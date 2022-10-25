ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Rihanna Drops First Song in 6 Years, ’Lift Me Up’ – Fans React

It's the moment we've all been eagerly waiting for...Rihanna is back!. The “Needed Me” singer lent her signature voice to the moving track, where she sings, “Lift me up / hold me down / keep me safe / safe and sound” over plucky strings and a blooming choir complementing her powerful vocals.
Christina Aguilera Recreates Iconic ‘Stripped’ Era Look in New TikTok

"Just because my album's name is Stripped does not mean that you can take my clothes off," a young Christina Aguilera says over the opening notes of the 2002 classic "Dirrty." This is the basis for Aguilera's latest TikTok, which sees her bringing back her iconic style from the Stripped era for its Oct. 22 anniversary.
Cakes Da Killa: Svengali review – lusty tribute to queer dance pioneers

In the early 2010s, New Jersey-born rapper Cakes Da Killa started making distinctive hip-hop-meets-house that revelled in the pursuit of pleasure. Back then a rare example of an openly queer rapper, Cakes – real name Rashard Bradshaw – wasn’t exactly operating in the limelight; however, much queer culture has hit the mainstream in recent years.
Why Are People Shaving Their Eyebrows on TikTok?

Did Doja Cat start a viral trend when she shaved off her eyebrows while on a TikTok live? Possibly. On TikTok, beauty fanatics claim that by shaving off their brows, they can achieve an instant "lifted" effect, like Botox, but without the hefty cost of injections. Other beauty buffs claim...
BTS Fan More Upset About Lost Photo Card than Stolen Phone

"I'm a bartender and I had my phone sat out on the bar and this man stole my f---ing phone," this TikTok user began in her viral story time posted Oct. 25. But more importantly, her "f---ing Min Yoongi photo card got stolen." Min Yoongi is the real name of...
Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ Video Edited After ‘Fat’ Scale Backlash

Taylor Swift's music video for her song "Anti-Hero" has undergone some changes. There is one scene in the video where Swift can be seen on a scale and the needle on the scale spins to land on the word "fat." However, that part has now been edited out. Instead, Swift's clone in the video just looks at Swift with a face of disappointment.
Avril Lavigne Chops Off Signature Hair In Dramatic New Transformation

Avril Lavigne in saying goodbye to her signature look, at least for the moment. The "Complicated" songstress shared a new video to her Instagram account, where she had fellow singer Yungblud chop off her hair. Lavigne can be seen sitting on the toilet in the video as Yungblud takes a...
Hugh Jackman Reveals How Deadpool/Wolverine Team-Up Came Together

A lot of Marvel news leaks in advance these days, but the announcement that Deadpool 3 was becoming a Deadpool and Wolverine team-up movie — with Hugh Jackman back in his signature role several years after he made his “final” appearance as the character in Logan — was a real shock. Jackman was previously adamant that he was done playing Wolverine, and Logan was a pretty conclusive ending to his story. Plus, Jackman’s X-Men movies were made by Fox, and with Marvel now controlling those properties and characters, it looked like the company was ready to bring in a whole new cast to portray their mutant heroes.
Man Goes Viral for Arguing with Hotel Staff, Spitting on Floor

In a viral video with over 30 million views on TikTok, a man attempted to argue his way into a free hotel room. The video stunned viewers as they watched what seemed to be a simple situation unfold into a frustrating argument. The person who posted the video is a...
Jules Bass, Producer of Classics ‘Frosty’ and ‘Rudolph’, Dies at 87

Jules Bass is responsible for some of the all-time greatest Christmas specials ever made. Although he’s passed away, his work will live on. Jules Bass worked on classics like The Little Drummer Boy, Frosty the Snowman, and Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town. While he's perhaps most well-known for that body of work, he was also a composer and lyricist. He also co-directed and produced a little series called Thundercats with Arthur Rankin Jr.
A ‘Good Burger Sequel Is ‘Gonna Happen’ Says Kenan Thompson

Good Burger may soon be the home of the Good Burger again really soon. It sounds like a pipe dream, or maybe an elaborate prank, but apparently a sequel to the 1997 cult kids comedy Good Burger, based on the series of sketches from television and starring Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell, is really happening. Thompson himself says that the script for the movie is written and that the sequel is “gonna happen,” some 25 years after the original hit theaters.
