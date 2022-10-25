Read full article on original website
Related
tdalabamamag.com
5 Alabama players primed to have bigger impacts after BYE week
Multiple Alabama football players have the potential to have a bigger impact during the second half of the college football season. Here are five Crimson Tide players who could make a difference in Alabama’s push for a SEC Championship and a playoff berth. Eli Ricks. Ricks started in his...
Nate Oats Press Conference and Updates: Thursday 10/27
Alabama head coach Nate Oats had lots to say about the Crimson Tide basketball team on Thursday during his press conference regarding Saturday’s exhibition match. Oats, showing confidence in his team, made it clear that the Tide has some areas of improvement to work on following the loss to TCU during the scrimmage on Oct. 16.
SEC Coaches Rank Alabama Significantly Higher in Preseason Poll
The Southeastern Conference revealed its women’s basketball coaches predictions for the upcoming season on Wednesday. This preseason poll ranked the Alabama Crimson Tide at fourth, a completely different spot compared to the media poll released last week, which ranked the Tide at tenth. Brittany Davis also earned a spot...
Mark Sears and Noah Clowney Discuss Upcoming Season
Mark Sears and Noah Clowney met with the media on Thursday to discuss the upcoming season and the goals they have for the 2022-2023 season. Sears is in his first year at Alabama after transferring from Ohio looks to make a big splash in his first season at The Capstone. The Muscle Shoals native averaged 19.7 points, six rebounds and 4.1 assists last season for the Bobcats on 44% shooting from the floor.
auburntigers.com
Tigers fall to No. 1 Alabama
AUBURN, Ala. — Playing toe-to-toe with the No. 1 team in the country, Auburn soccer traded blows with Alabama in a scoreless draw for 86 minutes, but it was the Tide who was able to find the back of the net in the 87th minute to seal the victory.
Tuscaloosa County Beats Brookwood in Season Finale
The Tuscaloosa County Wildcats beat the Brookwood Panthers 20-14 in its season finale. Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." Tuscaloosa County got on the board first with a 47-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Braden Smith to wide...
Alabama Ace Unveils Her Own Shoes
University of Alabama star softball pitcher Montana Fouts has a new offering for the world from her NIL deal with Boombah Apparel. Fouts and Boombah unveiled the shoes on Thursday as part of the Raptor Turf Shoe line. It's a white turf shoe featuring Fouts' signature in the center. They...
4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
8th Grader Kicks First Football Ever for Gordo High School, Scores in Final Play Against
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." Gordo High School has a new member of their football team who is making a quick impression on the team and the community in a game he's never played before.
tdalabamamag.com
Bryce Young’s family loans his 2021 trophies to the Paul Bryant Museum
Alabama fans have another reason to love Bryce Young and his family. The California native won several individual awards for the Crimson Tide in 2021 as a first-year starting quarterback, including the Heisman Memorial Trophy and Maxwell Award. Young guided the Tide to a Southeastern Conference Championship and the College Football Playoff. According to the Paul Bryant Museum on Twitter, Young’s family chose to loan his trophies to the museum.
Friday Scoreboard for Alabama High School Football
Calhoun County, AL – Here is a list of Friday night’s Alabama high school football games; includes Thursday night’s results. Pleasant Valley 28, Weaver 22 (Thurs.) Cottage Hill Christian 36, St. Luke’s Episcopal 15.
Alabama high school football scores: Did your team win or lose?
Here are all the Alabama high school football scores from around the state from Friday, October 28, 2022. Jacksonville Christian 46, Tabernacle Christian School 32. Madison Academy 49, Westminster Christian Academy 14. Mars Hill Bible 35, Linden 6. Meek 48, Oakman 22. Northridge 41, Alma Bryant 14. Northside 27, Sipsey...
TCS Looks to Hire ‘The Best’ Coaches at Bryant and Central High School
The Tuscaloosa City Schools announced Thursday morning the district is looking to make hire rockstar football coaches at both Central and Bryant High School. The announcement came following the resignation of Central High's coach, Rodney Bivens, which was reported Monday. The school district also announced Eldrick Hill, Paul W. Bryant's head coach since 2014, is no longer in the role.
3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
alreporter.com
Opinion | Samford should accept its LGBTQ+ student group
If I were a betting man, my money wouldn’t be on Samford University. Not in the dispute between the university, its law school, and its LGBTQ+ community. Recent media reports say that Cumberland Law student Angela Whitlock led a group of students in forming a group called OUTlaw with the goal of affirming and supporting LGBTQ+ students. The university decided not to endorse OUTlaw, based on President Beck Taylor’s belief that the organization would promote “beliefs and behaviors contrary to the religious values of Samford.”
Roll Call, The Rooftop Bar at Saban-Backed Alamite Hotel, Now Open in Downtown Tuscaloosa
Roll Call, the city's newest rooftop bar and restaurant, opens Friday evening on the top floor of the Alamite Hotel on 6th Street in the heart of downtown Tuscaloosa. The new bar and eatery sits atop the Alamite Hotel, which opened earlier this year with financial backing from Nick and Terry Saban, the king and queen of Alabama football.
What happened to Joe Nathan James Jr. during Alabama execution? Doctors at autopsy disagree
Standing in a room in north Birmingham, Dr. Boris Datnow prepared to find out what happened to a man recently executed by the state of Alabama. Everyone knew how it ended, but Datnow was set to do a second and private autopsy to shed light on what happened to the man just before he died, what his body looked like immediately after, and if there were any physical signs of contributing causes of death.
The night many in Alabama believed the world was ending
In reality, the cloud was the result of several forest fires in the area, according to news reports at the time. However, many in the area believed it was the end of the world.
Stolen guns, HBCU money, new Buc-ee’s: Down in Alabama
The number of firearms being stolen during vehicle break-ins in Birmingham is on the rise. Half-million-dollar checks are going to five Alabama HBCUs to preserve historic buildings. The cultural phenomenon known to highway travelers as Buc-ee’s is now less than a month from opening a North Alabama location. The...
Montgomery’s Top Cop Admits to Scamming UA Coach
Wednesday, Montgomery, AL Sheriff Derrick Cunningham told a radio audience of his time as a child growing up in Tuscaloosa and what trick or treating at coach Bear Bryant’s house was like. Cunningham said, “they gave out full-size candy bars … everybody went there trick or treating, it was...
Tide 100.9 FM
Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
742K+
Views
ABOUT
Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0