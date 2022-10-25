Read full article on original website
newscenter1.tv
Take a look at 10 photos and highlights from Black Hills State’s big win over Fort Lewis
SPEARFISH, S.D. – The Black Hills State football team set a new single-game scoring record on Saturday and defeated Fort Lewis College, 75-0. With the win, the Yellow Jackets improved to 6-3 overall and secured their first winning season since 2016. Nolan Susel and Hasaan Williams each scored two...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City’s recent moose visitor makes appearance in two more locations
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City was recently greeted by a moose on Wednesday, October 19. This week, the moose made appearances at Knecht Home Center and Western Dakota Technical College. Western Dakota Tech:. Knecht Home Center:. If you have any pictures of moose sightings in the area, make...
newscenter1.tv
Looking for a new pair of skis? Black Hills Regional Ski for Light is holding their annual Ski Swap this weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Black Hills Regional Ski for Light is holding its annual Ski Swap at The Monument, with the first consignment starting tonight. tarting with the first consignment tonight,. Here are some things to know about the event:. What is the Ski Swap?. The Ski Swap is...
newscenter1.tv
NewsCenter1 Top Stories of the Week: October 23-28
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Here are this week’s top stories from NewsCenter1. Breaking News; breaks first on the NewsCenter1 APP. Download the app on your iPhone or Android device today for breaking news and weather alerts in the palm of your hand.
newscenter1.tv
Morningside Cafe: A hidden gem in Rapid City
Morningside Cafe, an establishment that many call a hidden gem, sits next to A&D Jamaican on North Lacrosse Street in Rapid City. The restaurant features down home cooking where everything is made from scratch. Menu. The menu mainly consists of breakfast and lunch items like chicken fried steak, plate-sized pancakes,...
newscenter1.tv
Check out the plans for the new upgrades coming to Sioux Park
RAPID CITY, S.D.– It’s out with the old and in with the new for the playground at Sioux Park. Starting Monday the playground will be closed as city crews replace aging equipment. Officials say the existing equipment, now approaching 30 years old, has gotten to the point where parts have become hard to replace.
newscenter1.tv
UPDATE: Palmer Gulch Fire burns approx. 60 acres; heavy smoke expected to continue
Near Hill City, S.D. — Fire crews fighting the Palmer Gulch Fire, located 3 miles southeast of Hill City, South. Dakota, continue efforts to extend a handline around the blaze. The U.S. Forest Service says it’s burning in heavy dead and downed timber. The fire burned actively overnight,...
newscenter1.tv
Need a Halloween costume? Check out these last minute clever and “punny” ideas
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Not every costume has to break the bank. If you still haven’t figured out what to wear to the Halloween party of the year, check out these easy, DIY, last-minute ideas. Gallery: Great last minute costume ideas. You can’t go wrong with this classic...
newscenter1.tv
UPDATE: Palmer Gulch fire estimated at 66 acres
UPDATE (7 p.m.): The Palmer Gulch fire is now estimated at 66 acres, according to a release from Great Plains Fire Information. No evacuations are in place due to the fire and the Palmer Creek Road is expected to remain closed until at least Sunday, after it is deemed safe for the public.
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City man accused of strangling sister pleads not guilty in court
RAPID CITY, S.D. — A 28-year-old man accused of first-degree manslaughter in the death of his sister pleaded not guilty in a Pennington County court on Friday. Nicklaus Ray Houchin of Rapid City was arrested on September 22 after getting into an altercation with his 31-year-old sister, Danielle Houchin, which allegedly resulted in Nicklaus strangling her. The duo were part of a larger group that were allegedly drinking and driving around delivering food for an app-based food delivery service. Rapid City Police say the incident occurred while the group was picking up food at a restaurant on Endeavor Boulevard, and they then drove to 1415 Eglin Street with Danielle unconscious in the backseat before calling 9-1-1.
newscenter1.tv
DEADWEIRD: Here’s what’s happening during Deadwood’s two-day Halloween event
DEADWOOD, S.D. – Things are getting weird in Deadwood this weekend. The two-day event Deadweird begins Friday night and for all of the night events you must be 21 or older. “It’s incredible what people will bring to the event,” Sarah Kryger, event coordinator of the Deadwood Chamber of Commerce, said. “Your alter ego comes out and you could be somebody else for one night. That’s why I love it because I could be someone different every year.”
