Haddonfield, NJ

Burlington County advances road improvements in Burlington Township, Florence

Burlington County is advancing new transportation improvements to reduce congestion and guide truck traffic away from residential neighborhoods in Florence and Burlington Township. The Burlington County Commissioners voted on Oct. 26 to authorize contracts with CME Associates, McMahon Associates and Colliers Engineering for design, engineering and construction administration services related...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Armed robbery at 7-Eleven on Chester Avenue

On Oct. 28 at 3:49 a.m. the Moorestown Police Department was dispatched to the 7-Eleven convenience store located at 310 Chester Avenue for the report of a robbery that just occurred. When officers arrived, they made contact with the clerk and learned that at approximately 3:47 a.m. a light skinned...
MOORESTOWN, NJ

