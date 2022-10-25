ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

NewsCenter1 Top Stories of the Week: October 23-28

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Here are this week’s top stories from NewsCenter1. Breaking News; breaks first on the NewsCenter1 APP. Download the app on your iPhone or Android device today for breaking news and weather alerts in the palm of your hand.
RAPID CITY, SD
Morningside Cafe: A hidden gem in Rapid City

Morningside Cafe, an establishment that many call a hidden gem, sits next to A&D Jamaican on North Lacrosse Street in Rapid City. The restaurant features down home cooking where everything is made from scratch. Menu. The menu mainly consists of breakfast and lunch items like chicken fried steak, plate-sized pancakes,...
RAPID CITY, SD
Check out the plans for the new upgrades coming to Sioux Park

RAPID CITY, S.D.– It’s out with the old and in with the new for the playground at Sioux Park. Starting Monday the playground will be closed as city crews replace aging equipment. Officials say the existing equipment, now approaching 30 years old, has gotten to the point where parts have become hard to replace.
RAPID CITY, SD
UPDATE: Palmer Gulch fire estimated at 66 acres

UPDATE (7 p.m.): The Palmer Gulch fire is now estimated at 66 acres, according to a release from Great Plains Fire Information. No evacuations are in place due to the fire and the Palmer Creek Road is expected to remain closed until at least Sunday, after it is deemed safe for the public.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
Rapid City man accused of strangling sister pleads not guilty in court

RAPID CITY, S.D. — A 28-year-old man accused of first-degree manslaughter in the death of his sister pleaded not guilty in a Pennington County court on Friday. Nicklaus Ray Houchin of Rapid City was arrested on September 22 after getting into an altercation with his 31-year-old sister, Danielle Houchin, which allegedly resulted in Nicklaus strangling her. The duo were part of a larger group that were allegedly drinking and driving around delivering food for an app-based food delivery service. Rapid City Police say the incident occurred while the group was picking up food at a restaurant on Endeavor Boulevard, and they then drove to 1415 Eglin Street with Danielle unconscious in the backseat before calling 9-1-1.
RAPID CITY, SD
DEADWEIRD: Here’s what’s happening during Deadwood’s two-day Halloween event

DEADWOOD, S.D. – Things are getting weird in Deadwood this weekend. The two-day event Deadweird begins Friday night and for all of the night events you must be 21 or older. “It’s incredible what people will bring to the event,” Sarah Kryger, event coordinator of the Deadwood Chamber of Commerce, said. “Your alter ego comes out and you could be somebody else for one night. That’s why I love it because I could be someone different every year.”
DEADWOOD, SD

