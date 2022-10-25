Read full article on original website
You'll Be Surprised Where the Most Expensive Hotel in the U.S. Is
Glass walls and personal chefs or private pools and on-call helicopter rides--while everyone's vision of the hotel high life differs, a number of resorts truly go all out with how much luxe they can throw at those willing to pay five or sometimes even six figures for a stay. Hotels...
Forget Water Slides. This Massive $17.5 Million Utah Manse Comes With Its Own Indoor Water Park.
Who says luxury has to be grown up? One newly listed Utah manse promises to offer as much indoor fun as your inner child can handle. Built in 2013, the Hobble Creek Canyon mega-mansion is currently the largest home for sale in the state, with a whopping 50,738 square feet of living space, six bedrooms, eight-and-a-half baths and an eight-car garage. What’s more, the compound is basically a luxe entertainment center, with a two-lane bowling alley, an indoor basketball court and loads of outrageous amenities—one of which will render a visit to the local water park totally redundant.
I've been on 110 cruises. Here are 10 things I always pack.
I've been on 110 cruises, so I've learned a thing or two about what to pack for a trip to sea. It's important to have all your travel documents as well as a list of any medications you're on. I think it's worth taking up space in your bag with...
Iconic Las Vegas Strip Resort To Get $1 Billion Upgrade
Built in 1999, the Venetian Las Vegas isn’t one of Sin City’s oldest resorts, by any means--though it certainly is one of the biggest, as it boasts 36 stories and is more than 475 feet. It also houses the world’s second-largest hotel, and a 200,000-square-foot casino. So...
This $35 Million Waterfront Mega-Mansion in Maui Has an Observation Deck for Whale-Watching
Two swimming pools? Yep. A whale-watching deck? You bet. This Maui pad checks all the boxes when it comes to island living. Built for a Silicon Valley couple, the palatial abode was nearly a decade in the making and, well, you can tell. Sass Somekh and his wife Eta bought the land in 2001 for $4.65 million and finished building the mega-mansion around 10 years later, as reported by the Wall Street Journal. It is now listed at $35 million, making it the most expensive home on the Maui market.
cruisefever.net
World’s Newest Cruise Line Sets Sail on First Voyage
The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, the world’s newest cruise line, officially set sail on their maiden voyage this past weekend on their first luxury ship, Evrima. Evrima is the first of the three luxury yachts from Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. The ship set sail on her maiden cruise on October 15, 2022 from Barcelona, Spain.
The Best Dive Seafood Joints in Florida, According to Southern Living
Florida is arguably a seafood lover's delight, with water on three sides of the state. Florida lobster, stone crab, grouper, snapper, and flounder are all staples. There are plenty of fancy restaurants in Florida that serve excellent seafood. But you might be missing out if you weren't open to trying some of the less fancy seafood joints or "dives" as they are sometimes known.
First Disneyland, Now Disney World Is Getting Sued Over The Reservation System
A lot of things have changed at Disneyland And Walt Disney World since the pandemic that fans don’t love. Chief among them is the requirement that in addition to purchasing valid tickets, guests must also make reservations before entering the parks. This system, combined with Annual Passes, has caused some headaches in the past, which ultimately led to a current lawsuit against Disneyland Resort, and now a pair of Florida residents are suing Walt Disney World over the same policy.
A new restaurant from the team behind NYC's Carbone is opening at The Boca Raton
A new restaurant from the creators of NYC's Carbone will soon open at The Boca Raton. This week, the group announced the upcoming opening of Japanese Bocce Club, a new signature dining concept based on traditional Japanese cuisine.
architecturaldigest.com
Diana Ross Buys Waterfront Miami Property for $15.5 Million
Diana Ross just became the latest megastar to put down roots in Miami. As reported by Dirt, the former lead singer of the uber-famous 1970s girl group The Supremes shelled out $15.5 million for waterfront property located on San Marco Island, one of the man-made islands located in Biscayne Bay between Miami Beach and the city of Miami.
architecturaldigest.com
Gwyneth Paltrow’s Childhood Santa Monica Home Lists for $17.5 Million
In 1976, when Academy Award-winner Gwyneth Paltrow was just four years old, her parents, Hollywood royalty Bruce Paltrow and Blythe Danner, bought a home in tony Gillette Regent Square in Santa Monica, California. That home is now listed with Robert Edie of Compass, for $17.5 million. The stunning two-story mansion...
architecturaldigest.com
Clever’s Guide to Table Setting Trends Through the Decades
The ritual of table setting is something of a long lost art. So many of us, myself included, are ignorant to the nuances of cooking and plating, forgoing it for the convenience of food delivery. Even so, I’ve found myself noting that nothing satisfies like a well-plated, well-cooked meal—ideally, one I’ve made myself. To offset my food ordering ways, I’ve decided to research all that goes into the ideal tablescape. You read that right, tablescape.
