Ozark, MO

fourstateshomepage.com

Let’s ‘Scaryoke’ Tonight!!

Buffalo Run Casino & Resort is hosting their ‘Scaryoke’ night, tonight!! Be sure to come out for a fun time singing & staying in character-in costume. You could even win $2,000 in their Costume Contest! All the details here:
BUFFALO, MO
Know the signs, doctors see RSV increase across the country, know the signs

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Doctors across the country are seeing an increase in cases of a common virus. RSV, Respiratory Syncytial Virus, is a common respiratory virus that sends thousands of young children and babies to the hospital every year in the United States. A pediatrician with Cox Health Medical...
Half-Hour Highlights!

These Fine Fellas give us all the details on the local Farmers Markets in the area, on this Finally Friday! Missouri State University is welcoming actor John Goodman and singer-songwriter Tori Kelly to campus for Homecoming this weekend! And do you have what it takes to become the next Chili Champ?! We’ll find out in these Half-Hour Highlights!
SPRINGFIELD, MO
I-44 ramps to close at Missouri Route 97 south of Stotts City soon

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — An upcoming ramp closure on I-44 will impact traffic early next month. Crews are expected to repair pavement on the ramps beginning Monday-Friday, November 7-11 & 14-18. MoDOT listed the following traffic impacts:. I-44 ramps (mile marker 38) CLOSED at Missouri Route 97 south of...
STOTTS CITY, MO

