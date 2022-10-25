ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma Attorney General O'Connor Opposes Required COVID-19 Vaccines For Public School Students

 5 days ago
Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor says he's against requiring children to get the COVID-19 vaccine in order to go to school.

In a statement, O'Connor said that it is wrong to force children to receive the vaccine. He added that parents are entrusted with healthcare decisions for their children, and said it is their choice to decide if their kids get the vaccine.

Both gubernatorial candidates Kevin Stitt and Joy Hofmeister are also against any requirements.

The CDC voted last week to add the COVID-19 vaccine to a list of recommended vaccines for children.

The CDC did not vote to make the vaccine mandatory.

