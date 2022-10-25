ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

Related
tdalabamamag.com

5 Alabama players primed to have bigger impacts after BYE week

Multiple Alabama football players have the potential to have a bigger impact during the second half of the college football season. Here are five Crimson Tide players who could make a difference in Alabama’s push for a SEC Championship and a playoff berth. Eli Ricks. Ricks started in his...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Nate Oats Press Conference and Updates: Thursday 10/27

Alabama head coach Nate Oats had lots to say about the Crimson Tide basketball team on Thursday during his press conference regarding Saturday’s exhibition match. Oats, showing confidence in his team, made it clear that the Tide has some areas of improvement to work on following the loss to TCU during the scrimmage on Oct. 16.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Mark Sears and Noah Clowney Discuss Upcoming Season

Mark Sears and Noah Clowney met with the media on Thursday to discuss the upcoming season and the goals they have for the 2022-2023 season. Sears is in his first year at Alabama after transferring from Ohio looks to make a big splash in his first season at The Capstone. The Muscle Shoals native averaged 19.7 points, six rebounds and 4.1 assists last season for the Bobcats on 44% shooting from the floor.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
auburntigers.com

Tigers fall to No. 1 Alabama

AUBURN, Ala. — Playing toe-to-toe with the No. 1 team in the country, Auburn soccer traded blows with Alabama in a scoreless draw for 86 minutes, but it was the Tide who was able to find the back of the net in the 87th minute to seal the victory.
AUBURN, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Tuscaloosa County Beats Brookwood in Season Finale

The Tuscaloosa County Wildcats beat the Brookwood Panthers 20-14 in its season finale. Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." Tuscaloosa County got on the board first with a 47-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Braden Smith to wide...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Ace Unveils Her Own Shoes

University of Alabama star softball pitcher Montana Fouts has a new offering for the world from her NIL deal with Boombah Apparel. Fouts and Boombah unveiled the shoes on Thursday as part of the Raptor Turf Shoe line. It's a white turf shoe featuring Fouts' signature in the center. They...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
ALABAMA STATE
tdalabamamag.com

Bryce Young’s family loans his 2021 trophies to the Paul Bryant Museum

Alabama fans have another reason to love Bryce Young and his family. The California native won several individual awards for the Crimson Tide in 2021 as a first-year starting quarterback, including the Heisman Memorial Trophy and Maxwell Award. Young guided the Tide to a Southeastern Conference Championship and the College Football Playoff. According to the Paul Bryant Museum on Twitter, Young’s family chose to loan his trophies to the museum.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

TCS Looks to Hire ‘The Best’ Coaches at Bryant and Central High School

The Tuscaloosa City Schools announced Thursday morning the district is looking to make hire rockstar football coaches at both Central and Bryant High School. The announcement came following the resignation of Central High's coach, Rodney Bivens, which was reported Monday. The school district also announced Eldrick Hill, Paul W. Bryant's head coach since 2014, is no longer in the role.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Opinion | Samford should accept its LGBTQ+ student group

If I were a betting man, my money wouldn’t be on Samford University. Not in the dispute between the university, its law school, and its LGBTQ+ community. Recent media reports say that Cumberland Law student Angela Whitlock led a group of students in forming a group called OUTlaw with the goal of affirming and supporting LGBTQ+ students. The university decided not to endorse OUTlaw, based on President Beck Taylor’s belief that the organization would promote “beliefs and behaviors contrary to the religious values of Samford.”
HOMEWOOD, AL
AL.com

What happened to Joe Nathan James Jr. during Alabama execution? Doctors at autopsy disagree

Standing in a room in north Birmingham, Dr. Boris Datnow prepared to find out what happened to a man recently executed by the state of Alabama. Everyone knew how it ended, but Datnow was set to do a second and private autopsy to shed light on what happened to the man just before he died, what his body looked like immediately after, and if there were any physical signs of contributing causes of death.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Stolen guns, HBCU money, new Buc-ee’s: Down in Alabama

The number of firearms being stolen during vehicle break-ins in Birmingham is on the rise. Half-million-dollar checks are going to five Alabama HBCUs to preserve historic buildings. The cultural phenomenon known to highway travelers as Buc-ee’s is now less than a month from opening a North Alabama location. The...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
95.3 The Bear

Montgomery’s Top Cop Admits to Scamming UA Coach

Wednesday, Montgomery, AL Sheriff Derrick Cunningham told a radio audience of his time as a child growing up in Tuscaloosa and what trick or treating at coach Bear Bryant’s house was like. Cunningham said, “they gave out full-size candy bars … everybody went there trick or treating, it was...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Tide 100.9 FM

Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
742K+
Views
ABOUT

Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy