Korean officials say

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is preparing to soon carry out an atomic test as it continues to develop a tactical nuclear weapon, according to U.S. and South Korean officials, who laid out concerns about Pyongyang's unprecedented number of ballistic missile tests, as well as its first atomic test in five years. A nuclear test would signal that Kim has managed to grow his weapons program through the Trump and Biden administrations and despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We don't want to lose a good soldier": U.S. Army secretary on how child care is being expanded after CBS investigation

For more than a decade, families of the United States Army 7th Special Forces Group have struggled with finding safe and accessible child care. Earlier this month, a "CBS Mornings" investigation revealed some Army Special Forces soldiers in Florida were driving up to three hours round-trip every day to take their kids to child care or leaving the service altogether.
FLORIDA STATE
10 Republicans on the ballot who were at or near the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021

At least 10 Republican candidates who won primaries for statewide or federal office this year have claimed they were in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021, when supporters of former President Donald Trump marched to the Capitol to interrupt the peaceful transition of power and the ensuing riot eventually turned violent. Five people died in connection with the riot, including a police officer. Another four officers died by suicide in the days, weeks and months after the assault on the Capitol.
WASHINGTON, DC
Maloney: "Of course" Democrats will accept midterm election results

Democratic Rep. Sean Maloney of New York, the chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, says Democrats will "of course" accept the outcome of the midterm elections, adding that he is "very concerned about the integrity of our elections, especially people trying to intimidate people with weapons, when they're engaged in these tactics to try and undermine confidence."
Face The Nation: Maloney, Strassman, Salvanto, Walter, O'Keefe, Timiraos

Missed the second half of the show? The latest on the Democrats and how they will accept midterm results; the Battleground Tracker as the GOP heads into final week with lead in seats; economic issues still top of mind for voters ahead of midterms; and how Democrats are adjusting their final midterm message.
