Yardbarker

Wild, Sens fight 8 seconds into game; Dumba gets decked

Eight. That's how many seconds ticked off the clock before Minnesota's Brandon Duhaime got into a fight with Ottawa's Austin Watson Thursday night. Eight is probably generous since they got tangled just seconds after the first puck dropped and a few more seconds passed before the officials blew their whistles.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Yardbarker

Michael Rasmussen to have hearing with NHL’s Department of Player Safety

Detroit Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen will have a hearing with the NHL’s Department of Player Safety on Friday. Rasmussen received a two-minute minor for high-sticking Boston’s David Krejci on Thursday, with the Czech forward forced to miss the rest of the game. Rasmussen initially hit Krejci along the boards before turning around and catching Krejci up high with his stick on the follow-through.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Red Wings’ Most Valuable Trade Assets

Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman is known for his patience, but patience does not mean passivity. His offseason makeover proved that he is ready to be more active in building this team into a playoff contender. Whether it’s for the future or for more immediate help, it’s not hard to imagine Yzerman making one or more trades this season.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Canucks acquire Jack Studnicka from Bruins for Michael DePietro, Jonathan Myrenberg

Studnicka has the most NHL experience of the group, but he’s played only one game this season, with no points in that match. The 2017 second-round pick has played 38 games so far in his NHL career, with one goal, six assists and seven points in four seasons with the Bruins. He’s been quite productive in the AHL, however, with 34 goals, 62 assists and 96 points in 117 games over the course of five seasons.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: David Pastrnak and Barry Trotz

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. Pierre LeBrun: The Boston Bruins and David Pastrnak continue to talk but get the sense that there are some ‘sizable gaps.’. Talks could be similar to the Nashville Predators and Filip Forsberg talks which went...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

NBA Fans Sarcastically React After Kevin Durant Pushed Luka Doncic: "That's A Flagrant 5 Foul And Suspension For The Season"

Before the 2022-23 NBA season started, the Brooklyn Nets were touted as one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. But in the first five games of the season, the Nets aren't having a dream season at all. Following their OT defeat at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks, the Nets have now fallen to a record of 1-4 to start the season.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Report: Carlos Correa on surprising team's radar

The shortstop position will be the subject of a lot of intrigue again this offseason across MLB, and Carlos Correa will be at the center of it. The Minnesota Twins star could change teams, but one destination might come as a big surprise. The Los Angeles Dodgers are likely to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Cavs Update Darius Garland’s Status For Sunday’s Game

The Cleveland Cavaliers are off to a fantastic start this season, as they’re 4-1 through five games. To make matters even more impressive, all of the Cavs’ wins this season have come without Darius Garland. The one-time All-Star suffered an eye injury in Cleveland’s season opener, and he...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant was right, the Brooklyn Nets need to fire Steve Nash

With the Brooklyn Nets season spiraling out of control already, the organization needs to take action on Kevin Durant’s demands this summer and cut loose head coach Steve Nash. There is no other way to put it: The Nets are a mess right now. The drama that led the...
Yardbarker

49ers' Christian McCaffrey took trade from Panthers 'personally'

Running back Christian McCaffrey has a "chip on my shoulder" following his trade from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers last week. "I understand this is a business, but anytime somebody gets rid of you or something happens, you take it personally," McCaffrey answered Thursday when asked if he was "pissed off" about being jettisoned by a Carolina team that supposedly isn't tanking this fall, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN. "I'm so happy to be here, but yeah, absolutely [I am]. It's part of the league. It happens to coaches, happens to players and it's just more wood in the fire."
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Watch: Giannis Antetokounmpo Dunks On New York Knicks Star

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the New York Knicks in Wisconsin on Friday evening, and during the game Giannis Antetokounmpo had a massive dunk on Mitchell Robinson. Antetokounmpo got the ball right behind half court, and took it all the way to the rim and finished the dunk while Robinson tried to block him.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

What could have been: The rise and fall of Jabari Parker

Jabari Parker entered the NBA in 2014, touted as one of the best prospects from that year’s draft class. He was picked second by the Milwaukee Bucks, who hoped he would turn things around for the franchise. And while things did slowly change for the Bucks, it happened at the hands of another superstar.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Tommy Edman Takes Home An Impressive 2022 Award

Tommy Edman has emerged into a quality Major League player over the first few seasons of his career. Edman first came up to the big leagues in 2019 and instantly became a favorite among St. Louis Cardinals fans. In his rookie season, he hit for a team-high .304 batting average...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Astros' Dusty Baker gains dishonorable distinction following Game 1 loss

It appears that Dusty Baker pulled a [checks notes] Dusty Baker with Friday’s loss in Game 1 of the World Series. Baker and the Houston Astros dropped their Fall Classic opener to the Philadelphia Phillies despite jumping out to an early 5-0 lead after three innings. The Phillies scored three in the fourth inning and two in the fifth inning to tie the game before eventually winning in extras by the final of 6-5.
HOUSTON, TX

