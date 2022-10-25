Read full article on original website
Rihanna Drops First Song in 6 Years, ’Lift Me Up’ – Fans React
It's the moment we've all been eagerly waiting for...Rihanna is back!. The “Needed Me” singer lent her signature voice to the moving track, where she sings, “Lift me up / hold me down / keep me safe / safe and sound” over plucky strings and a blooming choir complementing her powerful vocals.
Man Goes Viral With List of How Many Times He’s Apologized to His Wife : WATCH
Husbands apologizing to their wives is a common occurrence. However, one man went viral for listing the reasons why he has had to constantly apologize to his significant other. Leighton shared on TikTok the multitude of reasons he has been forced to apologize, including wrongly using a steak knife and...
Matthew Perry Once Had Crush on ‘Friends’ Co-Star Jennifer Aniston, ‘Overanalyzed’ Interactions
Matthew Perry is getting extra vulnerable in his new memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, out Nov. 1. In the book, Perry opens up about his years-long struggle with addiction and some behind-the-scenes tales of his time on classics like the 1990s sitcom Friends. One of those stories...
Christina Aguilera Recreates Iconic ‘Stripped’ Era Look in New TikTok
"Just because my album's name is Stripped does not mean that you can take my clothes off," a young Christina Aguilera says over the opening notes of the 2002 classic "Dirrty." This is the basis for Aguilera's latest TikTok, which sees her bringing back her iconic style from the Stripped era for its Oct. 22 anniversary.
Cakes Da Killa: Svengali review – lusty tribute to queer dance pioneers
In the early 2010s, New Jersey-born rapper Cakes Da Killa started making distinctive hip-hop-meets-house that revelled in the pursuit of pleasure. Back then a rare example of an openly queer rapper, Cakes – real name Rashard Bradshaw – wasn’t exactly operating in the limelight; however, much queer culture has hit the mainstream in recent years.
People Compare Rihanna Humming on Her New Song ‘Lift Me Up’ to Kid Cudi, Some Think She’s Better
Rihanna's humming on her new comeback single "Lift Me Up" has people comparing it with Kid Cudi, with some listeners saying RiRi's droning vocalizations are better than Cudder's. On Wednesday (Oct. 26), Rihanna released a teaser of her musical return for her new single from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever...
Why Are People Shaving Their Eyebrows on TikTok?
Did Doja Cat start a viral trend when she shaved off her eyebrows while on a TikTok live? Possibly. On TikTok, beauty fanatics claim that by shaving off their brows, they can achieve an instant "lifted" effect, like Botox, but without the hefty cost of injections. Other beauty buffs claim...
Aubrey Plaza And Will Sharpe Talk "The White Lotus" Season 2 And NGL, I'm Both Turned On And Afraid
A match made in ( White Lotus ) heaven!
BTS Fan More Upset About Lost Photo Card than Stolen Phone
"I'm a bartender and I had my phone sat out on the bar and this man stole my f---ing phone," this TikTok user began in her viral story time posted Oct. 25. But more importantly, her "f---ing Min Yoongi photo card got stolen." Min Yoongi is the real name of...
Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ Video Edited After ‘Fat’ Scale Backlash
Taylor Swift's music video for her song "Anti-Hero" has undergone some changes. There is one scene in the video where Swift can be seen on a scale and the needle on the scale spins to land on the word "fat." However, that part has now been edited out. Instead, Swift's clone in the video just looks at Swift with a face of disappointment.
Avril Lavigne Chops Off Signature Hair In Dramatic New Transformation
Avril Lavigne in saying goodbye to her signature look, at least for the moment. The "Complicated" songstress shared a new video to her Instagram account, where she had fellow singer Yungblud chop off her hair. Lavigne can be seen sitting on the toilet in the video as Yungblud takes a...
Taylor Swift Confirms A ‘Midnights’ Tour Will Happen ‘Soonish’
Taylor Swift could be hitting the road for another tour, at least according to her. The "Anti-Hero" hitmaker appeared on on BBC One's The Graham Norton Show, where she divulged the details on the upcoming trek. "We will sometime soonish. It's going to happen," she said. We will do it...
‘Hocus Pocus 2′ Bests ‘Encanto’ For Biggest Streaming Movie Debut
Hocus Pocus 2 has put a spell on viewers. On October 27, Variety reported that has bested a major record set by none other than Encanto. In their findings, they discovered that Hocus Pocus 2 now owns the record of the biggest streaming movie debut of all time. The family-friendly...
WATCH: This Bridesmaid’s Speech is Giving the Internet Major Secondhand Embarrassment
This bridesmaid speech is going down as one of the most awkward in history. User @browneyed_beautee originally posted the video on TikTok, where it went viral before the poster made their account private. Now, the video has made its way to Twitter, where it's racked up over 400,000 views already.
Hugh Jackman Reveals How Deadpool/Wolverine Team-Up Came Together
A lot of Marvel news leaks in advance these days, but the announcement that Deadpool 3 was becoming a Deadpool and Wolverine team-up movie — with Hugh Jackman back in his signature role several years after he made his “final” appearance as the character in Logan — was a real shock. Jackman was previously adamant that he was done playing Wolverine, and Logan was a pretty conclusive ending to his story. Plus, Jackman’s X-Men movies were made by Fox, and with Marvel now controlling those properties and characters, it looked like the company was ready to bring in a whole new cast to portray their mutant heroes.
Man Goes Viral for Arguing with Hotel Staff, Spitting on Floor
In a viral video with over 30 million views on TikTok, a man attempted to argue his way into a free hotel room. The video stunned viewers as they watched what seemed to be a simple situation unfold into a frustrating argument. The person who posted the video is a...
Disney Unveils First Plus-Size Heroine In Film About Body Dysmorphia
Disney has now unveiled its first movie that stars a plus-size heroine. The movie in question is called Reflect and it tells the story of a girl named Bianca, who is a ballet dancer that battles with her own reflection and must overcome this by her using her inner strength.
Jules Bass, Producer of Classics ‘Frosty’ and ‘Rudolph’, Dies at 87
Jules Bass is responsible for some of the all-time greatest Christmas specials ever made. Although he’s passed away, his work will live on. Jules Bass worked on classics like The Little Drummer Boy, Frosty the Snowman, and Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town. While he's perhaps most well-known for that body of work, he was also a composer and lyricist. He also co-directed and produced a little series called Thundercats with Arthur Rankin Jr.
A ‘Good Burger Sequel Is ‘Gonna Happen’ Says Kenan Thompson
Good Burger may soon be the home of the Good Burger again really soon. It sounds like a pipe dream, or maybe an elaborate prank, but apparently a sequel to the 1997 cult kids comedy Good Burger, based on the series of sketches from television and starring Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell, is really happening. Thompson himself says that the script for the movie is written and that the sequel is “gonna happen,” some 25 years after the original hit theaters.
