These Fine Fellas give us all the details on the local Farmers Markets in the area, on this Finally Friday! Missouri State University is welcoming actor John Goodman and singer-songwriter Tori Kelly to campus for Homecoming this weekend! And do you have what it takes to become the next Chili Champ?! We’ll find out in these Half-Hour Highlights!

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO