Dekalb County, GA

Security guard dead, another injured in DeKalb nightclub shooting; suspect not in custody

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A security guard is dead and another one injured after a shooting outside a nightclub in DeKalb County.

Police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the shooter is still on the run.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden spoke to the victim’s brother who said it’s such a tough time for the family.

A young man who identified himself as the brother of Erik McKenzie told Seiden they are still processing what happened and at this time, they’ve made a family decision to not speak about this tragedy.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge on Glenwood Road.

Police said there was a dispute inside the club, and everyone was told to exit. A suspect began to fire shots and hit two security guards.

Investigators has identified the victim as Erik McKenzie, 30, from Lithonia.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach reported from the investigation scene on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

There were visible markers from the front door all the way to the parking lot and several shell casings in the back of the parking lot. It is unclear if anyone was shot.

According to police, McKenzie and an unidentified security guard who suffered gunshot wounds were both attempting to break up a fight at before gunfire erupted in the parking lot.

Channel 2 reached out to the nightclub and are still waiting to hear back from someone in management.

A quick search on social media revealed this club has played host to some major hip-hop shows, including Kodak Black and Future, who both performed in 2021 during NBA all-star weekend in Atlanta.

As the investigation continues, Channel 2 is staying in close contact with police to find out more information about the shooter.

