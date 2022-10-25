Read full article on original website
Mitch McConnell, Ted Cruz, Bernie Sanders and other U.S. politicians condemn attack on Paul Pelosi
U.S. political leaders, are condemning the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, after a suspect broke into their San Francisco residence Friday morning and "violently assaulted" him, according to a spokesperson for the House speaker. Sources told CBS News that the intruder confronted Paul Pelosi, shouting, "Where...
Oldest Guantanamo Bay prisoner transferred to Pakistan after 17 years in custody, U.S. says
A 75-year-old from Pakistan who was the oldest prisoner at the Guantanamo Bay detention center was released and returned to Pakistan on Saturday, the foreign ministry in Islamabad and the U.S. Defense Department said. Saifullah Paracha was reunited with his family after more than 17 years in custody in the...
Russian President Vladimir Putin defends his mission to stop western "dominance"
Just over eight months after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine he gave a major speech, blaming the West for this bloody war as well as nearly everything else that's wrong with the world. As CBS correspondent Holly Williams reports, Putin's military is facing setbacks and their current focus seems to be on the small city of Bakhmut where Ukrainians are determined to hold their ground.
Former President Barack Obama set to hold rally for Sen. Mark Kelly, Katie Hobbs in Phoenix
Former President Barack Obama is scheduled to hold a rally Wednesday evening in Phoenix for Arizona's top Democratic candidates, underscoring the stakes and political competitiveness of the state. Details on the exact time and location were not yet available for the event, which is being handled by the Arizona Democratic Party. Admission is...
Suspect shouted "Where is Nancy?" before assaulting Pelosi's husband at home, source says
A suspect broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco Friday morning and "violently assaulted" House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, while she was not at home, according to a spokesperson for the House speaker, Drew Hamill. According to a source briefed on the attack, the assailant first asked Paul Pelosi where his wife was.
North Korea set to conduct tactical nuclear test anytime, U.S. and South Korean officials say
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is preparing to soon carry out an atomic test as it continues to develop a tactical nuclear weapon, according to U.S. and South Korean officials, who laid out concerns about Pyongyang's unprecedented number of ballistic missile tests, as well as its first atomic test in five years. A nuclear test would signal that Kim has managed to grow his weapons program through the Trump and Biden administrations and despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We don't want to lose a good soldier": U.S. Army secretary on how child care is being expanded after CBS investigation
For more than a decade, families of the United States Army 7th Special Forces Group have struggled with finding safe and accessible child care. Earlier this month, a "CBS Mornings" investigation revealed some Army Special Forces soldiers in Florida were driving up to three hours round-trip every day to take their kids to child care or leaving the service altogether.
Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack had list of targets, law enforcement sources say
The suspect in the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi had a list of people he wanted to target, law enforcement sources briefed on the investigation confirmed to CBS News. David Wayne DePape, the man accused of beating Paul Pelosi with a hammer inside his San Francisco...
Transcript: CISA Director Jen Easterly on "Face the Nation," Oct. 30, 2022
The following is a transcript of an interview with Jen Easterly, the director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, that aired Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, on "Face the Nation." MARGARET BRENNAN: We go now to Jen Easterly, the director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, also known as...
"Not a random act": Details emerge in attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi
Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, underwent surgery to repair a scull fracture after he was beaten with a hammer inside his San Francisco home Friday. Law enforcement sources told CBS News the intruder shouted "Where is Nancy?" and planned to detain Paul Pelosi until she got home.
U.N., Turkey, Ukraine press ahead with Black Sea grain deal despite Russian pullout
KYIV/NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The United Nations, Turkey and Ukraine pressed ahead to implement a Black Sea grain deal and agreed on a transit plan for Monday for 16 vessels to move forward, despite Russia's withdrawal from the pact that has allowed the export of Ukrainian agricultural products to world markets.
Republicans head into final week with lead in seats, voters feel things are "out of control" — CBS News Battleground Tracker poll
The election is already underway; millions have voted, and tens of millions more will before Nov. 8. Amid that, eight in 10 likely voters describe things in the country today as "out of control," as opposed to "under control." That doesn't bode well for the party in power: Republicans are...
10 Republicans on the ballot who were at or near the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021
At least 10 Republican candidates who won primaries for statewide or federal office this year have claimed they were in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021, when supporters of former President Donald Trump marched to the Capitol to interrupt the peaceful transition of power and the ensuing riot eventually turned violent. Five people died in connection with the riot, including a police officer. Another four officers died by suicide in the days, weeks and months after the assault on the Capitol.
U.S. Army secretary responds to CBS News investigation, expands childcare for Army families
Following a CBS News investigation on limited childcare options for some Special Forces troops, U.S. Army Secretary Christine Wormuth speaks with CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge about plans to expand childcare options for military families.
Russian troops push towards the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut
Russian troops are pushing forward in Ukraine in an effort to seize the eastern city of Bakhmut. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Holly Williams has more from Ukraine.
Maloney: "Of course" Democrats will accept midterm election results
Democratic Rep. Sean Maloney of New York, the chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, says Democrats will "of course" accept the outcome of the midterm elections, adding that he is "very concerned about the integrity of our elections, especially people trying to intimidate people with weapons, when they're engaged in these tactics to try and undermine confidence."
How Democrats are adjusting their final midterm message
Amy Walter, Ed O'Keefe and Nick Timiraos discuss the political environment ahead of the midterm elections, and how Democrats are adjusting their messages to voters on economic issues.
GOP Rep. Tom Emmer denounces violence, defends midterm focus on Pelosi
Minnesota GOP Rep. Tom Emmer, the chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee, says ads tying Democratic candidates to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are "absolutely about the issues," and that "there should be no violence in our society."
Vice President Kamala Harris wishes Paul Pelosi speedy recovery, calls for civil discourse rather than hate
While at a Maryland campaign event on Saturday, Vice President Kamala Harris wished Paul Pelosi, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's husband, a speedy recovery after he was attacked in their San Francisco home. The House speaker, who represents California, is originally from Baltimore, where the Saturday event was held.
Face The Nation: Maloney, Strassman, Salvanto, Walter, O'Keefe, Timiraos
Missed the second half of the show? The latest on the Democrats and how they will accept midterm results; the Battleground Tracker as the GOP heads into final week with lead in seats; economic issues still top of mind for voters ahead of midterms; and how Democrats are adjusting their final midterm message.