The Best Road Trip in Florida, According to the Discoverer
It's cooling down some in Florida, and therefore this may be the perfect time to pack up the car and take a road trip. Although there are many enjoyable road trips one can take in Florida, the website the Discoverer recently named what it felt was the best in each state in the United States. Florida's pick was full of beaches, stately homes, and delicious restaurants.
disneyfoodblog.com
Chef Mickey’s Sees Price INCREASES in Disney World
Get ready — 🚨 dining is getting MORE expensive in Disney World. 🚨. Hundreds of price increases impacted Disney World restaurants back in early 2022, and again in October. From bottled water and soda price increases to increases on Mickey’s Premium Ice Cream Bars, there’s a lot to unpack in Disney’s latest reveals. But if you’re a big character dining fan, then there’s one particular update you need to know about at Chef Mickey’s.
Disney Reopening Long-Closed Park, Closing Another
Long-term or permanent closures of theme parks are rare occurrences in the industry. The new Lost Island Theme Park near Waterloo, Iowa, abruptly closed in late August, suffering from low attendance after only being open for a little over two months. The park opened for business June 18 hoping to attract about 2,500 to 3,000 guests a day, but the owner told The Gazette in Cedar Rapids that they were seeing only 100 to 300 visitors a day, Theme Park Insider reported.
disneydining.com
Guess Who Made the List of “Worst Value” in Florida Travel Destinations! (Hint: It’s Not Disney!)
If you’re looking to get the most bang for your buck on vacation, you’re going to want to skip this Central Florida destination, and surprise, it’s not Disney World. There’s a misconception floating around that people who like to vacation in Central Florida don’t care about the cost when it comes to going on a getaway. But a majority of tourists who visit the Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort say price and value are very important.
This New Tented Villa in the Maldives Is a Glamping Experience That Even Luxury Snobs Will Love
The Maldives is adding another luxe villa to its portfolio—this time, it comes courtesy of Fairmont’s Sirru Fen Fushi. This week, the property unveiled a new beachside tent villa that offers a more nature-focused alternative to traditional luxury hotels. The new addition was designed to offer guests a safari-like experience, bringing nature right to your doorstep. Accordingly, the decor matches the terrain—think natural wooden frames and neutral color palettes throughout. Maldivan artwork lines the walls and floor-to-ceiling windows offer unobstructed ocean views. The spacious 5,651 square-foot villa has a primary suite, an ensuite bathroom and a separate children’s bedroom for families....
disneydining.com
ANOTHER Car Stolen Out Of Lot While Family Enjoyed Disney World Vacation
A trip to Walt Disney World Resort is often a truly magical experience. From the great food to the immersive theme parks, and gorgeous hotels, it is a place where families create lasting memories. While, for the most part, those memories evoke laughs and smiles, there are some memories of a Walt Disney World vacation that some people will want to forget.
WDW News Today
Disney Visa Cardmembers Can Save Up to 25% on Walt Disney World Resort Hotels in Early 2023
In addition to the discounts for Annual Passholders and Florida residents, a Walt Disney World Resort hotel discount has been announced for Disney Visa Cardmembers in early 2023. The offer is valid on select nights from January 2, 2023, through April 30, 2023. Save 25%. Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge.
cntraveler.com
These Luxury Trains Are Worth Booking Just for Their Dining Cars
From plush accommodation to bespoke scenic routes, lavish interiors, and around-the-clock service, luxury trains make for pretty sumptuous travel. Also pretty sumptuous: the dining experiences that can be had on board. Whether they’re crossing Europe or traversing Africa, a number of high-end convoys have in fact made their culinary offerings—from...
