Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Wild, Sens fight 8 seconds into game; Dumba gets decked
Eight. That's how many seconds ticked off the clock before Minnesota's Brandon Duhaime got into a fight with Ottawa's Austin Watson Thursday night. Eight is probably generous since they got tangled just seconds after the first puck dropped and a few more seconds passed before the officials blew their whistles.
Yardbarker
Michael Rasmussen to have hearing with NHL’s Department of Player Safety
Detroit Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen will have a hearing with the NHL’s Department of Player Safety on Friday. Rasmussen received a two-minute minor for high-sticking Boston’s David Krejci on Thursday, with the Czech forward forced to miss the rest of the game. Rasmussen initially hit Krejci along the boards before turning around and catching Krejci up high with his stick on the follow-through.
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Most Valuable Trade Assets
Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman is known for his patience, but patience does not mean passivity. His offseason makeover proved that he is ready to be more active in building this team into a playoff contender. Whether it’s for the future or for more immediate help, it’s not hard to imagine Yzerman making one or more trades this season.
Yardbarker
Canucks acquire Jack Studnicka from Bruins for Michael DePietro, Jonathan Myrenberg
Studnicka has the most NHL experience of the group, but he’s played only one game this season, with no points in that match. The 2017 second-round pick has played 38 games so far in his NHL career, with one goal, six assists and seven points in four seasons with the Bruins. He’s been quite productive in the AHL, however, with 34 goals, 62 assists and 96 points in 117 games over the course of five seasons.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: David Pastrnak and Barry Trotz
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. Pierre LeBrun: The Boston Bruins and David Pastrnak continue to talk but get the sense that there are some ‘sizable gaps.’. Talks could be similar to the Nashville Predators and Filip Forsberg talks which went...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Sarcastically React After Kevin Durant Pushed Luka Doncic: "That's A Flagrant 5 Foul And Suspension For The Season"
Before the 2022-23 NBA season started, the Brooklyn Nets were touted as one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. But in the first five games of the season, the Nets aren't having a dream season at all. Following their OT defeat at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks, the Nets have now fallen to a record of 1-4 to start the season.
Yardbarker
Former NBA Player Says Ben Simmons Is 'Damaged': "He's Just Out There Because It's An Obligation."
Ben Simmons hasn't had the best start to the 2022-23 NBA season, struggling to make an impact on the Brooklyn Nets and having a hard time trying to stop the opposition. In six games of the young regular season, Simmons fouled out twice, setting the alarms at Barclays Center. He...
Yardbarker
Report: Carlos Correa on surprising team's radar
The shortstop position will be the subject of a lot of intrigue again this offseason across MLB, and Carlos Correa will be at the center of it. The Minnesota Twins star could change teams, but one destination might come as a big surprise. The Los Angeles Dodgers are likely to...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Destroy LeBron James And The Lakers After They Lost Their 5th Straight Game: "These Guys Are Terrible At Basketball"
Considering their rough opening schedule, you knew there was a pretty good chance that the Los Angeles Lakers won't be having a great deal of success to start the season. They were having to go up against some of the better teams in the NBA and as you might expect, they have come up short time and time again.
Yardbarker
Patrick Beverley Tries To Copy LeBron James During Warmups: "This is hilarious."
Patrick Beverley copying his Los Angeles Lakers teammate LeBron James might be one of the more funny sights in what has otherwise been a gloomy 0-5 run for the side. While it may not necessarily lift the dampened spirits, it does show a bit about Beverley, who's known not to shy away from a laugh or getting others to break into smiles.
Yardbarker
Cavs Update Darius Garland’s Status For Sunday’s Game
The Cleveland Cavaliers are off to a fantastic start this season, as they’re 4-1 through five games. To make matters even more impressive, all of the Cavs’ wins this season have come without Darius Garland. The one-time All-Star suffered an eye injury in Cleveland’s season opener, and he...
Yardbarker
Astros' Trey Mancini reveals why he's looking forward to playing in Philadelphia
Houston Astros outfielder and DH Trey Mancini just wants his life to be normal again. That means getting booed on the road. Fortunately for him, the Astros are playing the right team from the right city in the World Series for that to happen. Mancini has been one of the...
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant was right, the Brooklyn Nets need to fire Steve Nash
With the Brooklyn Nets season spiraling out of control already, the organization needs to take action on Kevin Durant’s demands this summer and cut loose head coach Steve Nash. There is no other way to put it: The Nets are a mess right now. The drama that led the...
Yardbarker
49ers' Christian McCaffrey took trade from Panthers 'personally'
Running back Christian McCaffrey has a "chip on my shoulder" following his trade from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers last week. "I understand this is a business, but anytime somebody gets rid of you or something happens, you take it personally," McCaffrey answered Thursday when asked if he was "pissed off" about being jettisoned by a Carolina team that supposedly isn't tanking this fall, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN. "I'm so happy to be here, but yeah, absolutely [I am]. It's part of the league. It happens to coaches, happens to players and it's just more wood in the fire."
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The Denver Nuggets: Anthony Davis Is Questionable, LeBron James Is Probable
It's not been the greatest run for the Los Angeles Lakers so far in the NBA 2022-23 season as they have lost five games in a row and are sitting at the bottom of the Western Conference. Adding to this is the fact that a potential game-missing injury to their...
Yardbarker
Watch: Giannis Antetokounmpo Dunks On New York Knicks Star
The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the New York Knicks in Wisconsin on Friday evening, and during the game Giannis Antetokounmpo had a massive dunk on Mitchell Robinson. Antetokounmpo got the ball right behind half court, and took it all the way to the rim and finished the dunk while Robinson tried to block him.
Yardbarker
What could have been: The rise and fall of Jabari Parker
Jabari Parker entered the NBA in 2014, touted as one of the best prospects from that year’s draft class. He was picked second by the Milwaukee Bucks, who hoped he would turn things around for the franchise. And while things did slowly change for the Bucks, it happened at the hands of another superstar.
Yardbarker
Warriors Fans React To Their Shocking Loss To The Charlotte Hornets In Overtime: "Take Klay Out Of The Starting Lineup"
We have had some surprising results, as always, to start off the season, and the latest one came with the Golden State Warriors losing 120-113 in overtime to the Charlotte Hornets. It is still pretty early on in the season, but there is some cause for concern now for the Warriors.
Yardbarker
Tommy Edman Takes Home An Impressive 2022 Award
Tommy Edman has emerged into a quality Major League player over the first few seasons of his career. Edman first came up to the big leagues in 2019 and instantly became a favorite among St. Louis Cardinals fans. In his rookie season, he hit for a team-high .304 batting average...
Yardbarker
Astros' Dusty Baker gains dishonorable distinction following Game 1 loss
It appears that Dusty Baker pulled a [checks notes] Dusty Baker with Friday’s loss in Game 1 of the World Series. Baker and the Houston Astros dropped their Fall Classic opener to the Philadelphia Phillies despite jumping out to an early 5-0 lead after three innings. The Phillies scored three in the fourth inning and two in the fifth inning to tie the game before eventually winning in extras by the final of 6-5.
Comments / 0